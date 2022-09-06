Judge grants Trump a special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago docs

Recent Post
63 comments
The man is an absolute master at delaying accountability, responsibility and justice. He makes me ill just thinking of him.
@captain goodguy yes but are you special
@Dominique Brasseur With one’s head firmly buried in sand, it would be difficult to see nor smell anything.
Then don’t think about him. His biggest fan base is his haters. 😅Energy flows where focus goes
He’s no master – there’s just enough crooked people around, in key positions unfortunately, who want to assist him – for now only. 🙂
She should have recused herself from the case since she was appointed by Trump. Now she should be impeached!
@Critical Think-Tank Here’s the facts you have never heard of a special master until a week ago so I’ll pass on your pedestrian knowledge thanks 😊
@L Harris This would happen with mostly any high profile case. It’s about being fair, wouldn’t you want an independent party to ensue the integrity of some case against you?)
Exactly as DOJ expected. Whoever is appointed as “master” needs to be scrutinized. More delay toward jail. LOCK HIM UP.
@David Drake you talked about the law, right? Well… there’s a law about the Chief Executive having declassification authority, and the President can declassify any document. The nuclear documents weren’t in Trump’s possession, but even if they were, Trump could legally be in possession of them by declassifying them. He was the President, ya know?
@Glen Forde The classification does not matter when it comes to the Presidential Records Act.
But other things are wrong that I would like you to explain.
Like why the cover letters still says that they are Top secret? Or why no other markings are on the documents like when he had them declassified?
its a trap garland wont bite he will appeal he has ample grounds. she has shown she cannot be impartial .
@Glen Forde they would say that wouldn’t they.
Surprising that trump would keep so many documents, given they are unlikely to contain many pictures.
If one intelligence officer gets compromised while this process goes on she should be held criminally liable
One thing these rebels forget is that civil anarchy is not beneficial to anyone. Not even yo the originator.
I have read that there was a marked increase in asset losses after January 21st, 2021. I’ll try to find a link.
Criminals have more rights than law abiding citizens
I told y’all this would happen. She’s doing what HER special master says to do. And she had the ruling drop on a federal holiday.
Under your new address address and address 😭😶🥺😥
Once again, this crook, who is now a civilian, gets special treatment. Any other American would have been locked up for this by now.
@P. O.
that old. Childish game, i know you are but what am i? But now we call it gas lighting, when adults play it. you poor people, missed out on getting any of the important brain functions.
From day one DOJ expected this ruling really nothing new , rest be assured justice will prevail
I no longer believe that justice will prevail in post Trump’s America.
Forum shopping success!! They found the judge who would support their ploy to delay the process. Anyone else who stole documents would have already been in jail, indicted, and awaiting trial.
DOJ should appeal, of course.
Nerdaterp
That’s right they had to go to counties over in shopping trip for trump
Imagine if it were Obama , as the saying was “DIFFERENT STROKES FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS “ the proof is in the pudding.
DOJ needs to file a appeal and request this be heard in front of another judge due to conflict of interest. This judge needs to resign asap
😄 🤣 😂 That’s not going to happen, judge was picked by DOJ runned by merrick garland . This is a major win for Trump…
Bull$hit! Take this judge’s licence to practice law!
Yeah! And take her drivers license too!!!
Now they have to find someone who has a high enough security clearance to be able to review these TOP SECRET/SCI documents. We also need to find out what was in those empty folders. Where are those documents?
@Glen Forde I am not an American, I live in Europe and I speak English, not American.. I have no ‘ Blueanon conspiracy theories” .. I have no idea what a blueanon is.. ”Q for the left” equally is a mystery to me.. With respect , if you were to punctuate your sentences I may have a better chance of understanding your comments.
@kinlika I have correct syntax, and punctuated sentences in my posts. Maybe you should take another English grammar course?
“What is the harm?” If the Judge has to ask that she has no place on the bench, and seeing that she was appointed by Trump she should have recused herself as a conflict of interest.
@Chas C any judge that was not appointed by Trump or Biden would be seen as a superior option, free of any conflicts of interest. Obama was not running against Trump during either of his terms of office, nor were G.W. Bush. An argument could be made against Clinton era appointees on account of Hillary running against Trump the year Trump was elected, but she had no direct hand in appointing them; her husband, Bill, was the one who signed off on those appointments, long before Hillary and Trump ran against one another for office.
DOJ should apple and say, “what is the harm of another judge to look at the matter”.
That would require some honesty.
tremendous trap garland will appeal
How can a non-executive civilian possibly have “executive privilege”. That is utter nonsense. The judge is behaving completely irrationally and needs to be investigated as a matter of urgency, because no-one should have to be judged by an irrational, unjust person. This is no longer a legal issue, it is one of honesty and character.
mustafa1name, the former guy doesn’t know from honesty and character. They don’t apply to him; never have, never will.
this was never a legal issue.
it was always political
This judge just literally said “When the Former President does it, that makes it not illegal.”
Good one. Or maybe it should be “once the [President] always the [President],” because he is still claiming executive privilege.
@Rob Braun You appear not to understand the meaning of the word “literally”. It means ” actually”. If those are not the words she used then she did NOT literally say them.
@Andrew Jenkinson no, but she literally acted upon it.
Mr.Dunn – respect.
She is one of the most incompetent, beholden judges ever. She should be reviewed and removed!!!
Lol but you loved the Epstein judge 🤷♀️
Orange man bad. Give him no constitutional right. 😭
Only blue drats are like that.
@Robert Allred Thanks for exposing yourself as a Nazi.
We see how easy it is for the powerful to evade responsibility and accountability. Americans should be asking themselves why we should follow ANY laws. This is the damage caused by these criminals ignoring subpoenas, getting endless rounds of appeals, and in this case getting a favorable decision from your own hand-picked judge. Could our justice system be any more corrupted?
@Joey Bleu
what do you mean?
@Donna Nichols about what?
@Joey Bleu
You said help is on the way. What did you mean by that?
This is what happens when a person pledges loyalty to a man, rather than being loyal to the USA.
She appeased the wanna b dictator by accepting HIS demands. It’s so sad that our 3 branches of Government( Executive, Legislative and Judicial) is broken. Citizens of these U.S. this’s Equal Justice Under Law, but remember it doesn’t mean anything unless you’re of a selected group or if you serves U.S. well. Trump made a mockery of the U.S. and it laws for 40+ years.