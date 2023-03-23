Man shares video of Russian missile strike aftermath

  1. Putin is a dishonorable leader. This is type action by Putin that would make me agree with helping Ukraine with planes.

    1. ​@SanJoBlanko 408 very poor excuse, you bot. On 1:09 everyone can clearly see it hits directly in apartment building, someone literally got his/her windows hit by missile

    3. ​​@Make Racists Afraid Again Yes bring the war escalations 😂… Between people living on the frontlines and Russia’s could not give a fk about the enemy. We get this, enjoy the madness. Those ukrainians did not leave as refugee for no reason

  3. Pain and suffering to Putin and all his supporters around the world 100 Fold . Peace and healing strong United Ukraine 1000 Fold .

    1. Unfortunately god is just watching with folded arms. Sending Ukraine military aid will make a difference

  5. Ukraine should send this to President Xi in china and ask if this is apart of their 12 step peace plan 😂😂🥴

    4. What’s wrong with 12- point piece deal? Please search online for pictures of Iraq and Afghanistan 20 years before and now, see what American has done to them.

    1. @Всеволод Сидоренко Stay strong. Many support you .
      Putler must be stopped and must pay for every crime

  9. Hopefully the repayment of that loan can be shifted to Russia as part of it reparations for the war ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

  11. This indiscrimitane bombing is definitely a terrorist style of fighting which the Russians have done it in Syria as well. Why is it taking so long for the offensive to target where the Russians are striking from?Where are all those missiles that are being broadcasted online?

    2. do you think usa,israel cared about the syrian ppl ,Cheney-Linked Company to Drill in Occupied Golan Heights
      By Daniel J. Graeber – Feb 23, 2013, 6:00 PM CST
      The Israeli government awarded a local subsidiary of U.S.-based Genie Energy the rights to explore for oil and natural gas in about 150 square miles of the southern section of the Golan Heights. the united nations says the golan is not israel territory .who invited usa and the rest?

    3. Ага, а теперь включи мозги и посмотри плёнку на 0.25 скорости и скажи на какой секунде летит ракета?

  12. The timing of Russia lol ,they didn’t send missiles into apartments when president of China was there 😅

  13. Omg…i do not find words for the russians…this is beyond madness..hopefully they get the jets from Poland soon and will retaliate…my condoleanse to ukrainian people 🙁

  14. THANK YOU CNN YOU ROCK THANK YOU FOR REPORTING FROM THE FRONTLINES 🙏🙏🏿MANY MANY MANY PRAYERS

  15. Russia’s tech is terrible. They always say they don’t target civilians, but their rockets prove otherwise. So much for guided munitions…. Unless of course, this is planned to happen- shocker…

    1. It’s either u don’t understand tech or u just commenting without any information an s300 was being used around that building simple terms Ukrainian soldiers are using civilians as human shields

  16. Man, Russia needs to be held accountable for these war crimes. A precision strike on a purely residential building, horrific, unjustifiable, barbaric.

  19. THANK YOU CNN YOU ROCK THANK YOU FOR REPORTING FROM THE FRONTLINES MANY MANY MANY PRAYERS very useful information

