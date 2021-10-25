Inmate Blames Warders for Prison Covid Outbreak | TVJ News – Oct 24 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
4 comments
Wardens are to be blamed for the contraband that is readily available to you’ll prisoners too.
These wardens are just plain evil and corrupt.
This is not the news. What happened at the accident please with the cult man. Other Youtubers are talking already
ANOTHER EXCLUSIVE REPORT.
Sad though.
Why we stay suh?