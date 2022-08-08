Lofgren reacts to Trump’s CPAC poll numbers August 8, 2022 62 comments Tagged with 2024, cnn, congress, CPAC, election, Happening Now, House Select Committee, investigation, latest News, Lofgren, secret service, trump Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
62 comments
I love listening to Representative Lofgren. She is so smart and thankfully always stays with the facts.
@Soul Warrior Triggered troll 😆😅😂🤣
@Soul Warrior How many trump fingers did you smell?
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
@Soul Warrior troll 🤣
All CNN bs.from the biggest bs artist a costa
I am grateful their are far more patient people then me, to meander through this heinous manipulated mess. Thank You for our Service.
Don’t just leave it up to us… get out there and campaign, encourage, educate ,share, post on threads, denounce Trump and the GOP and all his sycophants at every opportunity. ‘Evil wins when good men do nothing’… PLEASE!
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
It’s good to hear that they are also doing this to bring legislation to prevent this from happening again. God speed.
@FD you are welcome 😁😁😁😁😁😁
@FD you are welcome 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
No, do not hand off anything, keep doing what you’re doing and expose everything.
Anything to keep it out court.
Any public servant that doesn’t fully and openly provide requested evidence and truthful testimony, should be fired with loss of all benefits.
These people (including Trump) are your employees and if they have potentially been involved in criminal activities against you the employer, then they need to assist you in every way possible in establishing the truth.
Conspiracy to destroy government records is a felony. Charge them all.
last fight https://youtu.be/V0Q9GkFDTkE
@Gregg Mackie She didn’t get impeached twice , did she ?
Excellent work being done by her and the committee. She is measured and wise.
@makho rubhiyo it’s already public info when subpoenas are served or letters sent.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
@makho rubhiyo if they announce it, it will scare people into doin things that will get them caught…they know what they are doin.
I believe as long as the committee is getting new info and evidence, they should have more hearings. We the people want the truth. Zoe Lofgren said their work and the DOJ work are not in conflict with each other.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
The poll done at the CPAC was taken in a group of people who would be likely to pick Trump. It is not an accurate picture of what most American voters are thinking. Zoe is correct in saying many Republicans are grateful the Jan 6 committee is investigating and reporting back the voters. In fact most American voters of both parties do not approve of Trump’s behavior.
The majority of people at the CPAC are radical right wing. I wouldn’t put a whole lotta faith in that poll.
Hello 👋 Becky , how are you doing?
This is one of the most important reasons (and there are many) why Congress, and especially the House, needs to remain under Dem leadership. We MUST have the time to get to the bottom of all of it and then be free to pass appropriate legislation to prevent it ever happening again. VOTE BLUE IN ‘22!!!
@Joey ALFANO imagine if you actually commented on the subject instead of trying to throw out some unsubstantiated bull in an effort to distract from trumps culpability
Lol
8:00 – no, it doesn’t mean conservative support has gone up. it means fringe conservative support has gone up – CPAC does not include mainstream republicans (or people who left the party recently due to the crazy wing).
CPAC is an easy audience. Just give them ridiculous red-meat applause lines and they whoop and cheer like teen-agers.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
Well, as long as 45 attends she is correct 💯.
The committee may need to hold some people accountable in deeply meaningful ways that have nothing to do with legal punishments. Members of “the club” have broken the rules. They may need to be censored or tossed out.
What club are you talking about? Please be a little more specific if you would.
Who is/are “the club”? Please exaplain / please share.
How about the ” Autocrat” club? Does that describe it well enough?
Keep going cause We the Public are very interested in hearing the whole truth and We are Very Grateful for Your work !!!
Anything to keep it out of the court.
@mythbuster good God.
@mythbuster What how to change your gender?
The truth is , that he lied since 1. Second ….he is not able to speak the truth , he will get jail time if not , i would flee the states if i was you ….
She is an fine example of true American strength. Just looking the traitors in their eyes, asking the questions and letting the cards fall where they will when the truth comes out.
1 ROFFLESTOMP Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Keep in mind, the Poll numbers cited are not for ALL Conservatives, just the CPAC Conservatives.
Who seem to revel in showing us that, even by Republican Standards, that they are a completely different level of Looney Tunes.
1 Time Surfer Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“The coverup always gets ya,” go get ’em, Congresswoman Lofgren!
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
Really?
Hunter’s laptop?
@American Gamer exactly….hammers and bleachbit!
No it hasn’t. CPAC invited all the people even the GOP has called “The crazies.”
I’m from San Jose and after fighting Social Security for years and winning in court, my husband still couldn’t get any action from them. We went to go see Zoe and it seemed like we got immediate resolution from Social Security. It was amazing. Ms. Lofgren was very kind and personally attentive to our problem.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
@Carmen Palenske Never mind the spammers, Carmen, they are popping up like corn around here. I’m so happy to hear that you got the help you needed from your Rep. She is a gem.
I’ve heard things like that about her before. She seems to believe that her job is actually “public service.” how novel is that?
A politician that actually answers a question, 🤔 almost unheard of.
Thank you for your work.
Will increasing taxes by 16% increase prices?
Will adding 87,000 Gestapo (I mean IRS) agents help the poor and middle class?
Will giving people that can afford a $110,000 car a tax break and giving the poor and middle class a tax audit help people?
@G Eak The anti-inflation bill only raises taxes on corporations making more than $1 billion in revenue and pays no taxes at all. It also pays to increase revenues to places that are helping to curb inflation.
In FY 2021, the IRS used 78,661 full-time equivalents (FTE) positions in conducting its work, a decrease of 12.9 percent since FY 2012, The hiring push, however, is also meant to get ahead of the 52,000 IRS employees expected to retire or leave the agency over the next six years…
Wonderfully articulate with clear, concise answers. “The cover up will always get you.”Thank you Representative Lofgren!
1 Hissy Fitz Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer