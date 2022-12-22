Recent Post
71 comments
I’am so excited that Volodymyyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington DC that I drove all the way from San Francisco Cali frantically all day yesterday & last night just for this momentous occasion. I brought my blue and yellow Ukraine colors outfit and Ukraine 🇺🇦 flag.
@Gobi Elumalai go play in traffic , at least Biden isn’t blowing Putin like trump did ,
@Gobi Elumalai Trump wiped Putin off his chin . Clown
@blackandvotingred well, he probably will be open to talks..when ukraine recovers all its kidnapped children back, its land is cleared of orcs, all war criminals are turned over ,reparations are paid for those war crimes, damages done to citizans, property, pets ,livestock, expenses of years of mine clearing and for ecodamage suffered. If putin isn’t held responsible for the damage he has done,he will be back and NATO will be involved eventually.
@Cleveland Richardsondo you even know where Your taxes go or all other countries we fund ? Do you even know what percentage of your taxes would go to ukraine? You may want to look all that up because you may get some pretty big surprises
@Cleveland RichardsonSo you won’t have to spend more later, don’t trust the bastard, don’t give him an inch, he’s brutal and on his way out he’s knows it and could be dangerous. Poke the bear? No beat him down so he can’t get up.
Apologies in advance President Zelensky for the disrespect you will be shown by the Republicans. Stay safe, sir.
@esobed1 I have a PhD in history.
@Rat Racer There is no way in hell that you have a PhD in history and make comments that refute the negative outcomes of isolationism that plagued the last century. At least give pros and cons to each point of view… a template of when intervention is required or not based on national interest and the moral responsibility of those who have towards those who do not.( in this nuclear age… humanity needs a value for human beings that transcends the isolationism of the pre 1940’s. Not just simply giving a damn only about white folks only.)
Also, historian, nations are going to enable the policies that ensure the survival and thriving of their state as best as possible… and I trust the duly elected leadership of this democracy and the majority of advisors and actual historians that understand the importance of both the need for America to be a partner in world affairs and the ability to create win-win solutions to global issues.
PhD, perhaps. But as a degreed person in the sciences ( no doxing) I am going to always go with concensus of research over appeals to authority… PhD.
@Servragh Giorsal the why is not simple but I have a theory.
If one defines Good as trying to create the best outcomes for as many as possible while attempting to harm none.
Then define Evil as… don’t give a fuhhhh, I am gonna get it for me and mine.
An alliance forms with those who share the same values, despite national borders. Reminds me of the old cartoon drawing from before WW2 when Hiter and Stalin are walking through a Peace Garden together ( with Poland being trampled on by them). However they are both hiding daggers behind their backs!
The Nationalist movements worldwide have a common goal… fuhhhk every body else that doesn’t bow to the Power. I think that is the tie that binds.
@Robert Downes <----- kremlin troll
@Rat Racer In closing, I see the same thing in Ukraine after spending the money we waste on discretionary bullshit here as what Marshall saw when Japan and West Germany was rebuilt after the war… PhD Historian.
Great leader of a great,brave nation! My heart is with you Ukraine!
Troll/bot account detected 👆🤖
@Mr Pepe it’s you fukka :everywhere here
Zelensky is the real deal. This man is an inspiration to anyone who loves freedom. Churchill didn’t have Hitler’s men on the outskirts of Londen. Nor were the SS carrying a death list with his family and himself on top. Zelensky has faced down the world’s most prolific killer, backed by what was apparently, the second most powerful army on the planet. Now they’re an international running gag. And a spectacle of criminal inhumanity to compensate for their ineptitude.
Whoever owns the train service that’s still running between Poland and Kiev, bless them. Its a big risk every time.
@Not a guinea pig (Andy peltola) I’ve reported all your comments as the misinformation they are.
@Not a guinea pig (Andy peltola) you put yourself forward as someone in the know and can’t even spell NAZI??? Well., ex 45 did love the poorly educated.
