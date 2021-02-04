INDECOM Report 34% Increase in Fatal Shooting by Jamaica Security Forces – February 3 2021

INDECOM Report 34% Increase in Fatal Shooting by Jamaica Security Forces - February 3 2021 1

February 4, 2021

 

26 Comments on "INDECOM Report 34% Increase in Fatal Shooting by Jamaica Security Forces – February 3 2021"

  1. Safia Seivwright | February 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    Is Indecom checking the numbers of people killed by criminals with guns.?.

  2. Hamalyahu Yisrael | February 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    mad a yaad sound like him tan up in front a mr death

  3. Safia Seivwright | February 3, 2021 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    They should have taken the building offered by England. They would have a new building now.

  4. Safia Seivwright | February 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    He should now retire.

  5. Mourique Ritchie | February 3, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    You cant expect the security forces to not shoot anyone, especially when the murder rate is so high.

  6. jah luv | February 3, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Indicom need fi investigate the gun man dem weh a kill of people.

  7. Sandra Parsons | February 3, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Is what happens to is voice,is tim for these men resign and go relax

  8. Fablous One | February 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    Indecom need fi go hold a child space a onu make good police afraid to do there job

  9. Olive Garwood | February 3, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    What about the officers that murdered by gun men no one is saying anything

  10. Pete Nembhard | February 3, 2021 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    This is a joke waste of time listening to him a bouch of jokers in parliament

  11. Orane Moore | February 3, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Indecom don’t see the murder rate ? Indecom is apart of the reason y crime is on the rise

  12. Kadya Heslop | February 3, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  13. Dennis Jones | February 3, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    My friend not sounding good but I wish for him all the best I hope he get better real soon with his voice

  14. alneita 1234567890 miller12 | February 3, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    Just my views I’m fed up with the killing of gunboys

  15. Lincoln Russell | February 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    Really when indecom is going to get a grip on what is happening in Jamaica the criminals are winning

  16. Maureen Stewart | February 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    Get rid of Indecom who needs them, they’re the cause of all the crimes in Jamaica 🇯🇲. The security forces most shoot the
    Criminals first and ask questions after

  17. Wilhelm Morris | February 3, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    If ppl dnt want to go prison , dnt defy the law

  18. Michael Hayden | February 3, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Indicom look like them don’t see the condition of the lovely island 🏝of Jamaica 🇯🇲 number 1 in homicide . Smh 🤦‍♀️

  19. Roy Peart | February 3, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    SHAW SOUND LIKE A GAL HIM FINISH GO SIT DOWN YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBER

  20. Marita Brooks | February 3, 2021 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Mr. Shaw’s voice is going. He needs to retire and rest.

