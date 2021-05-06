Jamaican Gov’t to Spend $300M on Tablets | Face to Face Classes to Resume – May 6 2021

The Jamaican Gov't is to set aside more than 300 million dollars to provide students with tablets for online classes. Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clark launched the programme in parliament last evening, May 5th.

0:00 – Introduction

3:36 – Gov't Looking for More Toll Routes in Jamaica

9:30 – Jamaicans in St. James No Longer Want to be Vaccinated

14:58 – The Business Minute

