Jamaica to Build Field Hospital | PEP Ability Test Delayed – January 29 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaica to Build Field Hospital | PEP Ability Test Delayed - January 29 2021 1

January 30, 2021

 

26 Comments on "Jamaica to Build Field Hospital | PEP Ability Test Delayed – January 29 2021"

  1. Charlynn Martelly | January 29, 2021 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    We the people of Jamaica do not consent. We are not lab rats

  2. Isoline Adamson | January 29, 2021 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    You see the amount a government people one place not keeping social distance

  3. Dennis Jones | January 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    That is Jamaican story sorry you people you should not wait till it reach there

  4. Dennis Jones | January 29, 2021 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    That roadway always have sewage problem it’s nothing new Port Antonio health department sir could you read something else time and time again I always call them the Port Antonio health department and I ask them one question why harbor Street Williams Street have that sting all I told what you want me to do about it could you skip that item of news because the people at the Port Antonio health department are just getting taxpayer money to waste time and I believe the auditor general should pay them a visit

  5. Dennis Jones | January 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    The water commission I dislike each and every one of them who work at the water commission

  6. Dennis Jones | January 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    No one need to alert the Port Antonio health department they all bungle up in that liquor circle what you try to tell me them no seat them do not have nose to smelldo not try to fold the people of Jamaica please

  7. Dennis Jones | January 29, 2021 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    the people at the Port Antonio health department should be the first one and the scene to use their mouth to clog it up I really don’t care

  8. Claudia Simpson | January 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    The JUTC buses are so big, with lots of seat. I believe when the seat capacity is full, no one should stand over you. Covid or no covid

  9. lisa keekee Ferguson | January 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    Lord come yah! If yuh nuh busy 🚶 yah!!!

  10. Kadya Heslop | January 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  11. wendy dasha | January 29, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    oh how i prayed for the pep be push to another month. i can better prepare my son for the exam.

  12. wendy dasha | January 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    every hospital need improvement. still want to know when will cornwall Regional Hospital will be fix. the problem is not Falmouth but cornwall Regional Hospital.

    • Television Jamaica | January 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM | Reply

      It would really be nice if the government focused on upgrading the hospitals islandwide. Thanks for stay tuned to TVJ.

  13. GARY LOGAN | January 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    But that a new job to do , in America grease truck go around to businesses and jaw grease and charge them , these are some way job created and money make for the city, NWC alone can’t do it .

  14. Charmine Smith | January 29, 2021 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    This need more than a month because alot of our jamaican children did not ave internet at home rdrop off site for school work some do even have phone to do work

  15. shayera G Haynes | January 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Well they have to open school first online learning does not work for poor kids who have no device or access to Internet they can’t afford

  16. Venton Beckford | January 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    And sume of place mashup and Brockton around town don

  17. Clarence Powell | January 29, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    TVJ News Department, why are you discriminating against some discussion programmes on Power 106. You generally give sound bits from one of their morning programmes but totally disregard two other popular ones, no matter who they might be interviewing and how newsworthy it maybe.

  18. anevia gibbs | January 29, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    Good job officers, lock anybody that hiding these criminals and give them same amount of prison time like the criminal…these are the same people always come out a bawl when dem man or dem son get slap Weh bout innocent kmt

  19. Lucifer Morningstar | January 30, 2021 at 5:04 AM | Reply

    Jamaica is going to go down in this pandemic because they don’t even have Disposable gloves so poor people mus catch it and full up hospital

  20. Lucifer Morningstar | January 30, 2021 at 5:05 AM | Reply

    Build more area fi the dead body dem

