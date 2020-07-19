In Too Deep: The Trial | MSNBC

July 19, 2020

 

Dexter Filkins, a staff writer at The New Yorker, joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss his new piece that explores the story of a former F.B.I. Special Agent named Ali Soufan, a critic of Saudi Arabia, who fears that he may be MBS's new target.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

80 Comments on "In Too Deep: The Trial | MSNBC"

  1. Dwayne Smith | July 19, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    There needs to be “targeting” of these troll farms. They’re basically bomb factories.

    • Wesley C. | July 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

      No, you target the right-wingers —- the guys who “finance” the effort.

    • Wigg Picker | July 19, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      Yep and msnbc is all serpent personnel posing as human.. Start there

    • At The End Of The Day with Yieley | July 19, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      they’re a disorganized organization, if that makes any sense, but they have their marching orders, make memes and posts, don’t repost memes, make new memes. the whole thing is fanatical

    • Nevyn of OZ 1973 | July 19, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      Shame they are mostly Americans on Vlads payroll. You seppos have no morals and sell out for cheap.

    • Taddy 4321 | July 19, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @Ziggy that’s right, take people’s voices away, just like nazis.

  2. cwellslovell | July 19, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Ali Soufan is an American hero in post-9/11 counterterrorism. He was able to maintain his moral compass amidst terrible circumstances. If MBS tries to take him out, some serious and scary s%^ is going to go down.

    • Gooey 911 | July 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      Mr. Kelloggi greatest American hero ever. But stupid stinky Trump supporters who buy smelly clothes at Wal-Mart too stupid to see how he big American hero like you say, and definitely not a CIA backed asset involved in shady business gone awry. Only media who dont like Trump is honest media. All others Operation Mockingbird media and everyone ignores. Vote Biden Joe to save American of United States and be smart like me!

    • Stephan Maurer | July 19, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      Not as long as Trump is president

  3. hamilton euzarraga | July 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    He was sacrificed for the Trump administration and it’s back room deals.

  4. Joost Assink | July 19, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t care about human lives. He’s only interested in huge weapon deals with the Saudi.

    • Tommy Westbrook | July 19, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

      @wgooetrik send them back is a good idea

    • Tommy Westbrook | July 19, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

      @wgooetrik Do you know how many kids died out of the 130000 people. Do you know how many people has the virus at Liberty University

    • wgooetrik | July 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Tommy Westbrook pack every school in the US! I’m sure you were the one saying it was going to dissappear right? Even if it was 1 death. It would be worth it? What if your child died? What it have been worth it for politics? Why so eager to get back to school? It will be just like reopening our economy. Now look at the numbers!

    • DAVID JACKSON | July 19, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      He has already brought down many human trafficking rings with many more to go. Guess you’re just not paying attention.
      Trump 2Q2Q! WWG1WGA!

    • Joost Assink | July 19, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

      @DAVID JACKSON I have been watching the U.S.A. and I’m still baffled by the fact that republicans are only xenophobic. The entire world is suffering from COVID-19 but getting it in some kind of grip. Building walls seems to be the only thing that republicans are interested in. I don’t understand why parents should be forced to send their children to school. Trump is a nacicistic troll with the vocabulary of a seven year old. He has no empathy and is abusing COVID-19 to have people spending money that is going to Trump’s organisations.

  5. r dh | July 19, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    you all better pray that trump is not going to get reelected because just like before he will not do anything about it. if it happens again

  6. bb | July 19, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Allies. They won’t even let us in their country. They laugh at him. We are alone for the first time in 200 years. The home of most of the 9/11 terrorists is our ally? They’re laughing at him too.

    • Deadbeat Donny | July 19, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      @Todd Cahill Actually, I read. Try it sometime instead of tuning in to Russia Today West (Fox) for your daily affirmations and nutjob talking points. The Constitution would be a good starting point for you, you un-American skidmark on the underpants of our republic.

    • Todd Cahill | July 19, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      @Deadbeat Donny I’ve read your lame comments that have no substance of facts.

    • Deadbeat Donny | July 19, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @Todd Cahill And I’ve read your comments which are based largely on known Russian narratives, so sue me, Comrade Runnystools. 🤷‍♂️

    • Taddy 4321 | July 19, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @Todd Cahill it’s like talking to a child, seriously. If leaders had of done absolutely nothing, no restrictions, there would have been millions of deaths, can you understand that? If the administration had of been responsible like other countries, Australia, Taiwan, New Zealand, you would have 99% fewer deaths, these are facts, can you understand that moron.

  7. Jackie Paper | July 19, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    “Saudi Arabia, I get along with all of them. They buy apartments from me. They spend $40 million, $50 million. Am I supposed to dislike them? I like them very much.”

  8. julio70585 | July 19, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Trump is complicit with murder by his passive posturing.

  9. Ann Pringle | July 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t care about our allies, he has made enemies with most of them! Trump is as corrupt as the Saudis.

    • Shawn Corbin | July 19, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      @DAYBROK3 I know, and that’s why they keep watching this lying, hack network. Pathetic.

    • Shawn Corbin | July 19, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      @Damian Draven Do you know that you’re pushing a false narrative? Of course you do, that’s your job isn’t it? Try earning an honest living for a change.

