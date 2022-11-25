Kamala Harris says ‘hello’ to fishermen in the Philippines | USA TODAY #Shorts

Recent Post
18 comments
okay?
They’re like who’s this crazy lady? 🤪
81 million votes 🤔🤔😂😂😂😂
💭 hello 🐟 she’s crazy
Now… is impeaching Joe Biden really the best course of action?
And the idiots on CNN and MSNBC will praise her for this. They’ll be blown away by the amazing work she did in the Philippines.
I’m glad you can make it to the Philippines to the say hello to fishermen but not make it to our border, great job. That’s how I know she takes her job seriously and loves our country.
These fishermen most likely don’t speak English or have any clue who she is
“Fisherman are fishermen because fishermen fish for fish and then they fish for more fish…”🤪
A cackling she will go, a cackling she will go, hi-ho the derry-o, a cackling she will go….. : )
？？？ hello？ what？
She wanna bring home some fish 😅😂
So weird
Is this a remix Erykah Badu?
Walmart greeter?
The fish inspector
Wtf? What is she doing? I don’t get it.
Say goodbye to American integrity and political sanity…