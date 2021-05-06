Jamaican Gov’t to Spend $300M on Tablets | Face to Face Classes to Resume – May 6 2021

The Jamaican Gov't is to set aside more than 300 million dollars to provide students with tablets for online classes. Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clark launched the programme in parliament last evening, May 5th.
0:00 – Introduction
3:36 – Gov't Looking for More Toll Routes in Jamaica
9:30 – Jamaicans in St. James No Longer Want to be Vaccinated
14:58 – The Business Minute
Good think good good suggestion🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️
Wow some good news 👏🏾👍🏽🙌
That is a good look 🙏🏾
Why the MP them have to get the tablets them to give out ? Why i ask is because the same kids that got last year them parents are going to carry them and they are going to get the tablets and the ones that never get any tablets last year or who really need a tablet not going to get again
Them ago just uesd the politics to give who them want
What good is it going to be if the internet service is not working properly they need to fix that too
I’m begging all of us watching this to hold them accountable in august so kids actually get these
Yes a
It’s such a shame I try applying for the own your own device and was told I was not qualified I was wondering what I’m I not qualified for I worked minimum wage try getting her on path was told I’m not qualified for either it’s a shame who should benefit from these government program not benefiting
Same here hun. So life set up we just have to work for what we want for our self and kids.
Theresa Reid, I was told the same thing I was wondering my self who is qualified
All a di friends & families of the Social Workers who are incharge of saying who get on Path Programme on Pathe Programme tho. All now i neva get the Grant (stimulus) money from Gov last year & after waiting months, so many Jamaicans neva get none either. Smh…. i scrape and buy my child her tablet already. I prefer ask God instead of asking Gov or M.P. for anything! At the same time i know of people who dem,pickney,other people pickney weh dem sigh up fa,dem puss & dog deh pan path.
Someone need to come look on st. Thomas road that they claim to be fixing its a mess, its terrible I can’t even find words to express how awful it is we need help!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That road in the video look good compare to what in st. Thomas.
Erm what…13 months after Corona started…also…will they be providing the wifi for them to work…let’s hope it’s not pure chat
Almost all the roads in Jamaica needs fixing. But, my main concern, is, the highway in Clarendon from upper may pen through toll gate completely need fixing!!!!.
Well mi just left school. No tablet for me.
Yes this is good, were is the wifi to use the tablet
Dear God i hope these devices will be honesty distributed 😐
1 billion in road repair was allocated from the last hurricane 🌀 but all now the ppl can’t see the repair most in a somebody pocket
Wonder if we realized what’s going on all the government school children are way behind in school from last year and only some teachers are putting out effort for their students when are we going to have face to face. Tablet not helping most parents dont have the money to finance the internet or data
Okay 👍👍👍
JA’s great journalism team. Great job Mr. Anthony.
the councilors are going to theif them.
