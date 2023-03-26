50 comments

  1. Bernie Sanders has been saying for years that we need to get lobbyists out of politics, which is why he is so unpopular in Washington.

    3. @PUREBLOODS shall inherit the Earth tell me you know nothing about socialism without telling me you know nothing about socialism

  2. I’m with Jon Stewart. We either have Rule of Law or we don’t. We’re sick of the monied interests and lobbyists. Accountability, NOW!

    1. @8 9 US President has almost nothing to do with that, Supply and demand, weather, oil refinery shutdown schedules. Even if we tried drilling more, we could not increase refinery capacity quickly. Importing is more expensive . Demand is way up since the pandemic. People have returned to offices, kids to school. Travel, even in winter is booming. Yesterday I counted license plates here in Arizona. There were plates from 24 states and 4 Canadian Provinces in the parking lot of one local grocery store. You can’t hardly get down the road on weekends around here due to Superbowl, golf tournaments, triathlons and festival/event traffic.

  3. Jon Stewart is always able to explain the problem Americans are facing regardless of their political spectrum. Keep doing a great job Jon!

    4. Trump reminds me of Smeagol of lord of the Rings….The Ring is the Presidency of the United states, and Trump will say or do anything to get it back. (My Precious).🤣🤣🤣

  4. Jon’s humor is only exceeded by his heart. From the 9/11 first responders, to everything that matters.

  5. ‘The Senate is like an Assisted Living Facility’ 😂😂😂 too true 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 TY for your knowledge,humor and supreme honesty Jon Stewart!

  6. Jon is a national treasure. Fareed had to ask stupid corporate media questions and Jon handled them like all INTELLIGENT Americans hoped he would. Thank you, once again, Jon!!

    2. @Jason It is ridiculous to propose that possibly a person shouldn’t have to face consequences for their crimes because idiots will see that person as a “martyr”. This is the Unites States. Criminals should be charged with their crimes.

  7. Jon Stewart!!! Wow! So articulate, with clarity and logic and insight. Thank you Jon 🙏🇨🇦

  8. Much respect and fondness for BOTH of these human beings for simply being them. The best of the human race .

    1. People like Jon don’t want to run precisely because they are intelligent and have moral integrity.

  10. “The fact that they’re going to send you to jail instead of your lawyer, your accountant, your tax attorney … what is America coming to …“

  11. Love Jon Stewart; he is intelligent, compassionate, honest, principled – as well as funny and perceptive; we need more like him in every facet of government and media.

  12. As Don Henley once said in a song “You can arm yourself, alarm yourself, but there’s nowhere you can run, Cause a man with a briefcase, can steal more money, than a man with a gun”

  14. ‘When you found someone of good faith, you could always get something done.”
    United we stand.

  17. John is so accurate about corruption of owning stocks while serving in government. Especially when you realize how many of these “politicians”, both on the left and right wing, own stock in weapons manufacturing or other areas where warfare represents profit.

    1. Like Seriously…. How do they ALL get away with it?
      I have lost total Faith in our government. I’m old so I am
      not getting my blood pressure up like I did during Nixon.

  18. The biggest story here is that a “comedian” speaks far more direct about corrupt US practices than national newscasters. And, kudos to Fareed for hosting this interview with Jon.

  19. Always a pleasure to hear from Jon. As he gets older, I worry that he might be think that he’s not doing enough and won’t be able to do enough by the end of his life, but I’m here to tell you Jon Stewart that you’ve done more than most of us ever have and ever will.
    I am so grateful for the person that you are! Thank you! 🙏🏽❤️

  20. 100% spot on, Jon. The normalization of criminal thinking and white collar crime in this country is insidious and appalling.

