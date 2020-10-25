Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison from South Carolina discusses the history of Sen. Graham’s seat and how the state could become the first ever represented by two Black senators at the same time.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Jaime Harrison On His Historic Senate Race: ‘This Was The Seat of John C. Calhoun’ | MSNBC
America is
23 in education.
25 in democracy index.
34 in raising family index.
37 in healthcare.
No high-speed train.
Highest number of homeless people.
Highest number of incarcerated people.
78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.
Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.
Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.
I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!
Let’s make our country better together. . . . . .
@QUID-PRO-QUO JOE-.
Gramps go back in your coffin.
https://www.salon.com/2020/10/23/a-fox-news-reporter-just-debunked-the-latest-conservative-effort-to-smear-joe-biden-_partner/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-tony-bobulinski-joe-biden-unanswered-questions
The poll out Thursday put Harrison with a 47% to 45% lead. The online poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and was conducted between Oct. 11-20.
*That same Morning Consult survey also gave President Donald Trump a 51% to 45% lead over his Democratic challenger,*
*former Vice President Joe Biden.*
Oct 22, 2020 https://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/election/article246629998.html
Keep reminding them.
@Star bbb thanks
Vote HOP out !
Moscow Mitch, senate republicans and traitor trump let Americans down. We’ll never forget.
@Hydross 77 Stop the nonsense. We are better than you think!
Thats right he will see when Dems take Back the Presidency and the Senate,and Lets see how he Likes getting Nothing done Like He did to pres Obama for 8 yrs
@William H You do realise Trump is President???? Are you trolling from a basement in Moscow?
@Colin Lachman more like a troll farm. He or she is in a cubicle in Moscow.
@Mara Christian And also TRUMP is the VIRUS itself.
“. . . but you ignore the fact that most bordellos have higher standards for their clients than Trump has for his appointees.”
Lol…. well now, this is a perfect framework!!😅
@Eastern Woods! Stop! I am howling with laughter! Truth!🤣🤣🤣 !
DeJoy
Amy Barrett
Barr
_”We will make sure, that whenever someone dies _*_with_*_ Covid 19… that we count that as a Covid death”_
– Dr. Deborah Birx, 7th of April 2020
https://youtu.be/mkUYkrsvFiA?t=1063
VOTE GRAHAM OUT. Time FOR A CHANGE.
@Jerry Caires Jr AS IS SAID BEFORE, Lindsey Graham is one of the best senators in the country. HE’S DOING HIS JOB AND DOING A GREAT JOB! Does Jaime Harrison even know what the job of senator is? If you’re Smart Man you should know this. DO YOU KNOW WHAT LINDSEY IS DOING RIGHT NOW?
@Mario Lopez Do you have some intelligent answers to my questions? How about defining what a white person is for me?
@iTs Spiritual
Gramps make yourself useful at an uncontrolled intersection as a speed bump.
Multicultural tread marks will do wonders for your complexion.
It’s all your intellect is capable of.
@iTs Spiritual CAPITALIZING LETTERS doesn’t get your point across effectively, just makes you sound DESPERATE
He got a lot of that money 💰 from
RBG like Biden did. And like a lot of Demonrats did.
She left them 💰
I just voted and I voted Trump and all red. Lindsey didn’t become a Rhino until he got in with Rhino John McCain 😳 Go vote Trump and Red. God bless 🇺🇸
I hope lindsey graham loses!! south carolina please vote Blue!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸biden/harris 2020
The poll out Thursday put Harrison with a 47% to 45% lead. The online poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and was conducted between Oct. 11-20.
*That same Morning Consult survey also gave President Donald Trump a 51% to 45% lead over his Democratic challenger,*
*former Vice President Joe Biden.*
Oct 22, 2020 https://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/election/article246629998.html
It’s time for him to go home
WELL you need to take those American flags off the end of your comment .
Guys please remember what happened to us in 2016 , that wasn’t a nice feeling. Please vote Biden & Harris 2020 , USA needs you!!!!!
@Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500 didn’t you post this same comment like 10 months ago? All you do is create QAnon propaganda
Lindsey sold his soul to the devil
*California Taxes, Overregulation Force 1,800 Businesses To Relocate*
Dec 2018 https://www.westernjournal.com/california-taxes-overregulation-force-1800-businesses-relocate/
*California — notorious for high taxes and a stifling regulatory environment — reportedly saw 1,800 businesses either relocate or disinvest from the state in 2016.*
Business relocation consultant Joe Vranich wrote concerning the results of a new study he authored that he is advising clients “to leave the business-hostile state because its business climate continues to worsen,” according to Investors Business Daily.
Vranich, president of Spectrum Location Solutions LLC, noted that the 1,800 “disinvestment events” that occurred in 2016 were the most since 2008.
Additionally, 13,000 companies left the state during that nine-year period.
“Departures are understandable when year after year CEOs nationwide surveyed by Chief Executive Magazine have declared California the worst state in which to do business,” Vranich said.
“The top reason to leave the state no longer is high taxes,” he said. “The legal climate has become so difficult that companies should consider locating in jurisdictions where they will be treated fairly.”
One business regulation Vranich cited was California’s new Immigrant Worker Protection Act, which fines companies for following federal immigration law.
@Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500
https://budget.house.gov/publications/report/president-trump-s-extreme-budget-cuts-hurt-veterans
The poll out Thursday put Harrison with a 47% to 45% lead. The online poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and was conducted between Oct. 11-20.
*That same Morning Consult survey also gave President Donald Trump a 51% to 45% lead over his Democratic challenger,*
*former Vice President Joe Biden.*
Oct 22, 2020 https://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/election/article246629998.html
Guys please remember what happened to us in 2016 , that wasn’t a nice feeling. Please vote Biden & Harris 2020 , USA needs you!!!!!
biden daughter’s diary article https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-source-biden-daughters-diary-details-not-appropriate-showers-with-joe-as-child/
I’m with Jamie !!! It’s time for a change.
If it’s time for change why would you vote for Biden he’s been there 47 + years doesn’t make much sense now does it
@snowflake killer
Gramps take a nap and prune juice.
You’re annoying.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-tony-bobulinski-joe-biden-unanswered-questions
One great thing about Lindsey Graham losing, is that it is such a shock to him. Hypocrisy has been in politics forever. Graham hit a new level – not only flipping, but specifically promising he wouldn’t, and saying it’s ok to call him on it. Well, Lindsey – you’re being called. Vote Trump and ALL of his ENABLERS Out! VOTE #CountryOverParty #AmericaOrTrump #VOTEBLUE2020 #BIDENHARRIS2020 #JaimeHarrison2020
@Chester Jeffrey
How’s you new account gramps?
And he was arrogant about the lie he told to protect Trump with Amy
Dr. Val Villanueva There is such stark fear in Graham’s eyes while he’s begging for money…. I’m typically a kind and compassionate individual, but I don’t mind seeing Graham in such fear. He chose it, he’s gotta own it.
Not that it matters, but there is so much more about to “come out” about Miss Lady G. You just wait and see. The 🏳️🌈 hypocrisy of the GOP front and center. 🤣🤣🤣
Trillions of dollars spent by the Left and “clean energy” industry, and he’s still trailing. Nice try guys. Thanks.
This guy is swimming uphill in a sewer. All the best to this guy.
SC is proud of its history.
Happy to see new people coming into the Senate. We need a new south. Slavery was abolished by a Republican president because he knew that the south needed to change . Can’t wait to congratulate you Harrison.
You might be waiting a long time. SC is still holding on to their Gone With The Wind mentality.
Daily Reminder : DJtRump is a weak man’s idea of a strongman!
I’M VOTING FOR KANYE WEST !!!
🙏🏼
The poll out Thursday put Harrison with a 47% to 45% lead. The online poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and was conducted between Oct. 11-20.
