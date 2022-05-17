77 comments

    3. @Jack Reacher
      Yet I know exactly how Russians treat their prisoners:/ And the fact that Ukraine is not returning the ‘favor’. Sadly.

  2. $10.00…you sold out your country, your countrymen, your home for $10.00 ….disgusting

    2. @MrPland1992 Genesis solution was built in Ukraine (Odessa if memory serves well) by extremely talented engineering team (both hardware and software) with 500$ monthly salary …

    3. They are Russian speakers who want Ukraine to be a part of Russia. Under Stalin, many people were either encouraged or forced to move to other Soviet republics. That’s why there are Russian speakers who live in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. Many of them see themselves as Russians.

  3. Ten dollars. I can’t quite believe that’s all he got out of it. Or maybe he’s just that simple-minded.

    1. No proof of nothing. 🤣🤣 Edited out him admitting to anything. I think he was forced to confess a lie for the Western media. Is the public this stupid? 😂

    2. dont asume it’s the money. Not all Ukrainians support their regime. It’s oligarchs, not the most democratic and discriminatory towards minorities.

    4. @Emmanuel it’s blasphemy to compare Zelensky to Jesus. Jesus was pacifistic. Zelensky wants weapons for war.

  4. Can’t imagine what the Russians would of done to him should he of been spying for Ukraine instead of them.

    Edit: Wow.. does grammar really matter compared to those having been lost?

    2. @Jonathan Bouchard see if you can track down a copy of The Dictionary of Newfoundland English – the size of a typical English dictionary. Many words trace back to English, French and Irish of the 1500’s with little change. A number of French linguists have come here to understand the usage and names of obscure objects that have been lost to current French. We also get Irish musicians tracking down the traditional tunes that have been altered in Ireland.
      “This high flaunting English is for the birds to us common folk”.
      Remember, the English language continues to evolve, much of “the proper usage” of 200 years ago would result in a failing grade in English today.

  5. People seem to forget that Ukraine is under martial law due to the extraordinary circumstances they’re under. Civil rights are not the same under martial law. It would be the exact same situation if America or Europe was invaded regardless of their democratic traditions. War is hell. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

  6. Wow I really like the idea of just having two other citizens there to witness the detention and search.

    Reply

    1. I doubt that the so called civilians can help if something was to go wrong.
      Its also for cameras because I did see some of the arrests with no civilians to witness it

  7. Cant imagine anyone on any country selling their country! People probably died because of that man. There’s no place for traitors in any country.

  8. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    2. @G.G. Hochstetler Are you in Belarus? Russians have a warning regarding any discussion of Ukraine. 🇺🇦

    3. REPLYING to Humble Driver Hi man We meet again and those tributes keep on getting better and better Thanks for posting

  9. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, March 30 1953

    1. @gdi wolverine male 2 ok, I guess we can think of this more as an reenactment…
      Also:if he was recruited online how they are going to pay him?
      Maybe in advance from an ukrainian bank account?

  11. Ukraine… You don’t know how much respect the globe have for you. As a veteran… I’ll say this in your actions for your resistance “BRAVO ZULU!”

    2. Yes ,💙💛Viva Ukrania’s Brave Army and it Citizens fighting at their highest level of Patriotism to Save their Truly Beloved Land , and other countries are just bystanders while they’re losing their own even their Freedom…

    3. Ukrania wasn’t Buffering, about their Truly Love for their Land so neet and beautiful country ,actually destroyed for a lunatic ambition. . .

  12. Just think how many of his fellow citizens were killed because of his actions and others like him. All for a measly $10 and the consequences of spending up to a lifetime behind bars, well done to the Ukrainian intelligence for taking these traitors out of circulation.

    2. @Luke_SkyWanker even worse if those americans are your family and youre a us marine well known of all the intelligence coming out of washington

  13. Ukraine knows how the FSB acts. Gotta give Ukraine credit for challenging Putin and beating him at his own game. Slava Ukraini!

  14. Imagine throwing your life away and more importantly directing the enemy to kill ur fellow countrymen/women all for $10. Shameful

    1. @Nick Cook Well things in Ukraine don’t cost the same, as in the many other countries, so there is no reason to
      laugh at it, you clearly do not know what you are talking about

  15. I “don’t” feel sorry for the guys they’ve caught when the cameras weren’t rolling!!! Slava Ukraine

    1. Really don’t think anyone would object to seeing this guy getting a beat down on camera…hell i bet one would take the camera mans job for a bit so he could get a few minutes of fustration solving…

    2. That is OK till the day when one of your neighbors points you out as an “enemy helper” over a dispute of car parking

  16. Note to CNN. Just because they speak Russian primarily does not mean a Ukrainian is Russocentric. In my personal experience living in Kiev, almost all people spoke Russian primarily, but we’re not fond of Russia at all and felt very Ukrainian.

    3. @Jack Reacher well, the people raised in the Kiev area know both languages, but Russian was dominant. I’ve noticed that, because of what Russia is doing, most of them have begun to write and speak Ukrainian as their primary language as an act of patriotism and feel soothed hearing others use it, as they can be sure that they are Ukrainians, not Russians.

    4. Its like saying Americans who speak English are more aligned to the United Kingdom which is stupid

  17. Unbelievable to think you can betray your own people. Especially, taking into consideration that the same Russian misiles can hit them or their relatives any time.

  18. A young man who wasted his life for $10.
    Maybe while sitting in a quiet prison he will think of who his information killed. Were they fathers? Did the shelling he call down miss and hit surrounding homes? Were there children in those homes?

    1. 10 bucks and it dont look like he has anywhere to go to spend it…i bet he was even stiffed for the times he thought he was making money…

  19. Imagine living with such hate in your heart for your neighbours and everyone around you, that you’d sell out their lives for so little.

    2. @Tubberquack Junior B I understand the analogy, but there’s nothing wrong with a snake. Give it space, and it’s happy. This is a deliberate act of hatred, in the full understanding that the death of others is the consequence of that choice. Snakes are much nicer.

  20. My deep condolences to all Ukrainian soliders, people and family. Hope this war end soon and bring back peace to Ukraine. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦

    4. 1:22 “Having a smoke” the disdain and disgust in his voice like smoking is murdering a baby lol.

