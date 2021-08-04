Medical Expert Calling for Mandatory Vaccination in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – August 4 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
45 comments
I know it that the USA is running Jamaica
. So the country doesn’t have any experts kmt
More’s the.pity.
Yes true, USA open up borders, Jamaica follow, if this country stop killing and unite together and take the streets then and only then our voices will be heard, I will not and who ever I lived with will not take this mark of the beast, no way.
No variant here thank God, why don’t close back the borders then before it comes in, who is this man? God? We have a choice, who wants to take it fine for them, leave the young people them alone god going to strike unuh for unuh wickedness..
@Alice Brackett yes lord, we need an answer?
@Sharon Robinson fear tatics
Jah jah smh only you alone can help us
Jesus and allah2
Holy
wasn’t that a garage truck passings by ,I keep tell this is not a real place
I’m not taking any vaccine, even if it’s mandatory
Nor me Blessed.
I’m not having no needle stuck in me with poison in it, I am very very healthy thank you very much /// iv reached my age healthy I’m never sick and take no.meds so for me it’s no thank you very much.
Talk truth
I fully support you. Same for me
Brilliant
Left the young people them alone ..what we dont have any right again .
Cover us under you blood Jesus
Damn it comes right back to this government badness on the people them! When will it stop!?????????
Soon it will be made mandatory to take away all our rights it seems.
What rights? You took the Poliomyelitis vaccine, Rubella vaccine among others as a child to go to school, did you want rights then? When you can’t get a USA visa if your vaccinations wasn’t up to date. Why is the COVID vaccine the one you’re jumping on to talk about rights?
The blood of Jesus against that, it do
You will really see crime raise more but this time it will be against the government so I don’t believe the government want that
Jumbo GREETINGS, dem can’t mandate naada… Read about the Nuremburg treaty, it’s against di LAW. No one can force you to do anything ie DA jukjabb experiment agenda… Check out Black Sonrise on
Utube and Share ” Nuremburg code ” explained… Let I know what you think, PEACE..
Dis man sounds like a fool talking about rights and no rights.
Mandatory you MUMA.
Is there no other news apart from covid19. The entire new is dedicated to covid19, why?
To drive fear.
Push an agenda.
Push lies.
Brainwashing.
It’s all on purpose.
News outlets are controlled by the system
Because this is the agenda
for the world,this is the big move for the new World order. And they are running out of time because JESUS IS COMING.
Good question
@Anthony Yardis you’re right
Don’t tell people what they must take you take it if you want to If anything goes wrong with them the government does not Responsible for them So why forcing someone to take it It’s not even a vaccine it’s a Java
Brilliant
Agree with you my bro
Let doctor Davis go and give it to his mother and his father and his family
Brilliant
Just look at that road how on earth can roads be build like that, whomever the contractors who build that road should be sued. We pay our taxes and that is type of work carried out, look at the sub surface it is so thin. The Parish Council and NWA needs to be held accountable.
Don’t fold Jamaica. Don’t trust their decisions for us.
my body, my decision!
Vision 2030 “can’t buy or sell without the mark”
Real facts
What I would like to know is how many of the doctor’s and nurses in Jamaica take the jab???
Same here.
This is why I hate the news i hate hearing
Devil’s speak
Them taking about covid every second of the day bout it’s rasing that’s just to put fear in the citizens. Jamaican believe and trust in the Lord Amen