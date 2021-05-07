Jamaican Children’s Home Shuttered | Homeless to be Vaccinated – May 7 2021

The Gov't has intensified their efforts to clamp down on children's homes in Jamaica, which continue to breach safety standards and licensing requirements.

0:00 – Introduction
3:21 – Jamaican Gov't & Homless Citizens being Vaccinated
9:41 – Fisher Folk in Jamaica still in Shock after Shark Attack
16:55 – Jamaican Diver Qualifies for Tokyo Olympic Games

31 Comments on "Jamaican Children’s Home Shuttered | Homeless to be Vaccinated – May 7 2021"

  1. Ransford Myers | May 7, 2021 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Sad we are over paying polition .and our peoople are living on the street

  2. Ramon Kelly | May 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Y the homeless ago get the j&j shot and all health ministries world wide are skeptical about it……homeless people lives matters

  3. Brandon Brown | May 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    A wicked dem wicked a get dem a get rid of the homeless caa dem no waa spend fi house them so say ,fada god we need a deliverer a little help here please god we really need u come by here.

  4. Leo S | May 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Vaccines, not housing/ homing?

  5. Linda Thomson | May 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Dear lord help your children

  6. Shane Flow | May 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    I thought the Prime Minister and the Health Minister said they won’t force this on anyone.

    • Karlene Mcpherson | May 7, 2021 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      God you see an know,The wicked ministry of health people dem .They know the purpose of the vaccine. Even when you take the vaccine you are not protected. Wait untill the zombie effect start (they are going to call it brain diseases). God sit high an he looked below ,who unto those people who are implementing an forcing it on the insane our brother an sisters .God is going to get you people !!!!

  7. Elfreda Carty | May 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    Is the Olympian a Jamaican or British? I heard a British accent. 😜😅

  8. Tashana Brown | May 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Three fires, kids said hey look how we ah Live.

  9. carla williams | May 7, 2021 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Condolence to the fisherman’s family.

  10. Marcia Sassi | May 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    Thank you TVJ🥰

  11. Doogs | May 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Truck over load

  12. lilly burch | May 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    To All adults: children should ALWAYS be the number one parity . These are a vulnerable class and we Must hold each other accountable for their well-being.

    • Dee K | May 7, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      FALSE ! In FACT children are NOT at risk for the covid 19. I’m not sure where your getting your information from but it’s FALSE! FALSE! FALSE!

  13. Chosen One | May 7, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Jamaica needs to reduce their guidelines and how people are able to adopt children from the county.

  14. badbwoy4ever | May 7, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    Homeless people have the best immune system in my opinion, considering what they are all open to on the streets. Why not try improving their lives as citizens, decent homes and access to healthcare, etc.

  15. Littishara McLeish Anderson | May 7, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    So why not help these homes instead of closing them ,where will they put these children?

  16. Marline Thompson | May 7, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Yes it must be done,the children can’t be taken from abused and neglected conditions only to be placed in the same or worse conditions.

  17. Donna Jacksin | May 7, 2021 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    If I were able these children’s home will be rebuilt. I’m so sad to hear this about these children home🙏

  18. David Pinnock | May 7, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Who owns these children homes

  19. Joyce Buchanan | May 7, 2021 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Who is subsidizing the children’s home. What’s the government is doing to help the children who are homeless.

  20. Keino | May 7, 2021 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    It is full time for children homes to become compliant with government standards and regulations for the safety of the children.

