Jamaica Sees Increase in Murders Even During Covid – January 28 2021

To hell with jamaica its more safer in Syria
And Iraq.
@Denise lmao move there and you will see people out there get killed from walking on the side walk bc war watch what your saying !
Are you being serious😂
Middle eastern countries has a bad murder rate too i would never live there
@Javon Watkins it has a lower crime rate than Jamaica. I’d take my chances
We got the health minister to talk about Covid oh well, where is the security minister to talk about the CRIME?!
@Khyra Landies A lot of parents are frustrated too, and are not equipped with the best parenting skills.
People must think carefully before they bring kids into this world.
@Genchfa Manfunzi im saying
Me seh u right de island full a murders what a place wah bout dem unsolved umurders De plc waan sink anda de sea lard lard gad woy woy mi a good dead would me aan tek I no more blood murders blood murders wsah mmmmm Jamaica where Jamaica yes
Say it again my Fren poor
@Genchfa Manfunzi yes a tue ca Satan nuh wicked soh
You have to implement a fine without that the talking just go to waste trust me$200,000 start there
In relation to the Rocky point incident, a lady is on camera saying all kinds of things, the Police need to contact her.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Thanks for staying tuned to TVJ.
Is it that once they start they can’t edit out the mistakes?
The minister of national security don’t have a clue for fighting crime he need to step aside….
Mean guh learn guh play chess
All of our past national security ministers have failed, it’s not about the man, it boils down to overall governance, too many things are missing in our society, fatherless homes, single mothers, acidic garrisons and informal settlements, corrupt politics and politicians, rampant corruption in the public sector, insufficient educational system and I could go on and on.
Never the money sweet
Wait y’all think COVID would stop the killings 🧐🧐
With mask mandatory best of times to be a killer
Until Jamaica bring back the Death PENALTY the killing on the Island will not STOP
Finally some light being shed on the crime situation
Should’nt have waited until these attacks on the helpless for this to come to light come on media work with me
All these people eyes focus on is covid what happen to crime
U serious? Smart people know crime pays long as you safe from it …politicians
104 as of January 26,2021 🤐🤐🤐
the Jamaican Government is asleep when it comes to crime, shame on you, you have allowed this beautiful Island to be overrun by heart less murderers.
When will Jamaica get a trained police force
I wouldn’t want to be part of these organization at all 🙈
Chang need to go he’s not worthy of being a national security minister.
So what the leader saying about this everything a covid covid all the prime minister talk about covid plan security minister chat same thing dem fail the getto youth
Rawtid, 100 ppl dead in less the 30 days. Jamaica soon empty