Jamaican Children’s Home Shuttered | Homeless to be Vaccinated – May 7 2021

The Gov't has intensified their efforts to clamp down on children's homes in Jamaica, which continue to breach safety standards and licensing requirements.

0:00 – Introduction

3:21 – Jamaican Gov't & Homless Citizens being Vaccinated

9:41 – Fisher Folk in Jamaica still in Shock after Shark Attack

16:55 – Jamaican Diver Qualifies for Tokyo Olympic Games

