Jonkonnu – Disappearing Act? TVJ Smile Jamaica – December 24 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica
Shine Jamaica the best 😂🤣😅
Tyshae did deh yah
Usa person in jamaica. Nice to see more of your incredible history. Beautiful, no scarry.
I think if the authorities had kept our culture vibrant we probably wouldn’t be dealing with these first world crimes. Now children pride themselves in killing people on video games. I think a body should be set up to rebuild our cultural identity and we problem wouldn’t have our youths wearing their pants down to show off their butts. We have already become Americanise but it’s not late to turn things around.
I agree
Fi real. Who seh wi is a violent people?
It should go, its paganism. We shouldn’t hold on to traditions based on culture. Nothing but the truth will stand the test of time.
Have you no shame?! Religion is based on culture. Why should European culture rule the whole world? 😡
@John Costa may be your religion is based on your culture my friend. My religion is based on Jesus crucified and resurrected, and this is a fact, FYI christianity is not European.
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…
I grew up on jonkonnu… and road marching even dancing in the streets of Jamaica! but now the new school music teaching how to kill and not love each other.. no marriages no more for Jamaicans just “mi tek weh yuh gyal”
It’s sad that we accept other cultures and neglect our own
Sankofa!
It’s only scary becuz we suh raised to value European culture and not our own culture
Jankonnu is not even the correct word,more research needed.What was once seperate ceremonies in Africa,were forced to combine in the caribbean into one.Similer to obiah(oba-ifo) where good priest was forced to join them at night .Do your own study on ( voodoo) vodum,santeria,umbanda,orisha all survive slavery
Jankonnu is the jamaican patois word for it’s practice in jamaica. It’s obviously understood it doesn’t the same way to African countries that do it
Dem dash wey we culture fe Halloween!!!
Very interesting conversation. I have been blessed to go to various African countries. I see Jonkonnu all over in Africa. It is dance ritual and shows just how entrenched the caribbean culture is rooted in Africa culture folklore, music, song and dance, clothing, food worship practices etc.
We already Americanized an wi tun fool.
It should disappear period Christian must not partake
Let inequity disappear.