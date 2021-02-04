INDECOM Report 34% Increase in Fatal Shooting by Jamaica Security Forces – February 3 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
Is Indecom checking the numbers of people killed by criminals with guns.?.
Numbers dont lie
That’s not their mandate
@Native Foreigner please tell them
mad a yaad sound like him tan up in front a mr death
They should have taken the building offered by England. They would have a new building now.
He should now retire.
You cant expect the security forces to not shoot anyone, especially when the murder rate is so high.
What’s wrong with IDECOM, it them and other entities that help to contribute to the state of the country.
@D Johnson I personally believe that Indecom is what hampers police from taking action.
@D Johnson ..
😊e
Indicom need fi investigate the gun man dem weh a kill of people.
Is what happens to is voice,is tim for these men resign and go relax
Indecom need fi go hold a child space a onu make good police afraid to do there job
What about the officers that murdered by gun men no one is saying anything
This is a joke waste of time listening to him a bouch of jokers in parliament
Indecom don’t see the murder rate ? Indecom is apart of the reason y crime is on the rise
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
My friend not sounding good but I wish for him all the best I hope he get better real soon with his voice
Just my views I’m fed up with the killing of gunboys
Really when indecom is going to get a grip on what is happening in Jamaica the criminals are winning
Get rid of Indecom who needs them, they’re the cause of all the crimes in Jamaica 🇯🇲. The security forces most shoot the
Criminals first and ask questions after
If ppl dnt want to go prison , dnt defy the law
Indicom look like them don’t see the condition of the lovely island 🏝of Jamaica 🇯🇲 number 1 in homicide . Smh 🤦♀️
SHAW SOUND LIKE A GAL HIM FINISH GO SIT DOWN YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBER
Mr. Shaw’s voice is going. He needs to retire and rest.