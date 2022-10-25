36 comments

  1. He’ll handle the subpoena like he handled Don Jr. He’ll play around with it for 2 days and then forget it exists.

    Reply

  8. The walls are inexorably closing in on Donald.
    The walls are slow, but they are closing in.
    Trust the walls.

    Reply

    1. Kind of hard to keep faith when you realize he’s put enough loyal judges in just the right places to perpetuate his scumbaggery.

      Reply

  11. Pull out the tv news camera props and make him think he’s live…! Sometimes you gotta fight fire with fire.

    Reply

  12. Can’t Trump appeal to the 11th circuit somehow?
    Then Clarence can give him his “get out of jail” card.

    Reply

  13. I’m more struck by her comment that the Republicans are expected to take back the house. Is this the beginning of the end of democracy?

    Reply

    1. Well yes … if … Americans allow that to happen … Get out and speak!!! about facts and vote blue like your freedom counts on it.

      Reply

  14. Why is the former guy allowed to set the terms of an interview in order to get to the heart of why he sent his supporters to the Capitol to do what they did?!!! The former 🤡 clown in chief has never been held accountable for his obscene criminality.

    Reply

    1. yea agreed. what kind of evil stupidity in play here?👹 Anyone else would be in Jail or out on bail…👺

      Reply

  17. Maggie Habermans book “Confidence (Grifter) Man” is #1 on the New York Times Bestsellers List and is a great read into Donald tRUMP.

    Reply

  19. I suspect Donnie will handle it like he usually does. Hide behind an army of lawyers or henchmen because facing accountability directly is not his forte.

    Reply

  20. How can the ceo of the company not be held accountable for their corporation? It really makes no sense to me.

    Reply

    1. His dad established the company and Weisselberg was his father’s CFO. Trump just kept doing things his dad’s way. So that may have created problems in saying Trump created the schemes.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.