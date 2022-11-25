Kamala Harris says ‘hello’ to fishermen in the Philippines | USA TODAY #Shorts

18 comments
Kamala Harris says ‘hello’ to fishermen in the Philippines | USA TODAY #Shorts 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

18 comments

  6. And the idiots on CNN and MSNBC will praise her for this. They’ll be blown away by the amazing work she did in the Philippines.

    Reply

  7. I’m glad you can make it to the Philippines to the say hello to fishermen but not make it to our border, great job. That’s how I know she takes her job seriously and loves our country.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.