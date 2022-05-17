Recent Post
- These are some of the lives lost in the Buffalo shooting
- ‘I had to live to tell this story’: Ukrainian survives being buried alive by Russians
- What is White ‘replacement theory’ and how is it driving gunmen today
- The ‘new face’ of the anti-abortion movement
- ‘He’s ours’: Ukraine secret police catch a suspected spy
77 comments
Fun times being a Russian spy in a Ukrainian prison, fun times indeed
@Jack Reacher
Sadly orcs are not treated as harshly.
@jeck jeck neither me, not your were in prisons of Ukraine and Russia.
@Jack Reacher
Yet I know exactly how Russians treat their prisoners:/ And the fact that Ukraine is not returning the ‘favor’. Sadly.
$10.00…you sold out your country, your countrymen, your home for $10.00 ….disgusting
$10 is a lot in ukraine. They have the same economy as Ethiopia or Cuba.
@MrPland1992 Genesis solution was built in Ukraine (Odessa if memory serves well) by extremely talented engineering team (both hardware and software) with 500$ monthly salary …
They are Russian speakers who want Ukraine to be a part of Russia. Under Stalin, many people were either encouraged or forced to move to other Soviet republics. That’s why there are Russian speakers who live in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. Many of them see themselves as Russians.
What if it was 1 cent he would still betray his country 😂
Ten dollars. I can’t quite believe that’s all he got out of it. Or maybe he’s just that simple-minded.
No proof of nothing. 🤣🤣 Edited out him admitting to anything. I think he was forced to confess a lie for the Western media. Is the public this stupid? 😂
dont asume it’s the money. Not all Ukrainians support their regime. It’s oligarchs, not the most democratic and discriminatory towards minorities.
Like Judah
@Emmanuel it’s blasphemy to compare Zelensky to Jesus. Jesus was pacifistic. Zelensky wants weapons for war.
Can’t imagine what the Russians would of done to him should he of been spying for Ukraine instead of them.
Edit: Wow.. does grammar really matter compared to those having been lost?
so you watch this open fascism and your only thought is wow imagine how it is in bad guy land
@Jonathan Bouchard see if you can track down a copy of The Dictionary of Newfoundland English – the size of a typical English dictionary. Many words trace back to English, French and Irish of the 1500’s with little change. A number of French linguists have come here to understand the usage and names of obscure objects that have been lost to current French. We also get Irish musicians tracking down the traditional tunes that have been altered in Ireland.
“This high flaunting English is for the birds to us common folk”.
Remember, the English language continues to evolve, much of “the proper usage” of 200 years ago would result in a failing grade in English today.
Change
@Chewie Knievel wow DEFINITELY true!
People seem to forget that Ukraine is under martial law due to the extraordinary circumstances they’re under. Civil rights are not the same under martial law. It would be the exact same situation if America or Europe was invaded regardless of their democratic traditions. War is hell. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
Wow I really like the idea of just having two other citizens there to witness the detention and search.
I doubt that the so called civilians can help if something was to go wrong.
Its also for cameras because I did see some of the arrests with no civilians to witness it
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
Thank you, so much😀
Cant imagine anyone on any country selling their country! People probably died because of that man. There’s no place for traitors in any country.
@Drsin Nothing personal, just business.
@MA63 is only paid 10 Roubles for youtube disinformation… He is jealous! 🤣
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
@Candace with an A Write it yourself. A tribute must be from the heart and soul.
@G.G. Hochstetler Are you in Belarus? Russians have a warning regarding any discussion of Ukraine. 🇺🇦
REPLYING to Humble Driver Hi man We meet again and those tributes keep on getting better and better Thanks for posting
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, March 30 1953
https://youtu.be/xjMnEZQIomA
Finally it’s here..
1 AskMississippi AskMississippi Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
That was so professional how they took him down. Well done lads. SLAVA UKRAINI!
@gdi wolverine male 2 ok, I guess we can think of this more as an reenactment…
Also:if he was recruited online how they are going to pay him?
Maybe in advance from an ukrainian bank account?