*That same Morning Consult survey also gave President Donald Trump a 51% to 45% lead over his Democratic challenger,*
*former Vice President Joe Biden.*
Oct 22, 2020 https://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/election/article246629998.html
Funny. What Lyndsay Graham is saying between the lines. Why is a black man getting more money than a white man. It’s ok for a white man to get money from everywhere, but not a black man he must be stealing or some unscrupulous person or persons giving him that money. Oh thats not allowed he’s black black people can’t organize like that. Votevthe dinosaur senater Graham out.
I’m white, ya know, time for Graham to leave he is living in another era.
@Tiger Mom 😅 ain’t no one got time for that tin-hat, Giulliani conspiracy nonsense…
Guys please remember what happened to us in 2016 , that wasn’t a nice feeling. Please vote Biden & Harris 2020 , USA needs you!!!!!
Harry William Graham must haven’t forgotten who the previous President was! A black man who won two terms….please for the sake of the world vote in Harrison & Biden, vote out Trump
@Tiger Mom Hunters not running for office.
“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said ‘let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’ And you can use my words against me, and you’d be absolutely right.” -Lindsey Graham
It’s time to move on. Graham has lied to the American people too many times. Get him out of office! Vote Harrison!
@patrice tekeda Obviously you missed the memo… Democrats support BLM LGBTQ and defunding the police
tinyurl.com/y3s8vx6s 👈😳
@The Tweatles Yawn. Oh look, more loony Trumpies showed up for our entertainment, hoping to present some “evidence” that will somehow blot out the 230K+ US coronavirus deaths. Good luck with that.
Anyone who would vote for Graham after that should have their hearts examined. Cheaters cheat, that’s what they do. Betray me and he’ll betray you
The left’s new tactic is to report anyone posting links to #HunterBidensLaptop videos, for possessing child-p*rn. They would literally rather support pedophiles than let @realDonaldTrump be right again! Blows my mind. #ThesePeopleAreSick #TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica @TeamTrump
@Dave a claim without evidence, classic QAnon conspiracy theories
If Harrison wins, this will be historical: 2 black senators from the reddest state in the union??? Whoaaaaa
@William H 👎👿🤮
@Mara Christian cause You are sadly a dumb dumb.
@Baby drumphf add delusional man
@Chester Jeffrey get a head doctor asap
@QUID-PRO-QUO J0E_, ignorance can’t fix it.
I dont live in South Carolina but go Jamie go. Hope you will for the people. I believe in you
I moved. Bless the state, I hope it gets governance that actually does something soon.
I’m with you, Graham has to go
l dont even live in the US. but go Jamie go. it will be fun to poke fun of missy graham for getting what he deserved for going againt his own words on SC
Go Jamie go.
From San Bernardino – SENATOR JAIME HARRISON, sounds just right.
The American people want to see Lindsey Graham out of a job as much as they want to see the end of Trump’s reign.
@lock joe up Okay, QAnon
And MOSCOW MITCH. BLUE TSUNAMI 2020. President BIDEN 2020.
I am from MO and never donated money to any politicians but this time I did. I donated money to Harrison , Kelly, and many more. It is not much but I did .
@Mark Green we’ll see don’t forget what happened in 2016. this time the blame is on yourself ;p
McTurtle’s “Rain of Errors.”
Let’s hope this is true, get out and vote and get Graham out. We need a new south filled with love and compassion.
I’m Southern born and breed from long generations of Southerners and we want to put the old South behind us. There are always things we will love and cherish about the South but the dark side of our history is not one of them we want to put all that behind us and have leaders like Jamie that represent the New South and the Republicans are welcome to our old Dixiecrats that now call themselves Republicans like Lindsey. We want to see the South turn a new Blue again.
@Michael Ashworth a sign of relief for sure. I am living in Canada and spend lot more time paying attention to US politics then our own. Because US election impacts the world. We need a calmer world.
Logan McLean when Democrat President Lyndon Johnson got the Civil Rights Bill passed the infuriated Dixiecrats found a new home with the Republican Party and the South turned red. The Republicans did not change our old Dixiecrats, they changed the Republican Party so thank you for taking our trash which now represents you in Washington. I’m always amazed how you people love to bring up that all the bad that happened in the South was when it was Democrat when actual our politics haven’t changed much the only difference is now they call themselves Republicans.
