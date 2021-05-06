Jamaican Gov’t to Spend $300M on Tablets | Face to Face Classes to Resume – May 6 2021

The Jamaican Gov't is to set aside more than 300 million dollars to provide students with tablets for online classes. Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clark launched the programme in parliament last evening, May 5th.

0:00 – Introduction
3:36 – Gov't Looking for More Toll Routes in Jamaica
9:30 – Jamaicans in St. James No Longer Want to be Vaccinated

14:58 – The Business Minute

  1. Janeisha Nelson | May 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Good think good good suggestion🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️

  2. London Boy | May 6, 2021 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    Wow some good news 👏🏾👍🏽🙌

  3. BLACKSTAR YAWDY | May 6, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    That is a good look 🙏🏾

  4. leah cushnie | May 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Why the MP them have to get the tablets them to give out ? Why i ask is because the same kids that got last year them parents are going to carry them and they are going to get the tablets and the ones that never get any tablets last year or who really need a tablet not going to get again

  5. benaldo brown | May 6, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    What good is it going to be if the internet service is not working properly they need to fix that too

  6. A_H | May 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    I’m begging all of us watching this to hold them accountable in august so kids actually get these

  7. Theresa Reid | May 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    It’s such a shame I try applying for the own your own device and was told I was not qualified I was wondering what I’m I not qualified for I worked minimum wage try getting her on path was told I’m not qualified for either it’s a shame who should benefit from these government program not benefiting

    • S. Sutherland | May 6, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      Same here hun. So life set up we just have to work for what we want for our self and kids.

    • Sketer Powell | May 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

      Theresa Reid, I was told the same thing I was wondering my self who is qualified

    • Howard MsDonald | May 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM | Reply

      All a di friends & families of the Social Workers who are incharge of saying who get on Path Programme on Pathe Programme tho. All now i neva get the Grant (stimulus) money from Gov last year & after waiting months, so many Jamaicans neva get none either. Smh…. i scrape and buy my child her tablet already. I prefer ask God instead of asking Gov or M.P. for anything! At the same time i know of people who dem,pickney,other people pickney weh dem sigh up fa,dem puss & dog deh pan path.

  8. S. Sutherland | May 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    Someone need to come look on st. Thomas road that they claim to be fixing its a mess, its terrible I can’t even find words to express how awful it is we need help!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  9. S. Sutherland | May 6, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    That road in the video look good compare to what in st. Thomas.

  10. milli b | May 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Erm what…13 months after Corona started…also…will they be providing the wifi for them to work…let’s hope it’s not pure chat

  11. Llewlyen Brown | May 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    Almost all the roads in Jamaica needs fixing. But, my main concern, is, the highway in Clarendon from upper may pen through toll gate completely need fixing!!!!.

  12. ג'נרי רו | May 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Well mi just left school. No tablet for me.

  13. Sugar queen | May 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    Yes this is good, were is the wifi to use the tablet

  14. deborah williams | May 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Dear God i hope these devices will be honesty distributed 😐

  15. andrew white | May 6, 2021 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    1 billion in road repair was allocated from the last hurricane 🌀 but all now the ppl can’t see the repair most in a somebody pocket

  16. veronica maxwell | May 6, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Wonder if we realized what’s going on all the government school children are way behind in school from last year and only some teachers are putting out effort for their students when are we going to have face to face. Tablet not helping most parents dont have the money to finance the internet or data

  17. Christina Dias | May 6, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Okay 👍👍👍

  18. Dawn P | May 6, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    JA’s great journalism team. Great job Mr. Anthony.

  19. wendy dasha | May 6, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    the councilors are going to theif them.

