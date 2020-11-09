Heavy Damage & Devastation from Torrential Rains – November 9 2020

TOPICS:
Heavy Damage & Devastation from Torrential Rains - November 9 2020 1

November 9, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

25 Comments on "Heavy Damage & Devastation from Torrential Rains – November 9 2020"

  1. Braden Rohan | November 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    Need lovely 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  2. Yvonna Mit | November 9, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    There is a powerful angel walking in jamaica,jamaica gunmen turn in your guns to the relevant authority. And make right with God.💋🙏

  3. Jakobe David | November 9, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    2:32 I like that😍💋 💝💖❤️

  4. Nella motivations | November 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Lol 😆 the queens high way!

  5. izzo MuzioMuzi | November 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    Nice 36:14 🍌🍌🍌🍌

  6. Kadya Heslop | November 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  7. stri IsabeIsab | November 9, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    I’m single 😥😥😥😥😥

  8. Ruchard Jr | November 9, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    I watch mid day news, it keep me inform about what going on around the world,

  9. Nadine Clarke | November 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Jamaica land of wood and water, there’s nothing much to do than evacuate whenever there is heavy rain that last for weeks..@

  10. Rushyan King | November 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Why drivers don’t go slow on wet road. Really sad tho.

  11. Anna Fisher | November 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Prayers for the people of Jamaica. ❤💛🖤💚🙏🏼🇯🇲🌎

  12. Elfreda Carty | November 9, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Inspite of the rotten apples that are in the island, thank God for the remnants who have been in authentic prayers. With all that rain so many lives could have been lost but God is faithful.

  13. Elfreda Carty | November 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    My heart goes out to you my dear. I pray the God of all comfort, brings you peace, strength & comfort.

  14. Veronica F | November 9, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Congratulations Mark Golding🎉🎉🎊🎊👏🎉🎊!!! I wish you and your team only the very best as you work to build the party.

  15. Vinette Virgo | November 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    im glad to get to here dis midday news

  16. Maggie Edwards | November 9, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    So sorry ms Brown condolences 💖🙏🏽🙏🏽

  17. Ahmahkyah Nunya | November 9, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    I love how members of the community have solutions and we hear nothing from government officials

  18. Kassandra Seivright | November 9, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Smh rip my family members 🙏🏾❤️

  19. Clarista Maxwell | November 9, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Mr McKenzie how long will the dialogue take. This is a National Crisis please mobilize the house of Parliament to move Swiftly!!!!!!

  20. Annie Bepot | November 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Informative

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.