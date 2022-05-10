Recent Post
Don’t forget these people are perfectly happy with zero responsibility for the men involved in these pregnancies. Not one single law holds the men responsible for anything. If this truly was about saving lives then everyone involved should be held responsible. But since we’re only holding women to the fire it’s clearly something else…
@A. B. he isn’t carrying that baby for 10 months!!
@Hell Walker 66 because all life should be respected and the psychopathic practice of infanticide needs to stop. It’s good that science is beating out politics
@Erin Coco how do you know! Democrat men Can carry babies apparently
Perjury used to be a serious crime & very punishable!
@I’m not your buddy, guy! okay but the issue is, that was *science*, which changes based on new evidence being found.
this was changed not based upon new scientific evidence. as a matter of fact, science supports pro-choice more than pro-‘life’ arguments more. furthermore, popularity of the law has something to do with it too, but in this case that isn’t the cause either because the popularity of the pro-choice stance vs pro-‘life’ has been settled in the court of public opinion for quite some time.
this would be like if we went *back* to calling the earth flat after science proved otherwise.
According to the US constitution, SCOTUS judges are only allowed to keep their office as long as they are “in good behavior.” I’d say lying their asses off during confirmation would qualify as disqualifying bad behavior.
@Ian Crouch alito wasn’t brought in by trump though. Yea….
@JM Earley
I told you I don’t watch msm or fox or newsmax or cnn or msnbc or cbs or abc or more.
I let you do that. Its quite obvious!
@M.J.
Run out of copy & paste?
🤣🤣🤣😎
@Geman1512 and yet you have zero. Good luck with that.
If Republicans think this will stand, they are mistaken. I’m older , but willing to resort to creative protestation if it does. 30 years as a high-risk obstetric nurse experience here. For my daughter and granddaughters. 👩🏻🌾
Hear-hear! I’m with YOU.
@Susan Ford Men shouldn’t have to prevent pregnancy. Women should be responsible for their bodies and what happens to them. Not men. If women get pregnant, it’s their own fault solely. You have to be responsible for what your body can do. No one else. Men don’t make women put baby making batter in themselves. It’s their choice and their choice only. It’s their responsibility and their responsibility alone.
They DID LIE!!! UNDER OATH! Wonder what would happen if I went in THEIR court and lied
@Nordgaren I never mentioned the word oath at all.
@Nordgaren I’m not from the left. However they did appear disingenuous with regard yo their actual views on this. Prepare for similar tactics in the future from left leaning candidates with respect to the limits of the 2nd amendment and the limits of the first amendment vs separation of church and state. Culture warriors of both sides Areca blight on this country.
@tjsbbi
Except one party advances with the times, and the science behind it, and the other party regressively ignores rights that have endured for over 50 years, regardless if they weren’t codified law, to satisfy their “morals” based on a fantasy book that very few of them follow the rules of.
I applaud Kirsten Gillibrand and every woman who stands up for bodily autonomy. As someone smart once said “if men were the ones getting pregnant, abortion legislation would be the norm, and abortions available from vending machines on every corner”.
I applaud every woman BUT her.
They committed perjury during confirmations. We knew it at the time. Most were/are completely unqualified for the position according to their resumes. But why should that be a problem for a conservative justice? They only need to do what they are told by the powers they serve ( its not the people they serve to be sure)
@Ryan Rickaby so you can’t define when a woman is then?
Moscow Mitch is the engineer behind this mess.
Lying on the stand should be enough to unseat any judge at any level.
Plessy v Ferguson was the law of the land
OH Please!!
C O R R E C T
I watched Greene smile then defiantly and confidently commit perjury 2 weeks ago.
This seems to be something conservatives are pretty good at.
@I just want to find 11,780 votes you must have a very selective memory then. By all means you think I actually care if some ” determined” woman gets an illegal abortion? I quite encourage it. Their chance of survival dramatically decreases 🤣👌 the people who do these things are people I openly cheer for when I see their pictures in the obituary.
Anyone know if Green has children?
My mom held me to a higher standard of honesty than these supreme court Justices had to meet to become the most powerful people of america….
@Jj Jones YES. It is amazingly ludicrous that he wrote this nonsense !!
We should prosecute them for lying under oath!!
@Josie Martinez Who lied? When? Evidence please thanks.
@wouldn’t you like to know I love your country. I’ve been there three times. I’m from Cape Town South Africa. It concerns me looking from the outside that the Land of the free and brave is looking as if personal liberty and freedoms are now been dictated by personal agendas.
Again I don’t hate America. I hope everyone there can work this out.
