  1. Finally we can see the answer to the question, “What would happen if a Democrat did a fraction of something that Trump did?” The results are going to be easy to predict.

    4. @Gargantuan Leviathan well…we should probably investigate first, which is what we’re doing. Not sure what else you want.

    2. You are so mad that it doesn’t rise to criminality. Trump is going to be put down from every angle, and there is nothing you can do but sit in your shame.

    5. @L. Diaz  lol you wish, yall are both of bunch of crazy people,do the exact same things then point the finger at eachother. all politicians need to be investigated

  8. “There’s no way the Russians or Chinese could have gotten into my garage to get at those documents. I was the only one with the remote.” – Jotato. 🤣🤣🤣

    2. “This is our country, our government, and the Carter’s of power, or their our Carter’s did not their Carter’s. These are our Carter’s. And we are coming to take those Carter’s back. So, from now until election day in 2024, which will come very quickly, we’ll go look at how time flies. Look how fast it’s all going. I will fight like no one has ever fought before.” – Dementia Donnie

      WTF are “Carter’s”?

    3. I thought you were talking about the closet at the golf resort that (according to security video) had a padlock on it that wasn’t even locked🤣😂

    5. Yes Joe, after all, what are the chances that some c rackhead is going to snoop around in your garage, leave the corvette alone, and rummage through boxes looking for something he can sell to the Chinese?
      *Cough* Hunter *Cough*

  10. Surely several of us would like to hire the lawyer who cleans out closets…what’s his/her name and number?

  13. We The People will be Heard and they will feel our wrath!!! CNN the world is better of without you!!!

  17. During Press statements what Joe meant to say was “People know I take classified documents and classified materials ̶s̶e̶r̶i̶o̶u̶s̶l̶y̶ summarily”.

  20. Funny how the Pierre(White house speaker) says “I’ll refer you to what his team said” as if she isn’t on the team she speaking about.

