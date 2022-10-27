68 comments

    2. Indeed, that’s one of the problems with modern politics. Lack of accountability.
      Politicians can now run to tame media outlets to get softball questions and they are not held account, anymore.
      The politicisation of the media are to blame. Bias existed in the past but always the story and sales meant they had an interest to challenge politicians.
      Now, they believe it’s about clicks to fuel confirmation bias. Personally, I think that’s why their viewing numbers have plummeted. All the news agencies are no longer attractive to a plurality. They simply feed a certain demographic, which by themselves are not as large as the broader appeal they previously had.
      And CNN is THE classic example.

  3. What is McConnells idea of “candidate qualifications”? A millionaire who’s invested in big corps? Haven’t we had enough of that……🙄

    2. If you say good morning or good afternoon, it is grammatically correct to say good night. Just like it’s fine to say “happy Christmas”

    4. I agree! It”s right up there with Biden’s: “We cannot win this election!” “We can only re-elect Donald Trump!”

    1. @For An Angel Democrats have the southern border wide open so they can get voters here. Fentanyl is coming in Freely it literally kills hundreds of young kids everyday. Which is worse

    3. @For An Angel The border is so closed that September set the all time record for crossings and 300 People OD and die per day!!! You’re pretty smart. Just so there aren’t any misunderstandings,the part about you being smart was sarcasm.

    4. @David Eby Blame Trump. It’s his big beautiful wall that is letting in all those people. Also when 1000 people were dying of covid every day Trump said “it is what it is”.

    1. Abnaz Media: “I was gonna vote Red” but 2 MONTHS AGO I CREATED this Phony Burner Account, and so I can claim the opposite!

    3. 💙 DEM-OCRACY or DEMOCRAZY?
      Americans, INFLATION/GAS $$$ R GLOBAL: Fuel protests gripping more than 90 countries https://www.bbc.com/news/world-63185186
      DON’T VOTE ON TEMPORARY ISSUES but the BIG PICTURE — like: Did you know that the US hasn’t qualified as a “Full Democracy” since 2016?
      https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/01/26/america-is-no-longer-a-full-democracy-a-new-study-warns/
      ONLY 23 NATIONS qualify as “FULL DEMOCRACIES” — South Korea, Uruguay, Chile, Taiwan, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Spain ALL beat US DEMOCRAZY.
      THE TOP TEN MOST DEMOCRATIC COUNTRIES IN 2020 https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/democracy-countries
      1. Norway (9.87)
      2. Iceland (9.58)
      3. Sweden (9.39)
      4. New Zealand (9.26)
      5. Finland (9.25)
      6. Ireland (9.24)
      7. Canada (9.22—9.24 in 2022 = up to 5th)
      8. Denmark (9.22)
      9. Australia (9.09)
      10. Switzerland (9.03)
      The United States scored 7.92 in 2020/22 = 25th. Intolerance of COVID-19 restrictions, distrust in the government, bipartisan gridlock, and especially the increasing ideological polarization between democrats and republicans are all cited as contributors to the lower score.

      REPUBLICAN’s VOTED AGAINST:
      – LOWERING THE COST OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, INCLUDING INSULIN = AMERICANS PAY 10X MORE THAN OTHER COUNTRIES
      – LOWERING HEALTH-CARE COSTS =
      – TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE
      – LOWER ENERGY COSTS
      – CREATING PAYING WELL-PAYING JOBS
      – RAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE
      – A FAIR TAX SYSTEM SO THAT BILLIONAIRES PAY FAIR TAXES= AMAZON, ELON MUSK PAID Z-E-R-O TAXES MANY RECENT YEARS
      – PROPER GUN CONTROL= GUNS ARE THE NUMBER ONE KILLER OF AMERICAN CHILDREN

    5. @Kiki I will vote for a Republican because I will starve to death with this president. It has nothing to do with politics. I don’t want this for my children

  12. If anyone votes for fetterman after the debate tonight, I will be shocked. He needs to focus on recovery and maybe try again in 5-10 years if he can think clearly by then. He can’t even finish a sentence, let alone debate on the senate floor. Come on democrats, you can do better

  15. Oh come on he just fumbled the line from the Truman show. “Good morning! Oh, and In case I don’t see ya , good afternoon, good evening and good night!” 😝

  16. And it’s not just the older people getting mail-in ballots let’s just be frank here I used to winner out in Arizona and both me and my dad handed in our votes before we left we wasn’t even in the state at that time to vote it’s not just elderly people voting early all ages are voting early

  18. Inflation ?? I live in Canadian …gas price rocket highest…..food highest….rents are crazy and we too have empty shelf in stores….IT IS NOT JUST A USA PROPLEM

  19. Debates should be mandatory or call them discussions on leadership and why I’m running for this particular office. Every job you apply for has an interview process. Debates or Discussions are the interview process for the people hiring for public office.

  20. There’s a price to be paid for having early voting before candidate debates which often results in uninformed voters that end up wishing they could take their votes back.