@GeorgeJones
Schooled? Y’all are still racists.
@Logan McLean are you implying that you are not racist!
The ole South is dying, the good ole boys networking is dying and Leningrad Lensey is representative of a dying breed grasping for it’s last breath to hold on to its power, as a new generation is taking Root.
I say & let the dead past bury it’s dead. RIP old South. 💯💕
Go Jaime, finally an honest, upright person.
@Hudfarvet er Dansk
…I bet your mom is very proud of you.
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe says “All black people think the same with few exceptions”.
C’mon man!
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe says “If you vote for Trump then you ain’t black man”.
C’mon man!
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe Says ” you can’t go into a 7-11 or Dunkin donuts without hearing a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking man”.
C’mon man!!
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe said that Obama “is the first mainstream African-American who’s clean looking and articulate. That’s storybook man”.
C’mon man!
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe still uses the word “Orient” to describe Asia.
C’mon man!
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe used the anti-semitic term “Shylock”.
C’mon man!
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe was always for segregation because “he didn’t want his kids growing up in an urban jungle”.
C’mon man!!
Where’s Hunter who was given a $50,000 a month no show job with zero experience thanks to his sleepy creepy daddy!!
Talk about Privileged!!
C’mon man!!!
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe says he’s tested daily on his “cognitive” abilities but refuses to take a cognitive test. Huh!???
C’mon man!!
Where is Quid-pro-quo basement Joe?
Quid-pro-quo basement Joe says “African American woman are only good for stocking shelves at the grocery store”. Wtf?
C’mon man!
Quid-Pro-Quo basement Joe explodes at anyone who dare ask a question he can’t answer.
C’mon man!
Quid-pro-quo basement Joe lied and said he didn’t know anything about his son Hunter’s dealings with Burisma but Hunter’s own personal emails, which have been confirmed authentic, prove otherwise.
C’mon man!
Quid-pro-quo basement Joe actually admitted and bragged on video about how he blackmailed Ukraine into firing the prosecutor that was investigating his son Hunter. Quid-pro-quo anyone?
C’mon man!!
Why was Hunter Biden paid over $3.5 million dollars from a Russian mayor and Ukrainian oligarchs? WTF
C’mon man!
Quid-pro-quo basement Joe was against President Donald Trump’s travel ban that Dr Fauci says “Saved Millions of Lives”.
C’mon man!!
Quid-pro-quo basement Joe’s plan to battle the china virus is the do the same exact thing President Trump has already done. Wtf!!??
C’mon man!
Where is Quid-pro-quo basement joe???
C’mon man!!!!
#WALKAWAY
TRUMP 2020
The left’s new tactic is to report anyone posting links to #HunterBidensLaptop videos, for possessing child-p*rn. They would literally rather support pedophiles than let @realDonaldTrump be right again! Blows my mind. #ThesePeopleAreSick #TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica @TeamTrump
Guys please remember what happened to us in 2016 , that wasn’t a nice feeling. Please vote Biden & Harris 2020 , USA needs you!!!!!
that’s bs …….
I pray 🙏 you win. Get rid of the 2nd biggest hypocrite in America! 🇺🇸
Yea, I’m sure Graham, McConnell, and Trump, or as I affectionately call them, Larry, Curly, & Moe need to gtfo of our white house!
Guys please remember what happened to us in 2016 , that wasn’t a nice feeling. Please vote Biden & Harris 2020 , USA needs you!!!!!
@Steam fish White rice No thank you TRUMP 2020
@T C You must be a cult follower. Too bad. He is a LIAR, cheat, and failure! A TOTAL FAILURE WHO FAILED AMERICA. I am sorry you are so stupid not to see what is apparent. Maybe you r a bot 💩👾
@Jack Daniels Joe Biden made a poopy in his pants
That shows the racism from the GOP when they’re claiming that a black man running for office’s campaign funds are suspicious. They wouldn’t if he was white.