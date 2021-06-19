Jamaica’s Ghetto Michael Jackson Fans Calls for Justice | TVJ #Shorts

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
13 comments
Justice
Justice fi ketchup users!
Problem solve cals tomato ketchup
So many stories going around about this situation..I feel for the lad as he clearly has Learning Disabilities making him vunerable..But he is an amazing dancer & entertainer, enjoying what he does. Money, it’s a Blessing but can be the Root of Evil. There’s too many trying to take advantage of him. I hope someone takes him under their wing and can teach or guide him
Mi would wah ask where this ute perform
Epics
Him deven have no talent unu go one side
Fat facts
Him nuh affi ave no true talent him a try n it work fi him. Suh fi all a who weh a comments bad about the likkle Ute. nobody nuh knw unnu.him deserve it.weh unnu knw bout sleepless night a dance.
Yute man, go educate urself first!!!! Dance till you can’t, when you have some skool paper work in front of you!!!!!! Wake up less hype more reality