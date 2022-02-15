97 comments

  1. Mitch had two chances to remove him and like the weasel he is he did what he thought was good for him instead of what was good for the country!

    Reply

    3. @Astrologer Dawn
      Oooo I’m such a hypocrite keeping tabs on MSM. You’re beyond insightful and obviously morally superior too and eager to prove it. Waiting for the racist accusations next Polly!

      Reply

  2. I’m not sure what’s going on here; McConnell backed Trump through both of his impeachment proceedings, but now he’s fighting with him for power; I love it when they start eating each other.

    Reply

    1. @Chinese American you are to simplistic in solving problems if you feel there is only one answer….GOP voter. No amigo , I know you are intelligent man. Please you need not research too much…and you will discover the truth

      Reply

    2. any word on the proof Hillary spied on a sitting US president?? the fact that doesn’t bother these idiots proves they have no interest in the news

      Reply

  4. As an Independent I used to vote for the person not the party, but until Trumpism is purged, I’ll down vote the opposite

    Reply

    3. @Mark they’re just going to blatantly ignore it. The russia russia hell they put the country through for years was comepletely fabricated, and all these news anchors and politicians, schiff, pelosi, schumer, all of them knew.
      If we had an honest press this would be the scandal of the century

      Reply

    1. @Mark most still think Rittenhouse is guilty and Sandman is “maga hat racist “. They lost their minds.

      Reply

    3. @J. Noble you talking about brainwashed look no further!! This country is being destroyed under Biden with the Border,inflation I could go on and on. How can you defend this guy 😂

      Reply

    5. packing the courts is adding additional judges genius. Plus everything was legal as Obama said…Elections have consequences

      Reply

  7. Moscow Mitch had two chances to nail Trumpy’s coffin shut but didn’t have the balls. He’s done either way.

    Reply

    1. We’ve been saying the same thing about mm for the past how many years but this is ky and all a dark red has to do is walk out on stage carrying a rifle, make a few derogatory remarks and it’s over.

      Reply

  8. If McSquirtle held Trump accountable during either of his two impeachments he’d probably have saved himself a lot of stress in the here and now.

    Reply

    1. He’s the consummate politician. All he cares about is power, 100%, so he will flip and flop and play games and work the machinery constantly to get that. He’s more of a real villain than Trump, he’s more like Lawful Evil whereas Trump is Chaotic Neutral. Trump causes so much chaos and problems that both sides hate him.

      Reply

    5. @Wood Stream Muellers own team has been charged with false allegations and fabricating evidence even besides what just came out lol..Biden was/is bought by china and everything shows it…and he has destroyed this country in a years time…how you liking this inflation??? almost 8 percent??I bashed trump for 3 years until looking up actual facts…He is the best President in my lifetime ……Biden is 10x the creep trump could even think about being..j/s

      Reply

    4. @Sandi Harris This is not a third world country. Frumpie did his best to make it so but we are glad he FAILED-BIGLY.

      Reply

    2. @J. Noble Not fake Comrade. Better fact check yourself. Bigger than Watergate. Karma train coming down the tracks for the left.

      Reply

    1. @bruce wightman I don’t have any heroes except my fellow Veterans and I’m no liberal, but I’m smart enough to know Trump is not just a sore loser, he is dishonest and incompetent and a clear and present danger to our Democracy and that’s why he was fired. You’re going to have to get over it son.

      Reply

    2. @MKultraInstinct well you are here aren’t you? if you feel that way stick with your Trashmax and QAN,
      If you’re such an expert on News Media Network share your infinite insight.

      Reply

    5. @Jock Young America is not doing fine. We have a feeble old man with Dementia as potus. We have a border crisis, poor foreign relations, highest crime rate in years and inflation thanks to the Democratic Communist Party. Time to face the facts. The left have lost all credibility and people are tired of the Anti American government bootlicking bs from the left. The left lies and are they are hypocrites. 4 years of ranting about Russia Russia Russia and the Durham report is released yesterday that completely destroys that rhetoric. I suggest buying a lot of Kleenex because in 2022 the Democrats will be shown the door. Facts

      Reply

  12. This is what happens when you create something you cannot control.. Even thinking anyone could with such an arrogant, egotistical narcissist is hilarious…

    Reply

    2. Trump is the future of the republican party, Mconnel the 🐢 is gonna retire and no one gonna remember who he is in a few years. 😆

      Reply

    2. @Patricia Simpson Just like Trump, Money, and Power, they deserve each other ! One is as bad as the other ….Get rid of the older men in the WH, and vote in younger men, women…..

      Reply

    2. But Trump needs to be stopped! Period. Politically strategically support Mitch in the ways that you can or you’ll get Trump.

      Reply

    2. and vermin like you impeached the man twice for no good reason . people like you are why we have innocent men in prison , because they didnt side with your make believe propaganda ..

      Reply

    4. @Seventh Son Garage Send more of your money to trump then, he needs it for LAWYERS.
      And send trump some corrupt accounting forms, his old one just quit him. Liability, anyone?

      Reply

    1. 100%. He is almost as bad as Nancy pelosi. My problem with this whole segment is that CNN is sitting here covering this, and back in real life the biggest story in last 50 years is being ignored …. Thst Duram prosecutor just filed court papers saying that basically the Clinton campaign hacked the White House servers against a sitting president and then took the info , lied and then got wire taps from courts by lying against a sitting president …. If that story isn’t being covered – CNN should just close down and admit they are embarrassing

      Reply

  17. The reality is you can’t have it both ways. Had Mitch McConnell done the right thing and held Donald Trump accountable then his current problems with him wouldn’t exist.

    Reply

    2. McConnell played both sides of the aisle after Jan 6. He first denounced Trump for inciting riots and then ask for a delay in hearings knowing very well that impeaching a President after he is out of office could prove difficult. He placated both sides.

      Reply

  18. McConnell, you had your chance in the 2nd impeachment of Donald Trump, and yet, you turned towards him instead of turning against him

    Reply

    1. I really don’t think he found any integrity he’s just out to serve himself and himself only he still Moscow Mitch

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.