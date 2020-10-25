Jaime Harrison On His Historic Senate Race: ‘This Was The Seat of John C. Calhoun’ | MSNBC

October 25, 2020

 

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison from South Carolina discusses the history of Sen. Graham’s seat and how the state could become the first ever represented by two Black senators at the same time.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

103 Comments on "Jaime Harrison On His Historic Senate Race: ‘This Was The Seat of John C. Calhoun’ | MSNBC"

  1. We The People | October 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    America is

    23 in education.
    25 in democracy index.
    34 in raising family index.
    37 in healthcare.
    No high-speed train.
    Highest number of homeless people.
    Highest number of incarcerated people.
    78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.

    Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.

    Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.

    I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!

    Let’s make our country better together. . . . . .

  2. Rocky Rock | October 25, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch, senate republicans and traitor trump let Americans down. We’ll never forget.

  3. Eastern Woods | October 25, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    “. . . but you ignore the fact that most bordellos have higher standards for their clients than Trump has for his appointees.”

  4. Smart Man | October 25, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    VOTE GRAHAM OUT. Time FOR A CHANGE.

    • iTs Spiritual | October 25, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

      @Jerry Caires Jr AS IS SAID BEFORE, Lindsey Graham is one of the best senators in the country. HE’S DOING HIS JOB AND DOING A GREAT JOB! Does Jaime Harrison even know what the job of senator is? If you’re Smart Man you should know this. DO YOU KNOW WHAT LINDSEY IS DOING RIGHT NOW?

    • iTs Spiritual | October 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      @Mario Lopez Do you have some intelligent answers to my questions? How about defining what a white person is for me?

    • Mario Lopez | October 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      @iTs Spiritual
      Gramps make yourself useful at an uncontrolled intersection as a speed bump.
      Multicultural tread marks will do wonders for your complexion.
      It’s all your intellect is capable of.

    • bad friends | October 25, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      @iTs Spiritual CAPITALIZING LETTERS doesn’t get your point across effectively, just makes you sound DESPERATE

    • saffron wetter | October 25, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      He got a lot of that money 💰 from
      RBG like Biden did. And like a lot of Demonrats did.
      She left them 💰
      I just voted and I voted Trump and all red. Lindsey didn’t become a Rhino until he got in with Rhino John McCain 😳 Go vote Trump and Red. God bless 🇺🇸

  5. Anthony Johnson | October 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    I hope lindsey graham loses!! south carolina please vote Blue!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸biden/harris 2020

  6. Gabriel Da Silva | October 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Lindsey sold his soul to the devil

  7. Florence Jones | October 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    I’m with Jamie !!! It’s time for a change.

  8. Dr. Val Villanueva | October 25, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    One great thing about Lindsey Graham losing, is that it is such a shock to him. Hypocrisy has been in politics forever. Graham hit a new level – not only flipping, but specifically promising he wouldn’t, and saying it’s ok to call him on it. Well, Lindsey – you’re being called. Vote Trump and ALL of his ENABLERS Out! VOTE #CountryOverParty #AmericaOrTrump #VOTEBLUE2020 #BIDENHARRIS2020 #JaimeHarrison2020

    • Mario Lopez | October 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      @Chester Jeffrey
      How’s you new account gramps?

    • mr hollands opus | October 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      And he was arrogant about the lie he told to protect Trump with Amy

    • K. McKee | October 25, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

      Dr. Val Villanueva There is such stark fear in Graham’s eyes while he’s begging for money…. I’m typically a kind and compassionate individual, but I don’t mind seeing Graham in such fear. He chose it, he’s gotta own it.

    • paranoidandroid | October 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      Not that it matters, but there is so much more about to “come out” about Miss Lady G. You just wait and see. The 🏳️‍🌈 hypocrisy of the GOP front and center. 🤣🤣🤣

    • MilkCow | October 25, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      Trillions of dollars spent by the Left and “clean energy” industry, and he’s still trailing. Nice try guys. Thanks.

  9. Thulile Mdunge | October 25, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    This guy is swimming uphill in a sewer. All the best to this guy.

  10. Elizabeth Quon | October 25, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Happy to see new people coming into the Senate. We need a new south. Slavery was abolished by a Republican president because he knew that the south needed to change . Can’t wait to congratulate you Harrison.

  11. Harry William | October 25, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Funny. What Lyndsay Graham is saying between the lines. Why is a black man getting more money than a white man. It’s ok for a white man to get money from everywhere, but not a black man he must be stealing or some unscrupulous person or persons giving him that money. Oh thats not allowed he’s black black people can’t organize like that. Votevthe dinosaur senater Graham out.

