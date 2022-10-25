Recent Post
- Woodward on moment in Trump interview that was like a ‘thunderclap’
- Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
- Here’s how Maggie Haberman expects Trump to handle Jan. 6 investigation
- Tapper: What Trump said to make Woodward ‘break glass in case of emergency’
- Retired general: Russia accusing Ukraine of planning a ‘dirty bomb’ could be a warning
36 comments
He’ll handle the subpoena like he handled Don Jr. He’ll play around with it for 2 days and then forget it exists.
@Matthew Chick he needs your doh
@Matthew Chick Nope. Sorry. Treason isn’t presidential. Unelectable.
@Richard Holly Oh Sure. And peewee Herman will be appointed head of the CIA.
Did he actually say political damage to trump!?!
Expecting Donald Trump to follow the law is like training a shark to become a vegan. It’s unnatural.
👍😄👍
Honestly I lost track of the number of investigations..
“Only Donald Trump pleads the Fifth.”
– The mob
Biden pleads the – oh wait – the thing – what day is it?? The fifth? Where’s Jackie?
Maggie why isn’t he in court in NY? What does he have on Alvin Bragg?
Results matter. Nothing else. Actions, not words.
The walls are inexorably closing in on Donald.
The walls are slow, but they are closing in.
Trust the walls.
Kind of hard to keep faith when you realize he’s put enough loyal judges in just the right places to perpetuate his scumbaggery.
“The most beautiful walls” build those walls!!
Do you realize the Jan 6 was almost two years ago, nothing will happen
Lock em all up
Pull out the tv news camera props and make him think he’s live…! Sometimes you gotta fight fire with fire.
That’s actually a good idea. An amusing one too. Pranking Donnie 🤣
Can’t Trump appeal to the 11th circuit somehow?
Then Clarence can give him his “get out of jail” card.
I’m more struck by her comment that the Republicans are expected to take back the house. Is this the beginning of the end of democracy?
Well yes … if … Americans allow that to happen … Get out and speak!!! about facts and vote blue like your freedom counts on it.
Short answer: Yes.
I fucking hope so, if it makes things better for white males I’m all in
@Mark Smith
You forgot to add _old and fat._
Why is the former guy allowed to set the terms of an interview in order to get to the heart of why he sent his supporters to the Capitol to do what they did?!!! The former 🤡 clown in chief has never been held accountable for his obscene criminality.
yea agreed. what kind of evil stupidity in play here?👹 Anyone else would be in Jail or out on bail…👺
Only crooks and criminals take the fifth” – DJT
Maggie haberman’s book will not disappoint you. Seriously, one of the best I’ve read on trump.
Dime a dozen books out there – rehashed speculation
Maggie Habermans book “Confidence (Grifter) Man” is #1 on the New York Times Bestsellers List and is a great read into Donald tRUMP.
Haberman is one smart cookie! Her information always had been backed by facts and her integrity!
America and Democracy in a slow motion jet liner crash. Think of the Concord coming down, only worse.
I suspect Donnie will handle it like he usually does. Hide behind an army of lawyers or henchmen because facing accountability directly is not his forte.
How can the ceo of the company not be held accountable for their corporation? It really makes no sense to me.
His dad established the company and Weisselberg was his father’s CFO. Trump just kept doing things his dad’s way. So that may have created problems in saying Trump created the schemes.