Jamaican News Headlines | TVJ News – Sept 6 2021

2 comments
First mi hear them talk about covid
The education ministry should be ashamed of themselves calling the 1st day of school a success!! It’s only a success when ALL children can attend class. I want to cry because this is the 2nd year that some children have not opened a book or seen a teacher. This cannot continue because we are losing and have lost many students to the streets. We have to find a way to get them back into the classroom soon!!