She shouldn’t have been afraid to say that nominees likely perjured themselves in order to be confirmed.
@Ryan Rickaby So I take it that you didn’t see the confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh and Alito, because if you did then you would know their perjury statements. No amount of accuracy would make you understand, so it’s a moot point. Maybe fox news is a better platform for you, they are more align with your way of alternative thinking. Plus they like putin just as you do troll.
@david johnson lol yup awesome buzzwords, putin, fox News, trollz haha
Let me help you out when I ask the question. I know you won’t answer because we both know they didn’t tell any lies there…. have a good day
The real problem is not that they obfuscated in their hearings. The real problem is that the Democrats do not dictate a statement of complete support for the decision made run Roe vs Wade, and simply require any nominee to agree with it, or to not be confirmed. Do not give any nominee any wiggle room. If they do not cooperate, simply tell them that their nomination will not go through. Make them explicitly voice supporter for Roe, not as a matter of Stare Decisis, but as a matter of principle and as a matter of correct legal reasoning. If they cannot say explicitly that they believe the court made the correct legal decision, and that it was the only possible decision that would have been conformed to the Constitution, again decline to confirm them. The Senate has the right to advise and consent to judicial nominations, and there is NOTHING in the Constitution that constrains them in why they decide to confirm or not confirm a nominee. They could flat out reject a character like Kavanaugh, simply because they can tell by looking at his smug face that he is a pig undeserving of the office. That reason for rejecting him would be completely constitutional.
The Dems never seem to get that fighting for something is more than just talking about it politely on TV.
@Elizabeth Roselle Lol. Go back to Tucker where you can bask in the lies and toxicity without being exposed to truth you find so hard to accept.
@Psynchro 🤣Thing is, she is spot on you dope.
@elroy the great Until something is actually done, it’s all just words and more losing. You dope.
Justices should be accountable for their actions.
So should members of Congress!!
Roe v Wade is history. Get over it.
My appreciation , i read this daily !😀
Perjury Laws should apply to ALL! If a Supreme court justice lied to be confirmed then they should be Impeached and any opinion they reached should be ignored.
Kirsten did a great overview of making the case for perjury against these SC justices.
Itd be hilarious if biden could put 5 more judges on the supreme court 😂 like imagine a 50 year long plan almost coming to fruition just to get kicked out for perjury and getting replaced by a Democrat 😭
@Eli Haynes That would be true ironic justice.
@Corey Ham No that would be a dictatorship. So much for your freedom of speech, and assembly. Only approved speech and assemblies would be allowed.
As an observer, what is happening in the United States is deeply disheartening. To dismantle hard fought for rights, freedoms, and bodily autonomy due to the whims of those who do not equally value the life of those who wish to have the right to choose when and where to start a family is tyranny.
@Frarel Blackbird The issue is framed completely wrong. What Senator Gillibrand and others are fighting for, and what Roe v. Wade really is about is the pregnant person’s _right to choose_ Those who oppose Roe v. Wade on the other hand are trying to force pregnant people into only a singular option, to carry their pregnancy to term. It’s not about whether you like abortion or not. Under Roe v. Wade it’s perfectly legal and acceptable to not have an abortion if that’s what you so choose. Restricting rights and freedoms should never be the answer.
This debate is unfortunately tainted by personal morality and choices. But Roe v. Wade isn’t about your personal morality. It’s about a simple question: should a state be able to restrict access to abortions? This question should everyone be able to answer, whether you want to have an abortion yourself or not.
Disheartening?! Why are we ALL not outraged? Why have we let this irrational conversative movement go so far? This is actually insane.
Lying under oath IS perjury the fact that we’re sitting here pretending to wonder IF because they’re untouchable and above the law says a lot about our societies!
If you can prove it.
@George L Their confirmation hearings were televised and official proceedings. Not difficult to prove.
@freewilly1193 Impossible to prove, actually. All they have to say is that it was their opinion at the time, but since has changed. Voila! Don’t think you’re smarter than everyone else.
This is an Orwellian nightmare. And those justices did commit perjury. They should be removed from the court.
As a life long Democrat, I am dismayed at how ineffectual our party is at getting things done.
Lately the party is pretty effective at losing and appearing completely detached from reality.
Oof yeah yall doing so much better then Trump…..lmfao
Anyone who lies and misrepresents themselves in a job interview, obtaining the job under false pretenses, should be subject to dismissal — from shipping clerk to Supreme Court in(Justice). But ESPECIALLY the latter.
Not to mention presidents
Of F-ing course they did! They lied through their teeth and everyone knows it. Hold them accountable damn-it!