    • JackFrost | July 19, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      Trump decided to go full Fascist and has released the Secret Police in Portland. I remember when the Secret Police were called “Gestapo”.

    • Damian Draven | July 19, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin what was false about what I said? And I am a former veteran who is a paramedic. That doesn’t get too much more honest than that.

    • Jim Battersbee | July 19, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      Trump is a product of his culture. 100% made in USA.

  10. Gustavo B. | July 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    This leads to trump and kushner

  11. thebigwarthog | July 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Kushner has close ties with the saudis

    • Domino Ryan | July 19, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

      Send trump and kushner to iran bounty

    • Gooey 911 | July 19, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      You broke the case. Have you submitted your info to the FBI? I think you may be the one to bring down the whole Trump administration – you will be just as loved as Robert Mueller! I agree with you – this really is like one big giant scooby-doo plat gone awry but on an international level. How can people not see this? I guess they aren’t brilliant like us democrats.

    • Ray El | July 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

      @Gooey 911 Why should people submit to the FBI something they have long ago? And boy, your last sentence in the commentary … what are you trying to do? Incite hatred against Democrats? No need, you’re late. Trump is dismantling the Republican base in front of our eyes. So yeah, pretty lame and not so clever comment 😉

  12. Babor Asad | July 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Thay can’t do nothing because saudia is connect or involved with Trump administration

  13. Jon Nelson | July 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Trump would probably find some reason not to do anything about it.

  14. Enrique Ordaz | July 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Trump will not care, he only cares about money.

    • Nun Ya | July 19, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      @Enrique Ordaz Jared Kushner, tRump’s son-in-law,
      is in bed with the Saudi’s, he has been for many years!
      I don’t understand why news medias are not publishing
      more about this. They’ve known about it for years!
      I guess news medias are so focused on tRump & his
      shenanigans, they’ve forgotten about Kushner’s role
      in all of that!
      Of course with Kushner being in bed with the Saudi’s,
      tRump also has a lot of money to gain by being in bed
      with them, as well.
      FOLLOW THE MONEY!!!

    • Ben Dover | July 19, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      Just like Americans care about paying too much for petrol.

    • real american | July 19, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      WTF does this have anything to do with Trump Fuckstain ?

    • Enrique Ordaz | July 19, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      @real american We are commenting regarding the life of a US citizen at stake and how this government already traded off justice for money once (Kashogi murder in Turkey)

    • Chris Parker | July 19, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @real american Kashoggi was a US citizen, fuckstain. Does that not mean anything to you?
      Oh, wait. This is the administration that ignores the Russians paying ISIS a bounty on US troops.

  15. Mignon Simpson | July 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    And trump condones violence against our citizens. He’s ok with foreign government s killing our citizens and he could care less. May trump reap what he has sown on our citizens .

  16. Googol | July 19, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Saudi’s … USA’s greatest allies. Apart from Israel, ofcourse (because why not have a little apartheid in there).

    • hmmcinerney | July 19, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

      I bet MBS and Netanyahu are very concerned about the election, they’ve had a free pass and now Netanyahu is annexing the West Bank, his latest war crime.

  17. Mike Marder | July 19, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

    What’s another American citizen’s death on Trump’s watch, he’s already got 140.000 and counting? A little less than 4 months to vote Biden/blue, save our Republic for which it once stood, take friends, encourage relatives, this guy and his enablers have to go. Biden’s no angel. But he’s not stupid or mentally ill.

    • USS Pandumbic | July 19, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

      @Paul Wilson – Still hung up on the black guy, eh? No wonder y’all are so screwed up.

    • Mike Marder | July 19, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

      @Paul Wilson who cares? Trump’s 44 months into a 48 month term and he’s co-opting case numbers next week instead of using the CDC. Thanks for the side trip down “but what about” . Buzz off.

    • real american | July 19, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      Citizen ? No one is voting for your incompetent senile clown Biden.
      Google dementia and Biden , see what most stories say .

    • B.J Cameron | July 19, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      @Joseph L …..every time I see President Trump I say to myself, “Finally a President who watches over the Quiet American People.” A President who has rebuilt the US MIlitary, reset fair Trade Deals with many of the US trading Countries, reset second chance for Prisoners and allowed free choice for all ethnic and Disabled groups to attend schools of their choice.

    • Taddy 4321 | July 19, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      @Paul Wilson yes, actually

  18. Jeff Brown | July 19, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    We are literally seeing the destruction of our once great nation right in front of our eyes. We might not even make it to November. God help us.

    • Carl A | July 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

      Yes, I agree, but it’s too bad most didn’t catch on until it was too late. Afraid of speaking out in our “politically correct” smothering bag. Confrontation is a must to preserve democracy!

    • Gregg Robinson | July 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      The problem is waking more people up to this immanent danger. It just boggles me that ~30% or Americans are just A-Okay with trump! How can that be??

  19. Alex Murphy | July 19, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    Make America great again without Trump!

  20. Keith Mc | July 19, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    Trump is making money off the Saudis, so he won’t say anything.

    Morals and ethics mean nothing to a sociopath like Trump.

