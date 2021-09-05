Honeycomb Treats – The Science of Beekeeping | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica
7 comments
Excellent presentation.
Big ip Tino…its a good look
Charlemont high connection
Up tino
Would like to get in touch with that guy how does One start?
The bee keeper?
@Windel Sylver yeahs to get some info from him thought about having some in My back yard but don’t have a clue about how to get it done you know produce My own honey for personal use
Honey is good for us. Keep up the good
work.