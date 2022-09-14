Little girl celebrates ‘spooky season’ all year with her favorite doll | USA TODAY

Recent Post
13 comments
She is possessed
Why is she possessed?
Love This.
good
The dramatic music was unessary, because she’s different from the rest?
Demons do what demons do.
Agreed.
I agree the music wasn’t necessary. Made it seem like you’re saying the little girl is creepy. Maybe a quick little bit when showing the doll would make more sense. The little girl isn’t creepy at all. She’s a child. Children don’t discriminate. They don’t see it as weird, creepy or gross. She’ll grow up loving ppl for who they are despite their looks. Maybe she’ll even become a Dr.or Nurse without fears or judgements against severely injured ppl.❤ I think it’s actually pretty sweet. Plus I’d get a kick out of all the ppl that would freak out on a daily basis!😂
Loved It.
Great For Halloween.
The world is forgetting thru generation this pagan holiday is worship the devil. May the creator have mercy in this children
I like this because this child is accepting of a doll that is different. Which means that hopefully, as she grows, she will be accepting of people that look different.
Yes.
In a creepy way they favor a lot