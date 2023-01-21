Recent Post
- Hear what some voters think makes Biden’s documents case different than Trump’s
- Hear the warning CIA chief gave to Zelensky in secret meeting
- Haberman breaks down claims Kushner plotted to replace Pence
- Former CIA director: US is sending ‘unhelpful message’ to allies
- San Sebastián Street Festival is this Weekend
60 comments
Does anyone else remember when the US Navy deliberately revealed the location of a submarine in October, 2022 ? Coincidentally, Russia stopped saber-rattling about their WMDS. It’s funny because I have worked with inspectors in Russia and know for a fact that a large number their nuclear tipped rockets and supporting bases are in serious disrepair. The money meant for upkeep went into enriching the lives of a few.
@Mark Valentine
Funny how that Soviet technology got them into space before us, and created the much feared MIG fighter jet. But apparently getting into space isn’t that difficult considering Elon was able to do it better then NASA.
Everything changed after Jan 3. Russia now operates on a whole different level. They dont think like US does. They can actually use their brains.
@𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙮 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙨® I’m not suggesting that Soviet technology was crap back in the day (I believe it might not have been as sophisticated as western technology in some respects, but boy was it bullet-proof and endurable!).
It’s more that those days are long past, and corruption and the oligarchy have meant that funding for maintenance and further development just seems to “vanish” into rich people’s pockets instead of advancing or improving the performance of the technology, and apparently allows the tech they already have to rot in many cases.
This is not the fault of the great Russian people, only their corrupt and oppressive regime.
Also, don’t forget the huge role Ukraine played in many aspects of the USSR, in military, political, and technological fields and more.
Why do you think that quite a few of the former Soviet satellite states have more advanced expertise and a better economy than the current Russian Federation/CIS?
@Shep Berryhill You sound a little needy Shep. Will you be very emotionally damaged when the truth dawns? Anyone who says what you don’t want to hear is a “naughty person”, right? Childish much, my anxious friend.
Yeah I am sure the state of nuclear weapons was there for you to see. So you later write about it on YouTube. Lol
Lol this title is an oxymoron. If it was a secret meeting the details wouldn’t be on CNN
Good point. Maxwell Smart’s “Cone of Silence” malfunctioned.
@Mark Ward lol
True. But there is nothing like the word ‘secret’ to serve as click bait.
@DunkCSA Get literate if you want to pretend to have an education.
Don’t worry. None of Putin’s -sheeple- followers trust US mainstream media, anyway. That’s why they’ll never find out.
At first im real upset that we have to defend ukraine half a world away because germans have no backbone… but then i realize, if germany is going to be an issue, then a ukranian US alliance is money well spent
I always throw up in my mouth a bit when I see Amerikans posting on here how brave the Ukranian people are in the face of this illegal, terrorist attack by the aggressor nation yet those same Amerikans CHEERED the _exact_ same style of invasion in Iraq because: _’MURIKA!_
Come on, Scholz!
This is a no-brainer! You don‘t even have to provide your own tanks, just allow other countries to send THEIR tanks!
It would be in Germany best interest for the war in Ukraine to end quickly so business as usual can be done with Russia. Allowing more tanks into the war is not one of them.
Send American tanks into the war, preferably 100s of them.
@Ben Bravo send yourself to the frontlines. The Ukranian conscripts welcome foreign cannon fodder.
@BigBaller666 Sorry bro I am pro Russian. Only idiots would volunteer to fight American’s war in Ukraine.
Let me check my crystal ball
Yep, Russia is planning a new initiative in the spring
It will go badly
How bad, will depend on what resources and training Ukraine receives over the winter months
I will also predict that Russia is running low on prisoners to send to the front lines to die depleting Ukrainian ammunition
Ukraine did take the warning seriously before Feb 24th if you listen to Zelensky’s speech at Munich and he asked for sanctions to deter Putin. It was Europeans like Macron who said Putin wouldn’t invade
Zelinsky also said in that speech on Feb 24 ukrain will be a member of Nato. That was the key point where Russia knew they are not serious and are pushing for a conflict. It was all staged just like the Minsk agreement . Senior leaders of Germany Mercle and Hooland of france confirmed it loud and ckear This is a war America wanted and got it and used the people of Ukraine to fight it
Macron not finished washing his hands
Ukraine was as ready as they could be on Feb 24. They immediately defeated Russian paratroopers regiment at Kyiv Hostomel Airport derailing the entire invasion plan of deploying troops to Kyiv by air. That is how that 40-mile long convoy of armor happened which ran out of gas and was mostly captured or destroyed by Ukrainians and why Kyiv did not fall. On Feb 24 was also that memorable communication between the Sergeant Roman Hrybov in charge of the Ukrainian 13-men garrison of Snake Island and the Russian Flagship Moskva which captured hearts and minds of those people who had any heart or a mind. That is when Moskva said, “Russian warship to Snake Island garrison, lay down your weapons,” and Sergeant Hrybov replied, “Russian warship, go fu*k yourself.” Ukrainians were ready.
