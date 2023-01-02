Recent Post
He might have actually paid those millions of dollars in taxes. It just wasn’t to his own country
@The Patriot!trumoty dumpty’s boyfriend vlad “the impaler” pootin definitely has something on him…
@The Patriot! China & Russia but im going to guess mainly China as almost every one of his subsidary comapnies still have bank accounts in China.
Technically bribes are income, in Russia.
Why is it so difficult to accept that that man is the same con-man that he was 30yrs ago? He hasn’t changed, his resume says it all, he is an elitist with a god complex. Am I living in an alternate programmed reality?
@P Williams Did I have a cavalier attitude?? NOPE!! I’m pretty much saying the same thing you are. Go back and read what I wrote about Catholics. I said they were ‘iffy’ as Christians. I’ve never considered their primary worship of Mary, etc…to be true Christians, but I just don’t put it out there. Re-read what I wrote. But I certainly don’t think Trump is a Christian either. He chose Pence so he could get the Evangelical vote. Do you consider Trump a Christian?????
@kay armstrong no I doubt that DJT is a Christian. I guess we view the issue differently . for me this is about a misleading position by our leader Christian Jew Muslim all have a place in our society. when we now realize that Luciferians are at the wheel. There’s not a chance that Jill would throw that up on the wall without someone questioning it. the shocking part is they know we know and they don’t care. Lucifer is right in front of us and nobody can see him. time to wake up. don’t ye think?
@P Williams You didn’t answer my question!!! Do you consider Trump to be a Christian????? Give me an answer.
@kay armstrong cnn covers Biden all the time. And Forbes is as far right as cnn is as far left. Fox business is as bad as Fox “news”. They have Larry Kudlow on all the time. The trade advisor that oversaw our trade deficit go down the toilet under trump after Obama turned it around. Fox business was thinks Obama taking the skyrocketing unemployment he inherited from 10% to 4.7% was a bad job but it going down another 1.2% under trump was a miracle. You cant be serious.
@kay armstrong read the first line of my response. I doubt that he’s a Christian. even if he’s an atheist or agnostic is more reassuring than knowing he’s a Luciferian
Giuliani shouldn’t deny anything, that means it must be true
@Ray Epps 🇺🇲 👈 one of Donnie’s little Teacups.
Trump is scared to go into public, more specifically, being arrested in public.
@alan wilson Also, if you’re going to try to insult someone’s intelligence you’d better make sure you use proper grammar, otherwise your rampant idiocy will show.
Arrested for what? Making sweet love to your mother?
@Shlep Messing No, that’s not a crime. Trying to violently steal an election is, however.
@alan wilson , “try injecting disinfectant” (former Superspreader-in-Chief/Insurrectionist-in-Chief) and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Trump has a rally about every week the FBI could go right to it if he did anything wrong, only news station showing it is NewsMax. Nobody has seen Biden since he fell off his bike, maybe he’s dead of Covid for the 19th time.
It almost impossible to find instances where Trump has actually told the truth, lying and insulting people is his go to answer to any challenge to his fragile ego
Apparently you don’t realize that he didn’t lie about Russian Collusion.
@Rob Guyatt I’m an Independent and a Nurse. The Trumpers say to me “You get your fake news about Covid-19 from CNN”. They are quite predictable 🤣.
@John Maves The last I heard he’d lied over 65,000 times while in office, and I’m guessing another 60,000 before the election and at least 1,000,000,000 during his life so far. I can just see him in prison now, you know I’m really the warden here and if you don’t vote for me as top dog in this place I’l have you tossed into solitary confinement.
@Nancy Chandler Indeed. I’ve recently learned that there is a thing called politically correct science. I imagine that’s the sort of thing Tucker Carlson would invent. Re covid, I followed from day one a channel called MedCram. Great for the science of it all. I am a bit of a geek when it comes to such matters. I like to follow the numbers. Early on (abt mid 2020 a retired medico (far right conspiracy nut) said to me it was no worse than influenza. So I went to the CDC website and found that the estimated influenza death rate was between 30,000 to 50,000 per annum in the USA over the previous 5 years. At that time in the pandemic, the USA was well beyond that many covid 19 deaths. Just the other day I looked up the covid deaths in the USA for the calendar year 2022 and it was about 250,000 even with vaccination now.
