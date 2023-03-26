Recent Post
Bernie Sanders has been saying for years that we need to get lobbyists out of politics, which is why he is so unpopular in Washington.
Tax the rich!!! Tax Bernie Sanders!!!
He also said he hated millionaires, until he became one himself that is..
@PUREBLOODS shall inherit the Earth tell me you know nothing about socialism without telling me you know nothing about socialism
@B Bodziak yes
I’m with Jon Stewart. We either have Rule of Law or we don’t. We’re sick of the monied interests and lobbyists. Accountability, NOW!
@8 9 US President has almost nothing to do with that, Supply and demand, weather, oil refinery shutdown schedules. Even if we tried drilling more, we could not increase refinery capacity quickly. Importing is more expensive . Demand is way up since the pandemic. People have returned to offices, kids to school. Travel, even in winter is booming. Yesterday I counted license plates here in Arizona. There were plates from 24 states and 4 Canadian Provinces in the parking lot of one local grocery store. You can’t hardly get down the road on weekends around here due to Superbowl, golf tournaments, triathlons and festival/event traffic.
@mile_high_topher I already gave an example with gas prices
@Debra Meyer Covid spread worldwide as well yet you blamed Trump and said nothing about China
@8 9 Another reason to end fossil fuels. If anything, it’s still too cheap.
@8 9 And I proved you wrong.
Jon Stewart is always able to explain the problem Americans are facing regardless of their political spectrum. Keep doing a great job Jon!
We need Jon to run for POTUS in 2024
Trump reminds me of Smeagol of lord of the Rings….The Ring is the Presidency of the United states, and Trump will say or do anything to get it back. (My Precious).🤣🤣🤣
Jon’s humor is only exceeded by his heart. From the 9/11 first responders, to everything that matters.
@Dan Wright No one outside of your echo chamber thinks being on CNN is a bad thing.
‘The Senate is like an Assisted Living Facility’ 😂😂😂 too true 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 TY for your knowledge,humor and supreme honesty Jon Stewart!
I thought it is more like Weekend at Bernie´s. But yeah..
Jon is a national treasure. Fareed had to ask stupid corporate media questions and Jon handled them like all INTELLIGENT Americans hoped he would. Thank you, once again, Jon!!
Anyone else think and hope to see Jon 2024?❤
@Jason It is ridiculous to propose that possibly a person shouldn’t have to face consequences for their crimes because idiots will see that person as a “martyr”. This is the Unites States. Criminals should be charged with their crimes.
Exactly spot on.
@Alex Baldmon right on its all about those Benjamin’s.”
Jon Stewart!!! Wow! So articulate, with clarity and logic and insight. Thank you Jon 🙏🇨🇦
I miss his show but will make it a point to watch his podcast.
Much respect and fondness for BOTH of these human beings for simply being them. The best of the human race .
WHY cant we find politicians with this level of intelligence and moral integrity?
People like Jon don’t want to run precisely because they are intelligent and have moral integrity.
“The fact that they’re going to send you to jail instead of your lawyer, your accountant, your tax attorney … what is America coming to …“
Love Jon Stewart; he is intelligent, compassionate, honest, principled – as well as funny and perceptive; we need more like him in every facet of government and media.
As Don Henley once said in a song “You can arm yourself, alarm yourself, but there’s nowhere you can run, Cause a man with a briefcase, can steal more money, than a man with a gun”
It’s bad enough to think about Trump without dragging Don Henley into it.
Jon is a steadfast voice of sanity, in a world where people forget what that is sometimes.
My wife told me the other day that I must’ve forgotten what sanity is. After tossing her off of the roof I had the unpleasant thought that maybe she was right. 🤷♂️
kidding 🙉
@Skippy 😅😅😅
@Skippy I know what you mean. My company holiday parties tend to have lots of drinking. One year we were doing this Conga line with everyone in a huge train, for what seemed like an eternity.
Then funniest part of the night though, was when the sun was starting to come up I realized this wasn’t an office party at all. I was alone my room at a psychiatric hospital. Either way, i had a good time, and got a laugh out of it. Everyone has those little moments sometimes
‘When you found someone of good faith, you could always get something done.”
United we stand.
“I wasn’t being altruistic, we were selling Budweiser”….. I admire his honesty.
jon is just a great human being i am so thankful people like him exist in our world
John is so accurate about corruption of owning stocks while serving in government. Especially when you realize how many of these “politicians”, both on the left and right wing, own stock in weapons manufacturing or other areas where warfare represents profit.
Like Seriously…. How do they ALL get away with it?
I have lost total Faith in our government. I’m old so I am
not getting my blood pressure up like I did during Nixon.
The invasion of Iraq.
The biggest story here is that a “comedian” speaks far more direct about corrupt US practices than national newscasters. And, kudos to Fareed for hosting this interview with Jon.
Always a pleasure to hear from Jon. As he gets older, I worry that he might be think that he’s not doing enough and won’t be able to do enough by the end of his life, but I’m here to tell you Jon Stewart that you’ve done more than most of us ever have and ever will.
I am so grateful for the person that you are! Thank you! 🙏🏽❤️
100% spot on, Jon. The normalization of criminal thinking and white collar crime in this country is insidious and appalling.