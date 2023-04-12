32 comments

  3. Developers will have to change their names. No one will be buying homes from them after seeing this

  8. Seems like arson to me. Spontaneous raging fires for whole blocks don’t just pop up without help. Why do we still use wood to build frames?

    1. The same reason they are using paper straws at fast food restaurants, in Canada at least, in place of plastic.(Which can be made biodegradable)
      So they can protect planet earth, *_by cutting down more trees._*
      Yes, that must make sense, in someones mind.(Politicians)

    1. Never allow fire marshall Bill on a construction site. Guaranteed he was giving one of his DON’T DO exhibitions, and things went as they usually do when Bill does his thing……..

  13. This was obviously arson. Either a disgruntled long time resident of the area doesn’t want trees knocked down to build more subdivisions or perhaps an anger employee that felt they were getting wrongfully dismissed or the builders owed money to the mafia

  16. Where is this, out in the boonies of Vaughan? Sure doesn’t seem to be enough fire trucks.
    Wouldn’t take much out in the open like that, for the wind to whip fire through there. I’d be a pissed homeowner, if it was a purchase before build.

