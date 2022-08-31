Recent Post
Beautiful, futuristic… But just wondering how strong those windows would be, holding up against horrific weather, like a hurricane? 🤔
I agree. They are spectacular. How do they stand up against impact? I’m wondering what happens if they collide? Is there a risk of them capsizing/flipping upside down?
These are just a few questions I have, but I’m excited for the possibilities.
The windows wouldn’t be a problem. There is bulletproof and hurricane glass. It might not be as clear. Out on the water nothing hard would hit it often if ever.
There’s an optional submarine package.
@Anthony Fuqua Yeah, I suppose, if they are not grouped too tightly together. But that’s what I assume most would do. Group them together. I would love to see the concept tested in under real conditions. I mean, I don’t want anyone to get hurt….just test the infrastructure. EXCITING!
Anyone who can’t see that a hurricane would destroy one of these, hasn’t been through a hurricane.
Trump can redirect Hurricanes with the power of his Sharpie.
Great! When are they going to be available for low income families?
@Fred A I wish it was more innately apparent that helping everyone is still self-serving. If more people weren’t in dire conditions, they can add more to your monetary bottom line. I’m sure I’m just some idealistic moron, but it makes sense in my head and hurts my feelings that so many refuse to think of everyone as valid consumers, not just the rich.
Exactly my question. Really tired of the rich being the only ones to reap the benefits of innovation.
Never
You couldn’t fit a family in one of these tiny things. Smaller than a studio apartment, smaller than my livingroom.
They remind me of the Jetsons cartoon!! LOL
It would be awesome to live in one these on land or water I personally would love it
210 square feet, for everything? Kitchen, bathroom, closets, bed, dinning area and more – ridiculous!
@seattleblaze I could live with that & love it
Love it!
The Jetsons ♥️💯
THIS is what I’m talking about. While too many are preoccupied with tearing everything and everyone down, we could have banned together and already made this a reality for so many.
People who can afford almost $300k to $1.5 mil, that is.
@Alisha Grauso For now, Debbie Downer. The more popular they get, the more will be made available. Someday, people may even be able to design their own homes. Why can’t you at least be excited about the possibility? Who put that “Boo-hoo” chip on your shoulder?
@Fred A Dude she just stated a fact. Those Boo-hoos are all yours. And its “banded” together not banned.
I can’t imagine that any of these homes could withstand a tsunami,say 35 m?
Tsunamis happen _at the shore,_ they don’t happen out at sea. Tsunami waves out at sea are barely higher than normal waves. The difference between a normal wave and a tsunami is that the energy and water mass behind a tsunami continues up and over the shore instead of crashing down onto the shore and pulling back like a normal wave
Depends on how far they are out. Tsunamis are rare and most happen in Indian Ocean-Pacific Ocean region.
@Thou shalt not suffer a fascist to live depends on how far they are from shore?
Just imagine the weight of the barnacles accumulated in one year.
Fantastic design and concept. I have a lot of questions, but it is amazing to imagine a better future instead of being forced backwards to a time when few were allowed even their basic rights.
Maybe a stupid question… How does one get out and back, if you want to go “to town” or away from home for something?
The Jetsons are real now. Ladies and gents, we made it.
Great! People with climate anxiety can live in one of these pods.
As to security; You don’t own the water 20 feet away from your “boat” not even the water under it. Having cameras is a good idea but if someone comes up and speeds in circles around you, you have no legal right to tell them to go away. It depends where you are anchored, inland waters would be a regulatory nightmare. International waters would offer no support or security. As a “regulated” community, this idea may float.
Regulated community sounds so chill!
Good to know we are locking in on the Jetsons version of the future now…
I saw this design featured in Love, S** & Robots like 10-20 years ago.
Who will pick up the garbage cans?
How do you get water for showers?
What happens when you flush the toilet?
How do you get down and away? I’m guessing a stairway in the base?
That would be really awesome they look amazing
They really do.
Just seeing that something like this is actually going to become a reality is both scary, cool, and exciting to think about!
I’d like to see it…concepts are cool but when it’s reality…that’s the best!