  12. Kamikazekid4 | October 25, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said ‘let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’ And you can use my words against me, and you’d be absolutely right.” -Lindsey Graham

    It’s time to move on. Graham has lied to the American people too many times. Get him out of office! Vote Harrison!

    • The Tweatles | October 25, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

      @patrice tekeda Obviously you missed the memo… Democrats support BLM LGBTQ and defunding the police
      tinyurl.com/y3s8vx6s 👈😳

    • surely you joke, mein failüre | October 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles Yawn. Oh look, more loony Trumpies showed up for our entertainment, hoping to present some “evidence” that will somehow blot out the 230K+ US coronavirus deaths. Good luck with that.

    • Lars Jones | October 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      Anyone who would vote for Graham after that should have their hearts examined. Cheaters cheat, that’s what they do. Betray me and he’ll betray you

    • Dave | October 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      The left’s new tactic is to report anyone posting links to #HunterBidensLaptop videos, for possessing child-p*rn. They would literally rather support pedophiles than let @realDonaldTrump be right again! Blows my mind. #ThesePeopleAreSick #TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica @TeamTrump

    • The Flame Fist God | October 25, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      @Dave a claim without evidence, classic QAnon conspiracy theories

  13. TwelfthSign 73 | October 25, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    If Harrison wins, this will be historical: 2 black senators from the reddest state in the union??? Whoaaaaa

  14. Laura West | October 25, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    I dont live in South Carolina but go Jamie go. Hope you will for the people. I believe in you

  15. Mark Green | October 25, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    The American people want to see Lindsey Graham out of a job as much as they want to see the end of Trump’s reign.

  16. Jeanine P | October 25, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    Let’s hope this is true, get out and vote and get Graham out. We need a new south filled with love and compassion.

    • Bennie Crawford | October 25, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      I’m Southern born and breed from long generations of Southerners and we want to put the old South behind us. There are always things we will love and cherish about the South but the dark side of our history is not one of them we want to put all that behind us and have leaders like Jamie that represent the New South and the Republicans are welcome to our old Dixiecrats that now call themselves Republicans like Lindsey. We want to see the South turn a new Blue again.

    • Freedom Life | October 25, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @Michael Ashworth a sign of relief for sure. I am living in Canada and spend lot more time paying attention to US politics then our own. Because US election impacts the world. We need a calmer world.

    • Bennie Crawford | October 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      Logan McLean when Democrat President Lyndon Johnson got the Civil Rights Bill passed the infuriated Dixiecrats found a new home with the Republican Party and the South turned red. The Republicans did not change our old Dixiecrats, they changed the Republican Party so thank you for taking our trash which now represents you in Washington. I’m always amazed how you people love to bring up that all the bad that happened in the South was when it was Democrat when actual our politics haven’t changed much the only difference is now they call themselves Republicans.

    • Logan McLean | October 25, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      @GeorgeJones
      Schooled? Y’all are still racists.

    • Beth Large | October 25, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @Logan McLean are you implying that you are not racist!

  17. conrad cappwell | October 25, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    The ole South is dying, the good ole boys networking is dying and Leningrad Lensey is representative of a dying breed grasping for it’s last breath to hold on to its power, as a new generation is taking Root.

  18. Tom gbghva | October 25, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Go Jaime, finally an honest, upright person.

    • Zett76 | October 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @Hudfarvet er Dansk
      …I bet your mom is very proud of you.

    • Dave | October 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    • Steam fish White rice | October 25, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      Guys please remember what happened to us in 2016 , that wasn’t a nice feeling. Please vote Biden & Harris 2020 , USA needs you!!!!!

    • SoCal Surfer16 | October 25, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      that’s bs …….

  19. Jack Daniels | October 25, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    I pray 🙏 you win. Get rid of the 2nd biggest hypocrite in America! 🇺🇸

    • Karen Cochran | October 25, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      Yea, I’m sure Graham, McConnell, and Trump, or as I affectionately call them, Larry, Curly, & Moe need to gtfo of our white house!

    • Steam fish White rice | October 25, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      Guys please remember what happened to us in 2016 , that wasn’t a nice feeling. Please vote Biden & Harris 2020 , USA needs you!!!!!

    • T C | October 25, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

      @Steam fish White rice No thank you TRUMP 2020

    • Jack Daniels | October 25, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

      @T C You must be a cult follower. Too bad. He is a LIAR, cheat, and failure! A TOTAL FAILURE WHO FAILED AMERICA. I am sorry you are so stupid not to see what is apparent. Maybe you r a bot 💩👾

    • T C | October 25, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      @Jack Daniels Joe Biden made a poopy in his pants

  20. Electric Gigolo | October 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    That shows the racism from the GOP when they’re claiming that a black man running for office’s campaign funds are suspicious. They wouldn’t if he was white.

