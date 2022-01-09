Legally Ending Employee Burnout | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Legally Ending Employee Burnout | TVJ Smile Jamaica

5 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

5 comments

  3. You do NOT have to answer the phone outside your work hours. A lot of people are the ones burning themselves out because they like to think they are indispensable (a tad bit egotistical in my opinion)Someone else will do it if it’s a true emergency or it stays until you get back to work. Just ask yourself this question “if I get hit by a bus on my way to or from work will the company go out of business?” 🤔

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.