And Churchill didn’t have a $45 million dollar villa in Tuscany. Glory to Zelenskyy! He has the wisdom to understand that sometimes you have to totally destroy one’s own nation and people to get membership in the EU. Glory!
@Not a guinea pig (Andy peltola) he is not a billionaire. Your fantasy
@1ambrose100 the value of the villa is 4, not 45
4 30 pm press availability was the thinking earlier. Then an evening address to the Congress at the Capitol. An F 22 air fighter escort with mid air refueling tankers seems appropriate. Given his destination in our country.
Zelensky is a great hero. He has my highest admiration.
@Constantine No! You are wrong! Behind is some hidden Russian “truths”/propaganda, which I looked into very
thoroughly, and its all just bs..
What has he done to make him a hero, that word is thrown around to loosely. He hasn’t taken up arms to fight with his people, and without the US he’d be an afterthought.
@Goody Mob You’re just jealous.
@Goody Mob 🤣
@Janet Wells I gave 7 years to THIS COUNTRY in the ARMY, what about you 👀🤔🤷
Putin visits a school in Moscow and speaks about patriotism and the great achievements of the Russian people. The children can then ask the President questions. Igor raises his hand. “I have two questions: 1. why did Russia attack Crimea? And 2. why does Russia want to occupy Ukraine?” “Good questions,” Putin replies. At that moment, the bell rings and the children run out of the classroom. After the break, Putin resumes the conversation: “Do you have any further questions?” Sascha raises his hand: “My name is Sascha and I also have two questions: 1. Why did the bell ring 20 minutes earlier? And 2. where is Igor?”
👏 Very good. 😂
Great comment !!!!!
@Krum Sotirov
Actually , he’s blasting your fellow PutinLandians🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 straight to HELL 🔥 with OUR HIMARS , Javelins® , and Stingers™.
You’re welcome.
@Krum Sotirov blah blah blah glory to Ukraine
Crimea wanted to be part of Russia after nazi coup in Kiev that overthrew their DEMOCRATICALLY elected president. Same goes for whole eastern part of Ukraine
I’m curious, if pro Russian bandits staged a coup and Russian puppet became a president, would you fight against him? Would you want to join Canada if new president decided to bomb your Northern state for protesting regime change?
Send brave heroes and innocent victims anything they need to defeat Ivan and survive. Slava Ukraine! 🇨🇦🇺🇦
(Amanpour herself has only just completed a 1 year long battle with ovarian cancer, returning to work in May I believe… ) Congrats and Thanks Christiane, for all you do: bringing facts, honesty and humanity to every story and every interview. 🥂👏❤️🌍
thank you for reminding us all about her
Yes, she is amazing with her clarity, accuracy, courage, and sense of humanity. She is the best example of journalism.
She has always been one of the best and most celebrated journalists. I am so happy that her fight with cancer seems to be going really well. All the best to the great Christiane Amanpour.
Oh my! I had no idea and that is an extremely hard cancer to battle because it is so often symptomless until it is too late like pancreatic cancer. Wishing health for Christiane. I saw her interview the Russian ambassador to England a couple of months ago and she is an excellent dogged interviewer, not letting a softball vague answer pass without confronting and digging her ‘victims’ until there is more clarity. It is fun to watch them squirm!
Thank you Christianne. It is most unfortunate that a person of her stature and accomplishment has to share airspace with human garbage like don lemon.
Do not give Russia a moment of peace…….Slava Ukraine!
Exactly!!
My friend, I understand what you are talking and Im truly sorry for what’s happening but in reality Russia is the one who is not giving a moment of peace at all to Ukrainian.
This war has been brewing since the Revolution.
Ukrainian soldiers are now threatening their own generals and Zelensky himself for deplorable conditions on the battle front. Cold, hungry, no ammo, leadership absent.
@The Last Uyghur so true my friend
This is so incredible yesterday he was on the front lines and today in Washington. Time to contact my representatives again and tell them to help Ukraine as much as possible. Thank you for coming to visit and as an American so glad we could help you guys in Ukraine. Everyone here in my small town is talking about this today lots had hoped to visit Washington but we are pretty far away. Welcome to USA where you will see so many Ukrainian flags in every town it is beyond belief!!
