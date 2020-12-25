Jonkonnu – Disappearing Act? TVJ Smile Jamaica – December 24 2020

TOPICS:
Jonkonnu - Disappearing Act? TVJ Smile Jamaica - December 24 2020 1

December 25, 2020

 

21 Comments on "Jonkonnu – Disappearing Act? TVJ Smile Jamaica – December 24 2020"

  1. Janique Grant | December 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Shine Jamaica the best 😂🤣😅

  2. Sharie Taylor | December 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Tyshae did deh yah

  3. vgnvz | December 25, 2020 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Usa person in jamaica. Nice to see more of your incredible history. Beautiful, no scarry.

  4. mazdem | December 25, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    I think if the authorities had kept our culture vibrant we probably wouldn’t be dealing with these first world crimes. Now children pride themselves in killing people on video games. I think a body should be set up to rebuild our cultural identity and we problem wouldn’t have our youths wearing their pants down to show off their butts. We have already become Americanise but it’s not late to turn things around.

  5. Andrew Blake | December 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    It should go, its paganism. We shouldn’t hold on to traditions based on culture. Nothing but the truth will stand the test of time.

    • John Costa | December 25, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

      Have you no shame?! Religion is based on culture. Why should European culture rule the whole world? 😡

    • Andrew Blake | December 25, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      @John Costa may be your religion is based on your culture my friend. My religion is based on Jesus crucified and resurrected, and this is a fact, FYI christianity is not European.

  6. GLEN CAMPBELL | December 25, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…

  7. Dwl Dwl | December 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    I grew up on jonkonnu… and road marching even dancing in the streets of Jamaica! but now the new school music teaching how to kill and not love each other.. no marriages no more for Jamaicans just “mi tek weh yuh gyal”

  8. Leonardo Lindsay | December 25, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    It’s sad that we accept other cultures and neglect our own

  9. Cwestlov | December 25, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    It’s only scary becuz we suh raised to value European culture and not our own culture

  10. Rudy Yorke | December 25, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Jankonnu is not even the correct word,more research needed.What was once seperate ceremonies in Africa,were forced to combine in the caribbean into one.Similer to obiah(oba-ifo) where good priest was forced to join them at night .Do your own study on ( voodoo) vodum,santeria,umbanda,orisha all survive slavery

    • Cwestlov | December 25, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

      Jankonnu is the jamaican patois word for it’s practice in jamaica. It’s obviously understood it doesn’t the same way to African countries that do it

  11. Jimmy and the Resurrection | December 25, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    Dem dash wey we culture fe Halloween!!!

  12. Peter Oban | December 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Very interesting conversation. I have been blessed to go to various African countries. I see Jonkonnu all over in Africa. It is dance ritual and shows just how entrenched the caribbean culture is rooted in Africa culture folklore, music, song and dance, clothing, food worship practices etc.

  13. kingjbo | December 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    We already Americanized an wi tun fool.

  14. Azen Over | December 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    It should disappear period Christian must not partake

  15. Godly Encounters | December 25, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Let inequity disappear.

