50 comments
LISA, REST IN HEAVEN WITH YOUR SON AND BELOVED FATHER! WE WILL MISS YOU…..PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS…..😇💔🙏
no heaven for republican.
Now is a good time to say y’all need to think about ur mortality …… eternity is a long time it’s FOREVER!
Jesus said life is but a puff of smoke 💨 tomorrow isn’t promised to anybody as we can all see here today Lisa Marie Presley did not know it was her last day , last moments 😢 pls people whoever is reading this message I implore u to put ur FAITH & TRUST in Jesus Christ blood atonement sacrifice
🎚👈🏻 for the forgiveness of all ur sins for without the blood atonement there is no forgiveness of sins 🙅🏻♀️ this simply means when u die u will not inherit eternal life because u need Jesus Christ blood to wash ur sins away and for God to except u.
Jesus himself said to Nicodemus “u must be born again to see the kingdom of God”
Pls think about ur mortality ……. put ur faith and trust in what Jesus did for u on the cross 🎚TODAY!!!!! he shed his precious blood for u ,was buried and resurrected on the 3rd day for u 🙌🏼 if u believe wholeheartedly and sincerely in the gospel message I preach to u right now u will immediately become BORN AGAIN u instantly pass from spiritual death to spiritual life in Jesus Christ.
Only those who put their faith and trust in Christ salvation
🎚👈🏻 will have eternal life with Jesus in the afterlife but those who do not believe &who reject Christ free gift🎁🎚👈🏻 will be da*ned to an eternal H*ll on the day of Judgment plssssss choose Christ 🙏🏽
So sad , so shocked Lisa Marie has gone to soon!! condolences to her family 😢💐
God bless the hearers!!!!!!
@Jesus Christ destroys MarxismTrue , so sad people must come to the knowledge of truth and repent believe put their faith and trust in Jesus Christ blood atonement sacrifice for forgiveness of sins!
It’s so sad that whenever anybody dies people think everybody is going to heaven 😰 when Jesus clearly said “ unless one is BORN AGAIN they will not see the kingdom of God!! no heaven for the unbelievers [ I’m not sure if Lisa was born again or not ] ..?
I’m sad Lisa died 😢 my hearts cries tears but the truth needs to be told … WITHOUT FAITH AND TRUST IN JESUS CHRIST BLOOD SACRIFICE ATONEMENT FOR FORGIVENESS OF SINS
🎚👈🏻 THERE IS NO SALVATION FOR THE UNSAVED. Get born again TODAY pls those who are not saved 😢🙏🏽
@Victoria Popaz Hallelujah Hallelujah praise Jesus Christ thank you brother for standing on God’s truth in context and verbatim aka sound doctrine
@Jesus Christ destroys Marxism God bless u dear friend brother / sister In Christ.
Rest in peace, Lisa Marie. My heart goes out to Priscilla and the entire family. This is such a great shock, especially after watching Austin Butler express his tremendous gratitude to LM and Priscilla during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. Very heartbreaking news.
these vaccines are taking too many people too young 🙁
@billybodybuilder yeah these celebs took the real vaccine…. But don’t factor in all those drugs and drinking…..
Drug abuse and rehab: Lisa Marie admitted five stints in rehab
4 hours ago — Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Thursday at the age of 54, said she began using drugs at the age of 13, and at 17 was sent to a Scientology
@Victoria Popaz it’s interesting that these Hollywood so-called celebs wear the serpent jewelry on their bodies or pin to their clothes…. she looked either possessed or on heavy drugs and drunk possibly at the Golden globe awards busting in on on some guys interview the Golden globe awards….
5 stints in rehab including a stint at Scientology….
@Steven I understand Hollywood needs Jesus we all need Jesus 😰 I feel so sorry for her but because she lost her son and before that her father 😢
@Victoria Popaz the word Hollywood has to do with witchcraft… They all know it the music industry and the sports industry too… Why was she wearing serpent jewelry in her clothing on her wrist?
Throwing up the devil horns with a shirt that says “bite me”……
These people are evil and they worship the devil… I don’t care about these so-called celebs…… I care about people in real life and I try to help and listen to them that’s what a real Christian christ-like person does!
I don’t worship celebrities like the rest of the world does… Romans 12:2 do not conform to the pattern of this world…….
I understand how she was feeling about her son. I just loss my oldest daughter to suicide, and then my oldest son to drug overdose just within a couple months apart. It’s a heartache you can’t explain.
@Randy R. STEVEVS That comment from you touched my heart so deep. I praise the Lord for your faith in HIM and that you overcame these tragic losses by his grace.
