How Parents Can Help their Children to Soar | #FamilyFirst | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica
4 comments
Always the ones who are not parent given these tips 10% of what she say makes sense
Lol
It because a Jamaica.. TikTok don’t want to pay me my money am single mothers please help
Fabulous advice given and of course I would not have expected anything different, but you see, a lot of parents will not understand the advice given, and therefore remain with the indoctrinated behaviours that dehumanise children.