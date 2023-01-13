Recent Post
36 comments
Finally we can see the answer to the question, “What would happen if a Democrat did a fraction of something that Trump did?” The results are going to be easy to predict.
@Don’tlikefakenews More like running from
@L. Diaz Good, thats the way it should be
@Erik Shaw umm… did the fbi raid the Biden? Why not you silly sassy boy
@Gargantuan Leviathan well…we should probably investigate first, which is what we’re doing. Not sure what else you want.
This is exactly what she is : https://youtu.be/0xF8tOoT-PU?t=948
Let me circle back around to that….. next question.
if you believe them, forgot to mention in november it was happening
Prior to midterms
SEARCH: WHAT WAS THE TIMELINE TO GET TRUMP’S 📄 DOCUMENTS BACK 🤔😏😅😂🤣
he has been transparent,he answered two questions lol
Trump White Horse..It’s true !
You are so mad that it doesn’t rise to criminality. Trump is going to be put down from every angle, and there is nothing you can do but sit in your shame.
Seriously?
See what you want to see MAGAt troll.😂🤣
@L. Diaz lol you wish, yall are both of bunch of crazy people,do the exact same things then point the finger at eachother. all politicians need to be investigated
I bet there more classified documents
I’ve heard that DeLoreans are better than Corvettes for securing Classified Documents.
“There’s no way the Russians or Chinese could have gotten into my garage to get at those documents. I was the only one with the remote.” – Jotato. 🤣🤣🤣
“This is our country, our government, and the Carter’s of power, or their our Carter’s did not their Carter’s. These are our Carter’s. And we are coming to take those Carter’s back. So, from now until election day in 2024, which will come very quickly, we’ll go look at how time flies. Look how fast it’s all going. I will fight like no one has ever fought before.” – Dementia Donnie
WTF are “Carter’s”?
I thought you were talking about the closet at the golf resort that (according to security video) had a padlock on it that wasn’t even locked🤣😂
@SEEK THE TRUTH! 😂🤣
Yes Joe, after all, what are the chances that some c rackhead is going to snoop around in your garage, leave the corvette alone, and rummage through boxes looking for something he can sell to the Chinese?
*Cough* Hunter *Cough*
Special counsel appointed for damage control– everything swept under the rug.
Surely several of us would like to hire the lawyer who cleans out closets…what’s his/her name and number?
Nice to know gross negligence is bipartisan.
Joe biden is like a tomato… some call it a fruit …some call it a vegetable…
We The People will be Heard and they will feel our wrath!!! CNN the world is better of without you!!!
Hunter must have placed the documents in the garage. to keep them safe…
When did he hire that lawyer 🤔 😳 when he knew what where when why who .
” Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f… things up.” – Barack Obama
During Press statements what Joe meant to say was “People know I take classified documents and classified materials ̶s̶e̶r̶i̶o̶u̶s̶l̶y̶ summarily”.
He knows his way out of the issue…. he’s been around Congress since Lincoln was president
“ He takes it seriously when it comes to classified information?”😂😂😂😂😂 oh boy
Funny how the Pierre(White house speaker) says “I’ll refer you to what his team said” as if she isn’t on the team she speaking about.