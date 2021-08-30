Jamaica's Hospitals Running out of Oxygen | TVJ News - August 28 2021 1

Jamaica’s Hospitals Running out of Oxygen | TVJ News – August 28 2021

3 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

3 comments

  2. I dont know wat is going to happen in jamaica nw all i knw is alot of ppl is going to die no ventelator no oxygen wow

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.