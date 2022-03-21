9 comments

    1. It was apparently a rented vehicle. Which still doesn’t explain the difficulty in tracking down the driver, since the renter should be known (unless it was rented under a false name…)

      Reply

  4. Take his license for life and steep fines. Trouble is, these days punishments are no where harsh enough ….. for most things idiots do. All their stupid friends think it’s a joke. Now a guy has to go through all the hassle of getting his car repaired because some punk (and punk friends) wants to be on YouTube. Throw the book at them all.

    Reply

  6. What time is it
    ?????? Lol Get ur own car and go out and do that stuff then u will think differently about it bro 🤣 😂 😅 😉

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.