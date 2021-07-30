Man Held for Portland Farmer’s Murder still not Charged | TVJ News – July 20 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
16 comments
rip what happening to Portland
That title. It seems TVJ already know he is guilty.
We need to re-socialize our boys and men. This total disrespect for our girls and women must stop. These acts of heinous crimes were been incubated for a long time .Let’s nip the crass behavior in the bud as a first step.
Man kiIIs man
Man kiIIs woman
Woman kiIIs man
Woman kiIIs woman
Stop being a s3xist POS…
EviI is eviI.. stop making it seems like its ONE GENDER doing EVlL
Teach HUMANS to respect other HUMANS, not just because of a GENDER, but because of being a decent HUMAN.
Well anyone touch my mom is history.
The punishment never fit the crime….Sad to say there is no deterrent for these murderers.
Andrew Holness ah tek up space
Facts
This man committed a similar crime years bk killing a woman and put her remains in a bag so why on earth this man is yet to b charge by the Portland authority
Jamaica slack smh
People can only be charged and successfully convicted if there is irrefutable evidence connecting them to a crime. Hearsay is not evidence .Contrary to what some are saying Jamaica is still a democratic country and has to follow due process.
Jamaica is one big belview!
*I Pray and Hope Justice is Served*
Jamaica is not a normal or real place, Jamaica is a place like once upon a time story book
Women must stop going to Bush alone. Monsters are out there.
They seem to be more concerned about Covid