@MA63 MA63 sure sounds like a bot name.
Ukraine… You don’t know how much respect the globe have for you. As a veteran… I’ll say this in your actions for your resistance “BRAVO ZULU!”
Thak you for serving…we owe you all!!
Yes ,💙💛Viva Ukrania’s Brave Army and it Citizens fighting at their highest level of Patriotism to Save their Truly Beloved Land , and other countries are just bystanders while they’re losing their own even their Freedom…
Ukrania wasn’t Buffering, about their Truly Love for their Land so neet and beautiful country ,actually destroyed for a lunatic ambition. . .
From south africa?! BRAVO ZULU?
Just think how many of his fellow citizens were killed because of his actions and others like him. All for a measly $10 and the consequences of spending up to a lifetime behind bars, well done to the Ukrainian intelligence for taking these traitors out of circulation.
@Justa Youtuber and he taking 10 for a nation
@Luke_SkyWanker even worse if those americans are your family and youre a us marine well known of all the intelligence coming out of washington
He could have went to Moscow and had some McD with that 10 bucks.
Ukraine knows how the FSB acts. Gotta give Ukraine credit for challenging Putin and beating him at his own game. Slava Ukraini!
that’s a Nazi slogan
Why don’t you work for Egyptian intelligence David?
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
😂🇷🇺
Imagine throwing your life away and more importantly directing the enemy to kill ur fellow countrymen/women all for $10. Shameful
@Nick Cook Well things in Ukraine don’t cost the same, as in the many other countries, so there is no reason to
laugh at it, you clearly do not know what you are talking about
@Jason MB999 nope. Shows how desperate the Russians are getting.
I “don’t” feel sorry for the guys they’ve caught when the cameras weren’t rolling!!! Slava Ukraine
Really don’t think anyone would object to seeing this guy getting a beat down on camera…hell i bet one would take the camera mans job for a bit so he could get a few minutes of fustration solving…
That is OK till the day when one of your neighbors points you out as an “enemy helper” over a dispute of car parking
Ever heard of evidence?
Note to CNN. Just because they speak Russian primarily does not mean a Ukrainian is Russocentric. In my personal experience living in Kiev, almost all people spoke Russian primarily, but we’re not fond of Russia at all and felt very Ukrainian.
https://youtu.be/xjMnEZQIomA
it’s finally here
And lazy to make themselves to speak official language
@Jack Reacher well, the people raised in the Kiev area know both languages, but Russian was dominant. I’ve noticed that, because of what Russia is doing, most of them have begun to write and speak Ukrainian as their primary language as an act of patriotism and feel soothed hearing others use it, as they can be sure that they are Ukrainians, not Russians.
Its like saying Americans who speak English are more aligned to the United Kingdom which is stupid
Unbelievable to think you can betray your own people. Especially, taking into consideration that the same Russian misiles can hit them or their relatives any time.
It’s all about MONEY. And who’s paying the highest price for INTELL.
@Bobbie Keller well seems pretty easy to top $10.
A young man who wasted his life for $10.
Maybe while sitting in a quiet prison he will think of who his information killed. Were they fathers? Did the shelling he call down miss and hit surrounding homes? Were there children in those homes?
10 bucks and it dont look like he has anywhere to go to spend it…i bet he was even stiffed for the times he thought he was making money…
Imagine living with such hate in your heart for your neighbours and everyone around you, that you’d sell out their lives for so little.
There’s snakes in every Forrest unfortunately
@Tubberquack Junior B I understand the analogy, but there’s nothing wrong with a snake. Give it space, and it’s happy. This is a deliberate act of hatred, in the full understanding that the death of others is the consequence of that choice. Snakes are much nicer.
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
My deep condolences to all Ukrainian soliders, people and family. Hope this war end soon and bring back peace to Ukraine. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦
Good luck with that. How long were the Russians in Vietnam? Afghanistan? Poland?
@B dubb are you paid to reply?
@Bobbie Keller which god?
1:22 “Having a smoke” the disdain and disgust in his voice like smoking is murdering a baby lol.