God bless them 🙏🙏🙏 I am praying for everyone
Doesn’t help at all to pray.
john ruddick, I totally get what you are saying, but prayer has a positive frequency that has nothing to do with patriarchal religious dogma. We also need to step up and refuse to vote for these political sellouts, and instead vote for our communities to be safe through communication, education to understand one another, and support that doesn’t need weapons. In our not too distant past, we talked to one another instead of seeing each other as someone to fear. We have more in common than we don’t.
@BKM you’ve been voting since Columbine 🙄
Touching! Do something!
@Obverse Singularity this was not in Tennessee…😂
@Obverse Singularity 3 forms of id to vote? You mean you must prove your id and residency for a polling location…..to say it takes 1 form of id to buy a gun is ignorant at best…the federal background check is a tad bit more…..smh
@Jay Mass the only thing you need to buy a gun is cash and your ID
@Rhymeswithtyme yep. Thanks. It’s hard to keep up with all the AR mass shooters
@Cowboy X no. What federal background check?
There is no federal background check. Dummy.
The state can run a background check. But they are not required to…
I just bought a AR last week.
It took $785 my drivers license and about 20 minutes for the state Sheriff’s background check..
I’m so sorry. ❤❤❤really was a loss of good mentor
Will his friend getting murdered change his stance? Will he be the governor that steps up to do something? Or will he just shed a tear and shrug?
@Farriba HabibiWhy do you say that? Have you ever lost a close friend or family member to gun violence? Or don’t you have any empathy?
He’s one of the good guys people
He literally has been fighting for gun laws.
Wow if the bank wasn’t a gun free zone those MEN could have defended instead of the 3 minutes they had to wait.
@GoGreen1977 you’ve been voting since Columbine 🙄
Ok, now you’ve lost a friend…..think about all the other people that have lost loved ones to hideous events like this! Think of all the children that have been “murdered” by the nuts brandishing these guns. Think of all the people that will be killed if this isn’t taken care of now. These mass killings need to stop.
@Dorientje Woller fake friends 😂
@Olive Greenpants Then he needs to ACT! To prevent more of these senseless mass murders by people who easily obtain automatic weapons.
@rrr jjj “Speed free or die!”
@Married At First Sight Reviews #MAFS Lock up or give treatment to the mentally ill and stop celebrating it as society has started to do, hold criminals accountable instead of releasing/revering them. Those steps would solve a lot. Gun crime and shootings wasn’t as common back when America and the west was more sane and moral.
I feel bad for the killer as well. He had a mental breakdown. His mom called the police before he went on a rampage. This horrible incident could have been prevented with good mental health and red flag laws. Lawmakers try to become heroes, but being a hero ensures these things never happen again.
I wouldn’t call getting fired from your job a “mental breakdown”
Also mom didn’t even have the guts to call him a real threat on the 911 call…red flag.
@cyrus exactly…she said he’s really a good kid 🙄
Sir, I cannot lessen your pain, but I feel it nonetheless.
I feel for the doctors/nurses/medical professionals who have to deal with the horrific aftermath of the mass shootings. I feel for the victims and their friends and families as well, but so many people are affected by these shootings it’s terrifying and disheartening.
Well they get paid to work and applied for the job so🤷🏽♀️
Yes, it’s an epidemic
We love Andy. It’s so sad that we’re doing nothing about this
What needs done?
Some of ya’ll clearly don’t realize he is a Democratic governor not a republican. He definitely cares about doing something on gun violence but the Kentucky Republicans control the legislature
Ty Kele
That just means he needs to WORK TWICE AS HARD!
Good point
Everyone should send there “thoughts and prayers” to the governor, since they have been running short of those because they have used them all for those, not their friends that have been murdered by mass shooters.
This is incredibly devastating Gov Beshear and the people of Kentucky we are heartbroken and grieving with and for you all! We have got to keep fight for common sense gun laws!
My sympathy’s 💐🙏🏽👑
So sad.
Of course it’s difficult for the Governor to speak about an incident which resulted in the death of a close friend. I admire him for submitting to an interview at such a time. The friends and families of almost 12,000 Americans who have been killed by guns in the 101 days so far this year share in his grief. 😢
…and now what? More prayers. Or govt action to control the insane gun situation?
So sad. very useful information
Governor, I send players to you and your community! Now I hope you do the right thing about guncontrol!
Brave Officers!
Governor forgets that without that particular gun, lesser lives would have been lost
It`s heart-wrenching. WE can feel his pain.I`m very sorry for the loss of his friend.Let`s fight for common sense gun laws.