Jamaica Sees Increase in Murders Even During Covid – January 28 2021

TOPICS:
January 29, 2021

 

35 Comments on "Jamaica Sees Increase in Murders Even During Covid – January 28 2021"

  1. Peter Simpson | January 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    To hell with jamaica its more safer in Syria

  2. Abbigail Brown | January 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    We got the health minister to talk about Covid oh well, where is the security minister to talk about the CRIME?!

  3. Dennis Jones | January 28, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    You have to implement a fine without that the talking just go to waste trust me$200,000 start there

  4. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 28, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    In relation to the Rocky point incident, a lady is on camera saying all kinds of things, the Police need to contact her.

  5. Kadya Heslop | January 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  6. Marlo Mitchell | January 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Is it that once they start they can’t edit out the mistakes?

  7. Christopher Grant | January 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    The minister of national security don’t have a clue for fighting crime he need to step aside….

    • Dwayne Riley | January 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      Mean guh learn guh play chess

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | January 28, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      All of our past national security ministers have failed, it’s not about the man, it boils down to overall governance, too many things are missing in our society, fatherless homes, single mothers, acidic garrisons and informal settlements, corrupt politics and politicians, rampant corruption in the public sector, insufficient educational system and I could go on and on.

    • Christopher Duncan | January 28, 2021 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      Never the money sweet

  8. vacuumunit | January 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Wait y’all think COVID would stop the killings 🧐🧐

  9. vacuumunit | January 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    With mask mandatory best of times to be a killer

  10. Kerl Van | January 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    Until Jamaica bring back the Death PENALTY the killing on the Island will not STOP

  11. Giovanni Mckenzie | January 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    Finally some light being shed on the crime situation

  12. Giovanni Mckenzie | January 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Should’nt have waited until these attacks on the helpless for this to come to light come on media work with me

  13. Isoline Adamson | January 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    All these people eyes focus on is covid what happen to crime

  14. Raymond Drogba HDGamer | January 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    104 as of January 26,2021 🤐🤐🤐

  15. Marjorie Norman | January 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    the Jamaican Government is asleep when it comes to crime, shame on you, you have allowed this beautiful Island to be overrun by heart less murderers.

  16. Ruby Hormsby | January 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    When will Jamaica get a trained police force

  17. AUSTIN LEE | January 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    I wouldn’t want to be part of these organization at all 🙈

  18. Clayton Smith | January 28, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Chang need to go he’s not worthy of being a national security minister.

  19. Christopher Duncan | January 28, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    So what the leader saying about this everything a covid covid all the prime minister talk about covid plan security minister chat same thing dem fail the getto youth

  20. Blazin Fiyahman Entertainment | January 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Rawtid, 100 ppl dead in less the 30 days. Jamaica soon empty

