56 comments
they’ve been talking about this for years either charge him or don’t this is so annoying
@ElmosweedWhat was he impeached for again? Did he put us all in danger by not enforcing our immigration laws and allowing millions of unvetted illegals pouring into the the country? Oh wait… that’s a legitimate reason for impeachment. Lol
@Kings2006rm Really? How so? I’ll wait…..
@Thomas John You haven’t defined Democracy. You seem to be the big MSN contributor . You ought to know their assessment on the subject.
Jan. 6th was less than two years ago, genius.
@life is a carnival Does it take a genius to put in place proper security around federal buildings when a million protestors are expected?
Only someone with inside information could have guaranteed that there was zero corruption the day after a federal election, either that or a liar..
This whole situation from trump, wars y’all know the rest it’s all a joke or it seems tossed around at this point and I’m scared low key…
Trump 2024. Love how he had Y Tee shaking in their boots. Hahaha
I’m rather hoping they’ll announce their NFT trading card collection
@HA Sarpsborg it’s not that he’s above the law he has to commit a crime first. You need evidence not anonymous but reliable sources
Biden created a new toy. It’s a small casket and when you open it, you find dead Jackie doll…..
🤣🤣🤣
Clowns are so salty they can’t even see past their tears to to conceive of anything that isn’t self destructive. Captain Qanons nfts are your problem to deal with. Don’t try to pass the buck you lilly little trolups.
His trading cards failed soon as he decided not to include one with an orange jumpsuit
“He said essentially,” 😂
Which is somewhat verbatim, in theory.
Trump is essentially keeping
CNN alive.
@RON K Keep believing that if it makes you feel better.
@RON K CNN will be there looooong loooooooong after Trump is dead and gone. So glad.
@Mason D Actually this is true. Otherwise why are they still talking about him so much?
Show of hands, who did NOT expect them to recommend charges against Trump? This was the whole point of the theatrics. Now, ask yourself, why are they so afraid of Trump? There’s a lot more than mean tweets going on here.
He rocked the boat and they ( both sides) can’t have the swamp exposed…
@Ren Sinclair oooo…snappy, yet ridiculous, retort. Unlike yourself, I don’t relate to people talking like everyone’s in 3rd grade, like Harris.
@Jerome Taperman ahhh…no, they are terrified he will regain power and expose what is, and has been going on. Only TDS would prevent one from seeing the over the top reactions to everything Trump sis or said, ams the desperate clamoring for something, anything, to stick. It’s been over 6 yrs and nothing yet. NONE of those doing the accusing could stand up to half that scrutiny…
@Wayzor which has zero to do with the topic at hand, but hey, ADD and TDS go hand in hand today…
@Megastick93 – TDS? Good lord, that’s funny. You guys are STILL pushing that? I thought Trump was going to blow the lid off the liberal cannibal child sex trafficking and Amway dealership thing a couple of years ago. Maybe, just maybe, if he gets back in in 2024, he’ll finally have access to all the stuff he didn’t manage to cart away to Mar-a-Lago that will give him the ammunition to put every single last democrat in a concentration camp. You can help him by buying some of his totally not deranged super hero crypto action figure cartoon cloud cards. Ha!
@Jerome Taperman and yet , here you are , ranting away sans TDS….right….
I wish we could focus and spending tax payers money of post partum covid, economy, foreign affairs, even stimulus 💰 🤑 💸 💲 🪙 and not delusional waste of funds, time and energy on things that we need to overcome as united as a country, colleges as counterparts.
Frumpy lost in 2018, 2020, and 2022. 2024 will be no different.
Either by the DOJ or an election. Frump will lose. Go revolt lol.
@Wayzor as I mention it before you should work for America, not waste time on presidential campaigns.
based on what evidence. someone said somthing to someone. even twitter couldn’t find speech that they could justify as incitement. 7 years and nothing. move on
Funny how Cohen already went to prison, avennetti is doing 14 years in prison and hunter is about to be indicted, lmao and Trump is still golfing! Ahahahhahahahahgaahahaggaaa
I wish it took me this long to get any charge 🙄🤣🤣
Lolol! What as bout Hillary
@soirée me !! Me!!! SMH. Omg
Trump 🇺🇸✊
Two questions:
1. “After all he’s done for us”? Like what?
2. What’s so remarkable? It’s the same Trump that bankrupted two casinos, and ran both a steak scan and a “school” scam. What, he changed to become president?
🤔..just in time for another January 6th anniversary ! 🥱🥱🥱🥱
If justice waits another 40 years or so to act, none of this will matter anymore. At least Germany acts swiftly when terrorists attempt a coup.
Probably because there was no coup and everyone knows it, duh.
How long can these investigations continue?
The US has bigger concerns than something that happened 2 years ago.
Hello
Even through said event was historic since the people invaded the White House that has never been seen since the war of 1812,
200 years ago
🙄🙄🙄🙄
Your a Trumper so of course you would make a such stupid and ridiculous comment.
Everything about this is political, it involves politicians.
Get over the fact that its inevitably political and analyze the facts of the alleged crime.
Don’t forget what 2nd Amendment was made for! To prevent an out of control Government!
9:00 They can’t just dump him ‘cause he’ll just leave the party and make his own party taking his MAGA crowd with him which makes up about 30% of their party and will spoil their chances of winning the 2024 election. 😂 But they have continued to support him regardless of his evident crimes and outrageous behavior unbecoming a president for four+ years. Quite the conundrum they’ve created for themselves. I say let ‘‘em sweat!😅
They’re just about to ban him from ever holding office again. It’s only been used once before.
Biden is known for his racist remarks, taking inappropriate showers with his daughter, sniffing women as well as children and used his crackhead son to handle corrupt business dealings with Ukraine Russia and China.
How are those behaviors presidential?
At least Trump was a very strong and successful President.
Trump is the GOP’s best chance of winning the 2024 election. Democrats will have no chance if they let that old dinosaur Biden run. Biden is far too old to be president.
@Gulliver the Gullible I agree, but we do need to stop with the unverified mail in ballots and harvesting if we want a fair election.
Poll: Trump Continues to Outperform Biden on Key Issues
The Committee’s evidenced-based findings aren’t *”heresay”* . 😂😂
Really? Show me the money. Which they won’t do.
Interesting, wonder what evidence they’ll point to, given he said numerous times to protest peacefully. Seems like they should be going after Ray Epps if their bar to prosecution referral is this low