@EMMANUEL DAILLET Yes, I see Macron as a wish washy sort of personality whenever he speaks. Macron doesn’t project any clear impressions agaist Russia he is always juggling like a clown in my view and that isn’t a credible stand to be a French president. How does France tolerate his personality I wonder? They re-elected the man again isn’t it?
The official Ukraine position – will invade Dombas region, but will not dear to attack Kyiv (but Orcs do things against common logic).
It looks more that Germany is only interested to sell their TANKS in peacetime, but not during Putins Safari in Ukraine! But it shows also that the British have more guts ,which they have shown already during WW2.
SLAVA UKRAINI!..
Fear is a weapon
courage the armor
SOLIDARITY the power
peace the prize❣
Bless Ukraine and keep up the support!💙💛
Thanks for support Ukraine 🇺🇦💪 !
Good for you if u want to help them then hope on a plane and hit the road.
Reunion with one’s family and loved ones, the ultimate paradise.
Why are we still messing with Ukraine?….when we have surpassed our national debt and that could lead to more inflation, money taken away from government jobs ETC and the fact that the retirement age can go up?!?!
Ukraine needs to handle themselves
What is the point of the West keeping the death and infrastructure damage going?
Is it to teach Russia a lesson about democracy, or the humanitarian standards of the West?
One hundred thousand Ukrainian combatants have died so far. Is this teaching Russia a lesson? Eastern Ukraine is looking more and more, like the battlefields of WWI. Everyone is talking about the ‘meat-grinder’. This ‘grinder’ grinds both groups of Slavs equally. Is this how Western democracy works… fervently fuelling human meat-grinders?
Sometimes you’ve to stick your ‘warmongering righteousness about sovereignty’ in the bin …and just go all out on trying to stop the bloodshed. Because that’s the ultimate humanitarian standard.
Now let’s all listen carefully and find out what the two of them talked about in their secret meeting? Reality is sometimes more comical than any joke.
It was simply about being targeted by the rag-tag russian unorganized military
They are dead serious, its the people that believe in this garbage that are a joke
You have to keep it a secret in Ukraine or you risk being attacked.. duh
@E2772 Mendonca He means the fact they calling it a secret meeting while its on Front page of every major news corperation. It isn’t secret if the entire world knows about it.
@E2772 Mendonca You can tell a Russian by how much they ))))))))))))))))))))))))
Not very secret if everyone knows what they said. lol
Tanks aren’t anymore escalatory than HIMARS and Patriot batteries, they both have a large capacity for destruction. And can be used both offensively and defensively. But they need to provide the right tank for the job and keep it uniform so everyone can keep them maintained.
@Pla Yer trillions? What are you talking about? Reconstruction in ukraine is estimated at less than the total amount of already seized Russian funds, which is 350 billion. And Russia isn’t going to break into pieces unless Putin is a complete idiot and starts an all out war and loses. The only thing at stake for Russia right now is its pride. Which may be a big deal to Russians, but they’ve been humiliated in defeat before and survived just fine.
@Pla Yer And no, I don’t think Russia will ever admit defeat in Ukraine. Even if they retreat, they will likely call it a victory, or a “goodwill gesture”, as they did in their retreat from Kherson.
@rando you are outdated, go check Zelensky asked for approximately 700 billions few months ago, now the damage even more, need to add on again.
@rando FYI Russia included the Ukraine eastern 4 province in its territory, wrote in Russia’s constitution, what retreat are you talking about? 🙉
HIMARS was US decision and tanks is German decision. If it was US decision, US would have given approval already.
“Hear the warning CIA chief gave to Zelensky in secret meeting”
Your definition of “secret” seems to not be my definition of secret if it is here on CNN.
You are making a fool of yourself.
The secret about the secret is that they didn’t tell the real secret.
My guess is that the CIA chief told Kyiv what he needed to tell, and the rest of us will know when the time is right.
Thank you for highlighting the Leopard licensing waffle by Germany.
The abrams runs on a complicated multi-fuel turbine engine… similar to a turbine that powers a helicopter. Germany’s leopards run on a traditional diesel engine. That’s one of several other weird complications with the abrams and probably why many NATO european countries never bought them.
@Bendis did you not understand the comment above yours?
Europe has tons of domestic tanks, that’s why they dont buy foreign.
NATO countries prefer to design and build their own tanks, so they are not dependant upon the US and US supply chains.
@A Taxpayer it’s a price issue plus there are plenty of US bases in Europe, more than enough Abrams.
Still, it’s important symbolism to offer some. That could tip Germany over its hesitancy in allowing deployment of the Leopards.
The problem is every time we give another few billion in aid we’re told “this is gonna be the turning point” but it never is. We need a brokered peace deal, Biden & Xi should say they’re gonna force a cease fire & make both sides come to the table
is war , we cant just tell them to hurry up
If the US could force Russia it would have done so on day one but the US are chickenshit cowards that only attack and bomb smaller countries.
And one more thing, the US wants this war.
They have said it plenty of times.
They want to weaken Russia to the last Ukrainian.
want those tanks before the spring weather comes making them more a problem. usually tanks become stuck in the mud.
*Zelensky, the face of political incompetency!!!*
I live in a democratic country in Asia and I am saying this.