You really teached me a lesson today. Thanks so much and I wish you deep experiences on your “jouney” with Jesus. May the Holy Spirit lead you furthermore. Much love from Ursula (Germany)
@Randy R. STEVEVS I’m so sorry for your loss 🥺
@Randy R. STEVEVS so sorry to hear about your loss. It must be devastated. Prayers and condolences from a grandmother in Ireland.
Much love sent your way both my sons died if cardiomyopathy at 6 in 1981 and Benny 2020 and he had two heart and kidney transplants over 30 years I did it all a aline and can identify with her saying everyone leaves you and they do I struggle everyday and have Jesus as my help I cry to him
I am so sorry for your loss. May God gives you peace 🤗❤
This is so devastatingly sad, I was really hoping she would pull through. My condolences to all her family and loved ones. Rip Lisa Marie ❤
I’m so sad for her family. She had so much trauma in her life and I know she is away from all the earthly struggles now. She will always be remembered. No more pain and no more tears. She is with her son and father now.
I can’t believe this. I was literally quoting her last week on a Michael Jackson video. As the biggest MJ fan, she was the dream. We all lived vicariously through her. I can’t believe this. She lived only 3 years longer than Michael. My heart hurts 😢
Three years longer than Michael?
Michael Jackson died at the age of 50.
She never had sex with MJ. We all know what he was into
@Roddy Boethius “we all”? Do you really? Were you THERE?
@Rob Allen 🤣🤣🤣I read that like 3 times
Complete shock. This is a tough loss. I know firsthand. It’s nearly impossible to bounce back once you are forced bury a child. Being a grieving parent also comes with a lot of guilt, especially when your child chooses to end their own life. These were demons that haunted Lisa Marie for the last two years. After everything that she has been through it was almost impossible for her to get through this. Rest in peace Lisa Marie my prayers are with your darling beautiful daughters, my heart is with your mom.
My mom buried 3 children one was 19 and was murdered…but she lived.. many people loose their children.
RIP Lisa Marie Presley.
Some people do die from broken heart. Suffering hits people differently, may she Rest In Peace.
Not a shock.
They’re dropping like flies.
No one ever gets over the lost of a child. Rest In peace Lisa Marie.
Cause of Death: COVID vaccine shedding.
I lost my son twice.. Things do get better
Her mother will do a good job keeping her memory alive .
Crazy how Her mom outlived her
I agree my son Benjamin passed July 2020 of natural causes and the pain is the worst pain 😢 😞
Her poor heart was broken. She’s found her peace with her daddy and baby boy. It’s very sad for us but beautiful for her. My condolences to the family😢
Heartbroken by the sad news of Lisa Marie’s passing. I met her a few years ago and it was one of the best few minutes of my life. She was so sweet to her fans and appreciative of our love for Elvis. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will miss you!
I am in shock my heart goes out to the family .I lost my daughter A few years ago to cancer and I am still trying to deal with it May you rest in peace Lovely Lady praying for the family
So sad. She was too young. She had lost so much, her father and her son. You never get over the loss of a child or a parent even. Condolences to Priscilla and Lisa’s children and her friends and family. Rest in Peace Lisa Marie.
It’s crazy as you age and slowly watch the people you knew in life and the ones you grew up watching or listening to as they pass away. Really makes you think and ponder life itself and what is important in life.
Stress is something real and real serious. Does major damage to the body and soul, and can take your life from you long before your time. I hope where ever she is she is with her son & father again. My thoughts are always with the ones left behind. 🌷🌷🌷
Your comment really resonated with me. Before we would hear about people from our parent’s generation passing now it’s hitting much closer to home. I was already feeling down this week because this is the week my Mom passed away.
I just realized how much her daughter, Riley Keough, who is such a gifted actress, looks like her mother, Lisa Marie.
I truly hope this family finds a way to heal. Rest In Peace Ms Presley.
Incredible! She’s gone way too soon! Sending my condolences to her loved ones. Especially her mother. Losing her daughter. It’s a living nightmare! 2:43
This is so tragic, poor Lisa loosing a child to suicide is unbearable. A broken heart can kill the kindest soul. RIP Miss Presley.
My heart is broken for her mother and kids.
So heartbreaking!! Condolences to LMP’s mom, children and friends. I’m in shocked, and so sad to hear this. RIP sweet and beautiful lady.❤️🙏
There’s no bigger heartbreak than the loss of child! She couldn’t bear the loss of her Son!! RIP Lisa Marie you will be missed 🙁
My God, this is heartbreaking. My sincerest condolences to Lisa’s family and friends. What a sad loss at such a young age. May her soul rest in peace 💔