” twenty thousand dollars a day ” that wouldn’t cover Rudi’s gin bill.
Let’s be real; Rudy is not worth the money. Rudy was once a top-notched lawyer and US Attorney has declined to be a drunken old fool!
@Doug H It would cover mine – with enough for a hooker or 2 as well!
Or hair dye.
When in any given year I pay more tax than a Billionaire we have a problem in this country.
@P Williams change the laws. When the USA was thriving and prospering in the 1950’s the rich and corporations paid a much higher rate of taxes
@David LaValley she’s still kneeling to the orange offay
@James L oh great. another socialist. that’s all we need
@Lilly Ho ->Call the IRS right away with your findings and have Trump charged immediately. Lets see how it goes.
@PL Sec SS hahaha, you don’t think corporations can own partnerships? How much do you know about it? Don’t be so proud of your stupidity!
Freaking LOCK HIM UP ALREADY!!! So sick and tired of him being EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!!!! And take his co-conspirators with him. This long drawn out process is nothing but a way for media to make more money and make us sick with the lack of justice. TIME FOR JUSTICE NOW AND THEN WE NEED TO TAKE CARE OF OUR COUNTRY AND OUR PLANET!!!!
You have no idea how bad it’s going to get, but I guess saying “Orange Man Bad” will make it all better.
Any taxes he paid in 6 years he received it all back in one year plus some,The IRS is all over working people that barely scratch by.insane
@M Simon If taxation is theft, then Trump should be on the hook for the $144 million he cost taxpayers for his golf trips.
I look back to when Trump was debating Hillary and said something very profound about Taxes… Trump said he benefited from those tax loopholes and Hillary who has been in office for over 30 years has done nothing about those loopholes because SHE AND ALL THE DEMOCRATS WERE BENEFITING FROM THEM TOO… and she didn’t want to give up the money in spite of what she says.
@Joy Phillips And she could’ve done something about it along with the Obama and Biden Administration. Of course they did nothing and now they want to criticize President Trump’ for taking all of those loopholes.
@timothykozlowski2945 ag as in. I font trust him. A guy tike him that lies constantly like him likely lied on his taxes too. You really think everything is on thd u p and up we ith him, them I’ve got some NFT’s to sell you
@Belly Dancer Em You mean like lying the way Joe Biden did about not knowing anything about his son’s business dealings or not knowing his son’s business partners. By the way who is the Big Guy? Joe Biden or Barack Obama?
No surprise… It’s been obvious from day one who Trump is. The fact he was elected is mind boggling as seen by us here in the UK.
We wondered about Boris being in charge over your way too. Trump and Boris could almost have been twins. 😉😄
Same here in the USA Alan. Just shows how many gullible there are here in the USA.
Needless to say, hordes of not many bright Americans roaming the country.
@Sha Gans Who benefited? Only the rich benefited. How dare you speak for most Americans.
@W A Mate, you’re spot on. I ran into quite a few during my many visits to the US for work and holidays. Problem was many of these gullible ones were highly qualified (university educated) engineers! Just goes to prove that being educated doesn’t necessarily mean one can think critically!!!! Stay safe in a sea of imbeciles. Grüße aus Australien.
Don’t forget that other New Yorker, Boris Johnson trumps buddy !
Giuliani need those extra funds to pay for his shinola hair dye.
You do pay more tax than billionaires, but Trump a’int one of them and you do have a tax problem, same as the rest of the world. You also told two more truths than Donald trump has in his whole life
Man good thing he turned on the dumpster.
We need a law requiring mandatory disclosure for all presidential and congressional candidates.
@Joy Phillips Thing is, these loopholes are all legal, good money management if you ask me, who wouldn’t want to pay less taxes. Some years Trump payed close to a million plus in taxes, I’m sure he was pleased the years the loopholes went in his favor.
And they should not be allowed to invest in individual stocks.
@Stephanie Goodman and your proof of this is????
@Hydrocarbon82 and margarine taylor greene and lauren bobart
@Stephanie Goodman no treason! Like Republicans.
We need to see a BIG HEADLINE IN THE PAPERS “THE FORMER LOSER IS BROKE.
Damn if he’s broke or not, I want to see a headline saying the convict is in prison
You have no idea how bad it’s going to get, but I guess saying “Orange Man Bad” will make it all better.
Good luck with your 7 brain cells
Why would it say he is broke?