@Aristophanes’ Ghost You keep on supporting this globalist shill swindling billions…..Russia is cleaning house.
@Eduardo Rodriguez another illegal?
@anne hersey Thank you Anne I believe your action in this matter will make a huge difference. It feels like we have given a lot and we have but the total amount the US has provided is still less than 1% of our yearly military budget so we can afford to do more.
@John Doe okay, what’s your proof?
A C40 is pretty quick..
Now is the time and EUA have to call the rest of the world to join and we are living historie , this is a fight between good and bad period
Yes. It’s time to end it.
It never occurred to you that this might be a battle between bad vs bad did it..??
Idiot
Ukraine is SO CORRUPT..!
Agreed. It is past time to end it. I fear that many Ukrainians will freeze to death due to Putin’s constant assault on Ukraine’s infrastructure. It is straight out of Stalin’s playbook. Stalin killed 30K Ukrainian farmers so they couldn’t plant wheat and 3.4 million Ukrainians starved to death. This is Russia at its core and like any bad apple it needs its core ripped out.
@Beverley Reid ends RUSSIA…
Ukraine dammed the river to Crimea that supplies 80% of freshwater to the region, deliberately starving 2 million people. Zelensky threatened to build nukes on Munich conference. Ukraine kept bombing Donbas civilians despite Minsk agreement. More than enough reasons to invade them
It’s not a war between good and evil, you ate too much propaganda
Volodymyr Zelensky is the Winston Churchill of the 21st Century… no question about that. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦💙🇺🇦💛🇺🇦💙
I am from Poland. In my town there are many Ukrainian people living here now , especially women with kids. Absolutely nice and honest people. Perhaps sad and depressive – which is completely understandable. I love and respect Mr. President Zelensky. Slava Ukraini.
Poland has really stepped up to the plate for the Ukrainian refugees.😇😇😇😇😇
THANK YOU POLAND 🇵🇱 💕❤
Let’s be honest: the ‘timing’ of the visit is to make it as difficult as possible for the pro-Putin GOP to pull the plug on the support of Ukraine when they take over control of the house in a few days’ time.
Why look into the unknown future, but instead look into known past and see who actually pulled the plug on the support of Ukraine through Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022? The bill was sponsored by GOP senator John Cornyn even before the invasion, and passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. Then President Biden signed the bill in May, but unlike another Democratic President FDR, he took no actions that were instructed in the bill. To this day, Ukraine has not received any US made tanks, planes and long range missiles so that they could liberate their land.
Is there something not right about helping Ukraine to expel these murdering Nazi Pigs? Do you like Putin? I hope he makes it very difficult (impossible ) for the American Republican (read Nazi) Party. The Republicans have no moral authority and have demonstrated a willingness to bring down Democracy in both sleezy politics and legal garbage, fake elections, lying to the American people, and physically attacking the government, congress, and all decent institutions. Bring these bastards to Jail; not congress. They have proved themselves to be morally bankrupt scum.
God I wish I could be there to welcome President Zelenskyy! He and his country are just amazing. We should all be ashamed of any complaints we have here in the United States.
My fellow Americans, PLEASE, PLEASE PLEASE continue to follow thru with our massive aid to the people of Ukraine. They are a multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation of free people that wishes to remain so. LET FREEDOM REIGN! They must settle this on THEIR terms, for all free peoples everywhere. Nations that seek to be slave masters using terror tactics cannot be allowed to operate outside their own borders. ( and THANK YOU CNN and your incredible crew for keeping us informed! )
More support for Ukraine! They are giving their lives to fight tyranny.
Have total and full respect for Ukrainian people and expecially their military 🪖🫡. They have shown the world they are not to be fucked with. ❤️🇺🇲🇺🇦
President Biden and President Zelensky bring the voice of hope and peace through times of adversity and struggle. Peace in Ukraine will come and it will so sweet, for Ukraine and the whole world. Merry Christmas to everyone out there. Peace be with you too.