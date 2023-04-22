Recent Post
- What surprised CNN legal analyst about Supreme Court’s abortion pill ruling
- Hear from journalist a Moscow court wants arrested
- Inside the wait for the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia
- ‘Heartbreaking’: Hear how war has changed Eid celebrations in Sudan
- Transgender Montana lawmaker reacts to calls for censure
32 comments
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dropped an appeal he filed after a federal judge ruled that an ex-prosecutor in his office can be subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
Gym Jordan calling Pomerantz is an own goal. Pomerantz was scathing of Alvin Bragg and wanted Bragg to go harder and include more charges against Trump. Now we’ll all get to see and hear what that additional charges were.
Oh Jim Jordan….wahahaha… You like M2M… Yikes
Gym Jordan won’t get any useful information from Pomerantz. I wonder if Gym is going to subpoena James, Willis, and Smith too. Gym is his own worst enemy.
So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been,” Harris said.
No red wave… Remember more young people will vote….
Are you still upset, ICB?
Putin is pazzo😂😂😂
Vlodimir zellensky 🤮
@Golden Roger Are you still crying over Zelensky not doing that favor for trump? That makes me snicker.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat DONALD TRUMP 🇺🇲 🦅 MAGA 🦾💯
@Golden Roger who’s that? your boyfriend? what did he do? sent you towards the Russian warship? oh, you poor baby… here, here… Good thing VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY is doing great. You can remain a faithful wannabe the same you always are!
There’s something about poisoning that seems so low down and cowardly. Russia sure seems to like it.
In 2023, “cnn is trustworthy” said nobody ever.
Tell us real news about Alvin Bragg… real this time
Were is Chicago Propaganda 😅
Stay FAR away from windows an poison!!!😮😊😅
I was told it might help
Excellent job!
Ukraine Strong 🇺🇦
UkroNazI
My deepest respect sir!
Yeah, respekt to cia right? Every 10 years is better right
🥱
How do you turn a country like Russia into a country with western values like free and fair elections, a real democracy, free speech, a justice system that independently looks at facts, a progressive mindset in terms of R&D, an open market that pursues innovation rather than relying on natural fuel resources .. to ultimately prepare itself for the 22nd century? They aren’t even living in the 21st century yet if you judge them by these traits.
You could replace Russia with North Korea here and you’ll see the same challenges. But should North Korea ever start working on these issues then it would be easier to manage because they have a much smaller population.
Russia is a huge problem for this planet, now and for many generations to come. But whatever or whenever the starting point will be for changes, its not going to start with Putin. Because Putin still has a 1939 Stalin mindset, which is no different than any Russian Tzar mindset from the past centuries which is just build on oppression. But then his psychiatrist(s) would argue “if only that was his only problem..”
European leaders like Merkel and Blair have neglected the state of mind of Russian leadership in the past. The new leaders should not make the same mistake. And the world should not make the same mistake with Chinese leadership.
Bellingcat is paramount to transparency. As someone who’s worked on behalf of the U.S., directly following the fall of The Wall, & the advent of Gorbachev—I deeply respect their work-& while hving respect for the average, educated, Russian citizen, holds an impenetrable line for ever-present, Soviet-esque activities, & policies still so prevalent (despite the current GOP’s concerted blind eye). Here’s to transparency; especially in journalism 💪🏽👍🏾❤️
Intn’l Federation of Journalists: “The UK decision to allow the extradition of #Assange is vindictive and a real blow to media freedom”
Amnesty: “sends a chilling message to journalists the world over”
RSF: “implications for journalism around the world cannot be overstated”
Sure, and what about whataboutism?
I had no idea that Biden had such a large family.What is a suspicious activity report?
Learn to NOT be in Russia, run Forest run…
Grozev is one of the bravest man on Earth and one of the greatest detectives of the Human history!
You do crime, you do time
ពួកវាឌឺទៀតតបមកខ្ញុំជាសម្លេងថា
ឈប់សរសេរដាក់សារពត៌មានទៅ
ចាំវាថយសម្លេងក៏បានដែរ វាមានសិទ្ធិអី
មកនិយាយរញ៉េរញ៉ៃ សិទ្ធិបុគ្គលផ្ទាល់ខ្លួនមនុស្សជាតិ មួយថ្ងៃ រំខានតែពួកខ្ញុំរកសុី ដោយពាក្យ ខំប្រឹងរកសុី គ្នាប្រយោជន៍ ចាំអញអោយ
ប្រជាជន ពួក វាចង់បិទសេដ្ឋកិច្ច ប្រជាជន អោយចូលធ្វើទាហាន ទុកច្បាំងជាមួយ Russia ទៀតផង និយាយលូកលាន់ ប្រជាជន Russia មិនអោយចូលបំរើកងទ័ព ទៀត ពួកវាលូកលាន់សិទ្ធិសេរីភាពខ្ញុំ មុនបានខ្ញុំសរសេទៅ សារព័ត៌មាន បកអាក្រាត អំពើពួកវា គិតមើលទៅ ទាំងទូរស័ព្ទ ទាំងសម្លេង ការស់នៅប្រចាំថ្ងៃ សូម្បីតែលុយចាយ ផ្ទាល់ខ្លួន វាចាប់
ផ្កាយរណប មើល ហើយនិយាយដាក់ លុយប្រជាជន វា នាយករដ្ឋមន្ត្រី វា ចំណូលប្រទេសវា ប៉ុណ្ណេះៗ ទីតាំង លាក់អវុធចំនួន គ្រឿងយោធា ប៉ុណ្ណេះៗ វាខុសច្បាប់ អាវកាស របស់ ពិភពលោក ទាំងស្រុង ធ្វើអញ្ចឹង រំលោភបំពានសិទ្ធិមនុស្ស ធ្ងន់ធ្ងរបំផុត នៅមានអំណាច គឺក្អេងក្អាងបាន តែប្រយ័ត្ន អស់អំណាច កម្មវាតាមសង ប្រជាធិបតេយ្យ រឺកម្មនីស្តក៏ដោយ ប្រយ័ត្នពិបាក ( ខ្ញុំសរសេរតែមន្ត្រី ក្រោមប្រធានាធិបតី និង មន្ត្រីពាក់ព័ន្ធទេ )