Questions about his ethics? What ethics? Day one in office showed us he has no ethics!
@Troy Walker If you watch the inauguration video very closely,,during his speech there is a shot of about two seconds that show that crowd at its maximum. It was HUGE ! The mall was packed solid as far as you could see. Other shots were taken earlier when there weren’t so many there.
You have no idea how bad it’s going to get, but I guess saying “Orange Man Bad” will make it all better.
Good luck with your 7 brain cells
@Debra Kleid Added to this, remember when Trumo threw a just fit and caused the longest government shut down because he was called a “weenie” by Ann Coulter for doing a deal for wall funding, which he reneged on? Trump also lied continuously about the transmissability of COVID and told Bob Woodward the truth.
Trump lied over 100 times about signing Veteran’s Choice into law, when it was signed by Obama.
“I just want to find 11,780 votes….” which is election interference. That wasn’t the only phone call to state secretaries, in an attempt to steal an election he lost.
Trump refusing to admit he was wrong about the path of a hurricane, sending people into panic. So much that his office forced an anonymous statement from the local meteorological department and he drew on a map in sharpie to “make himself right”! LOL
Trump tried to hold a G Summit at his own property (Dorral). Then he invited the Taliban to Camp David on the anniversary of 9/11.
Trump wanted George Floyd protesters shot, even in the legs if not fatally want possible.
Trump used public health briefings to promote hydroxychloroquine, a fake doctor (Stella Immanuel), brag about ratings compared to football, and wacko disinfectant and UV treatments.
Trump refused to peacefully transfer power after losing an election.
Trump undermined his own intelligence department and reached down and grabbed his ankles for Putin in front of the whole world in Heksinki in 2018.
Trump tried to enlist a foreign government to get political dirt on a “not yet” political opponent.
Trump stole government documents and refused to return them.
There’s so much more, but I’m out of time.
@alan wilson How about “Orange man cheated on his taxes, stole top secret documents, committed bank fraud, tampered with elections, bribed the DA of Florida to drop a case against his fake university, started a riot, and if he doesn’t get prosecuted for at least one of these things, it shows that the US justice system only enforces laws on poor and middle class people.
“About his Ethics” LMFAO on the floor and ceiling.
Everybody in congress or high office in general should have their tax returns made public
@Joy Phillips But the difference is his company, in which he controlled EVERYTHING, has been found guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud. The person getting a loan, also has to file yearly tax returns. The same person cannot be the one who evaluates properties on both sets of papers.
That’s not called being smart.
That’s called being a FELON.
This wouldn’t help biggz what they do is they have foreign governments or private companies in the US funnel the money through their family members like siblings parents or kids. Joe Biden’s brother and son have receieved millions over the years from the Chinese Communist Party the Russians the Saudi’s the Ukrainians, ect… Then they do the political favors like sell the Chinese oil firm his son represents our national military strategic reserve of oil meanwhile they pay him millons to be their “lawyer” or on their board. Similar to when he was on the board at Burisma oil and gas and Joe Biden gave Ukraine 1 billion us tax payer dollars to fund their oil and gas exploration companies including Burisma of course. Meanwhile their family was receiving outrageous amounts of gifts and cash for a job he knew nothing about.
@Joy Phillips what’s profound is how he claims to be a billionaire and only had $750 in taxes😏🤦🏾♀️ Hillary has always been upfront about her position and pays her share in taxes. 🤡 is a criminal and it looks like we can add tax fraud too🤦🏾♀️
Along with mandatory drug testing
Not too much of a stretch to imagine Trump telling Mnuchin to make sure that his taxes were not to be audited while Trump continued to publicly state that: “As soon as the audits of my taxes are complete, I’ll release them”.
@JJ M Exactly! He is the one who weaponized different departments of the federal government. The odds of Comey and McCabe BOTH have that particular type of audit done were beyond astronomical.
The IRS screw-up gives Trump some degree of plausible deniability. “Well I *thought* I was being audited…I *should* have been audited…whose fault is it that I wasn’t?” You can hear it now…
C’mon. Boris – your handlers expect more for that nickel….
The day I see him go to jail, I will believe there is justice in this world.
The fact that he isn’t already in jail makes our legal system a complete joke
As a Non-American – I can’t see it happening. There will be deals made – always is with White Collar crime. Regards.