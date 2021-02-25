Jamaica’s Nurses Under Pressure | Unable to Receive Licence – February 25 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaica's Nurses Under Pressure | Unable to Receive Licence - February 25 2021 1

February 25, 2021

 

Trusted News
37 Comments on "Jamaica’s Nurses Under Pressure | Unable to Receive Licence – February 25 2021"

  1. shawn mann | February 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Jamaica certification system is a joke

  2. mark lattibeaudiere | February 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    The heat is on….wickedness has now made its home permanently in Jamaica!!

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 25, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      So where were you all this time, from far back as the 1970s when we shoot, maimed, burn out each other from our homes and murdered all in the name of politics.

  3. lisa keekee Ferguson | February 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    🙆lord come yah!!!🙆 if yuh busy 🚶 yah!!!🙆

  4. D Johnson | February 25, 2021 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Faval is sleeping, if the parents are so unruly gow they expect the children to behave especially when school is dismissed for the day.

  5. YW123 Wallace | February 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    So what about the asthma at this time of the year. Every thing is covid liars??

    • Christine Page | February 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      All lies to give us injection to change human DNA these people are playing with people life

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      This comments section is full of anti vaxers. Get a hold of yourselves and tell us something based on empirical evidence.

    • Xpress Labrish News | February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      @Christine Page okay you think it’s a hoax like Donald Trump..smh.If someone you know dies from this ,then your mindset would not have been like this. I guess you didnt get ChickV too right?

    • Empress Jade Simeon Ellis | February 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      @Xpress Labrish News I Personally feel something is not adding up to me, I Pray the Ttuth will be revealed, I believe a Japanese Doctor, Scientist and Immunologist Honjo saying this Virus is not natural, so we’ll have to wait and see. This is Crimes against Humanity.

    • Empress Jade Simeon Ellis | February 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      I agree.

  6. Kadya Heslop | February 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  7. Jannett Jones | February 25, 2021 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    The politics in these organizations r crap..Jamaica is becoming a fail state..

  8. Preston Matthews | February 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    So Jamaica as become a Banana Republic it seems. Smh. Mr. Prime Minister caan see or hear from you. Sad

  9. deborah williams | February 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Not because you might get the opportunity to live somewhere else doesn’t mean its all doom and dam for Jamaica. There is still hope. God has the final say.

  10. Dennis Jones | February 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Every deer in this country TV soap opera story Jamaican people I don’t know

  11. Dennis Jones | February 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    I do not know if I believe anything that come from your mouth anymore you start to lose it if you ask me

  12. angel johnson | February 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Good God all powerful and mighty, help us in Jamaica. Jamaicans NEED to pray n nuh stop till God do something

  13. Mr. G | February 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    Every thing take so long to do in Jamaica we 100 years beyond time!!

  14. Oneil Green | February 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    The people must sick and tired to watch news and all you see is just covid 19 bs

  15. Ruby Hormsby | February 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    Things are slow because those in charge need to get off their butt and do their work

  16. sandra-smith gayle | February 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    They need to stop talking about home quarantine for foreigners we all know that’s not happening.

    • SIMBAMOYA ENTERTAINMENT | February 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      Well its not only the foreigner’s its those who do not want to listen and just having party after party and no one wearing mask. Also them who left Jamaica then come back and not listen either

  17. Dawn Palmer | February 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    This is one of the main reasons I would not live in Jamaica. The healthcare system has gone to the dogs. This is totally unacceptable on all levels. How can you dismantle such a crucial system at a time like this??? Once again the poor get screwed, when the privileged need healthcare they fly up to Miami or New York leaving the poor to suffer and die.

  18. Enid Lee | February 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Everyone have covet19 what happen to other sicknesses. All over the world not just Jamaica covet take over all over just asking??

  19. God bless child | February 25, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Every day you get lies and more lies wickedness increase

  20. Karen Shepherd | February 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Why people want to travel under those circumstances.I will stay home until them condition their. Making lots of money off poor people 😢😕sad

