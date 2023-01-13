Recent Post
Well, it seems anybody can have secret documents. The department in charge of them needs to be revamped. I guess I better check my attic in case I have some.
@M Hall Biden is everything they told us Trump was.
@Detention Hall Putsch at this rate does it matter if anyone is over-seeing them? I mean seriously 🙄
@darla896 people just need to be held to the same standard. The law is very clear. We literally have 18 year old kids working with highly classified material daily in the military and we expect more out of them than out of the people we put in the White House
Gonna cry, and try to defend these facts snowflakes? 😘😂. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day, then it’s clear he wasn’t elected by the people.😂
YOU AIN’T IMPORTANT ENOUGH TO HAVE GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS 😂😂😂
US politics is better than any running TV shows today…ok, the Britts don’t disappoint either…just amazing…
@Fred, unfortunately it’s ALL disappointing 😢
@Darla —- > It takes 5 years for NARA to process government records, even personal records. I suspect there may have been sabotage by Trump or he had one of his stooges take records from the Obama/Biden Administration.
@jannmutube Are you suspecting that republicans have keys to Joe Chiden’s private office at the Penn Biden center?? That his attorneys are planting them? Suspect all you want. Until there is proof of any sort, it’s just speculation, or as liberals call it “conspiracy theory.”
I USED TO HATE POLITICS BEFORE BEFORE TRUMP ENTERED OFFICE BUT EVER SINCE THEN IT’S BEEN ONE OF MY FAVORITE T.V SHOWS TO WATCH 😂😂😂
amazing that these document are not noticed missing for years, who is supposed to be keeping them secure???
that is the person/persons who need to be investigated as well
@Robert Shipley probably Trump’s puppet master,
@Jason Boyce that’s what is understood.
@Mark Furst good point.
THEY’RE SHOWING ON T.V RIGHT NOW TRUMP TALKIN’ TO A LATE NIGHT RADIO 📻 SHOW HOST AND SAYING THAT HE WAS ALLOWED TO TAKE THOSE 11,000 STOLEN GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS DOWN TO MAR-A-LAGO WITH HIM!! HOW ARE THE TROLLS GONNA EXPLAIN THAT AWAY WHENEVER IT COMES ON YOUTUBE 😅🤣😂
How is there not a chain of custody documentation procedure for classified documents?
@Sean McCartney Classified documents aren’t just for the President, it for anyone with clearance who has a legitimate need for them. Who gave you the impression the VP couldn’t have classified documents? Serious question.
@aarqa The Prez has the sole authority to classify/declassify national security information. No one else, not even the VP. A prez declassifies such info as soon as spoken as such to another person. That is the only process as of now, and past.
@Bear Post I didn’t say the VP could declassify, I think maybe you just skimmed through my post and read it wrong. I said the VP can HAVE classified documents if he has a legitimate purpose. Anyone with clearance and a good reason can have classified documents. That’s how it works.
Why follow that now… it don’t matter when voting…
That’s fine. Investigate anybody who’s improperly handling documents.
“Improperly handling”?
Well, by definition, it was illegal for him to do in the first place. Wouldn’t you say investigate anyone who’s “breaking the law”?
Vice Presidents can’t have classified documents…………..lock him up
@Sean McCartney First to be locked up…45th and his supporters..
@Sean McCartney HE AIN’T THE VICE PRESIDENT NOW IS HE =OOOPSY 😁😅😂🤣
I believe that not only do both DJT and Biden need investigated for this, so does national archives. No doubt over time the papers pile up, but this is ridiculous. To have such seriously important materials not accounted for, not known to be missing for so long, they need to be investigated for this too.
@Rich Payton don’t forget the crack head to.
#no 25th amendment… impeachment the ONLY way
Trump was already investigated and cleared. It’s Brandons turn. Considering he was VP at the time, It’s definitely worse.
@wamblue THE DEMOCRATS WILL GET RIGHT ON THAT OKAY DUMMY 😅🤣😂🤣😂🤣
“You get a special investigation! And YOU get a special investigation! Look under your chair! Everyone gets a special investigation!”
“You’re out of order, I’m out of order–this whole courtroom’s out of order!”
@Fred Psonic quit being a grouch(o).
@Fred Psonic 😅😂🤣
He’s Republican.
At least Merrick Garland is doing his job and not being partisan.
sounds to me like there need to be better protocols in place for the handling of documents especially classified, a complete revamp is in order a review and implementation of strict procedures for the viewing, transport, and storage.
Sad to think that classified documents in the US are handled in such a haphazard way. In comparison any Block Buster Video had a more secure chain of custody and immediate penalties for late returns!
And he’s a VP, not even potus!!!!!!
It’s funny. When trump had documents you foamed at the mouth and cried treason. Now when Biden has them, for much longer and without the many, many privileges a president has over the vp concerning classified information, you are calm and write it off as lack of care without ANY thought of sedition. Despit his dealings with Russia and China than you people also ignore. Simply swallowing whatever you are told by the media.
Get another booster and f’ing stroke out you POS.
Emails too. 33,000 of them.
You win the internet today! Hell you won the entire month!
So it could’ve been handled internally, but for the sake of transparency, they are setting a special counsel
Biden is both a sitting President and the one who appointed Merrick Garland to his position. A special counsel was the right way to go.
That is such a stupid statement. CBS did its job and reported the 1st batch and then NBC reported the second batch. That is the JOB of the press. To REPORT!!! Not COVER-UP!!
“…sake of transparency…”
Transparency!? Garland got exposed and is left with no choice. The DOJ has had this info since JULY 2022. Garland’s fortunate HE’s not under indictment. He’ll definitely have to answer to Congress. A hostile body bent on exposing the labyrinth of corruption coverups being revealed regarding the Biden administration. It’s about fcking time.
Nope. It’s a criminal matter. so special counsel is appointed.
How come he didn’t raid his unsecured garage or his Corvette was stored😂😂😂 alpha blue team❤
“Nobody is above the law. Except us.”
-Nancy Pelosi
Why in holy hell isn’t there a special team removing these documents🤔🤔 keeping them secure the whole way……. national archives bares responsibility somewhere too?? Or they should have a better security division appointed for such🤔🤔
It’s the democrats…!
Finally! Justice! Thank you Baby Jesus! For exposing the Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party! Amen!
The only time Federal law is violated is when the average citizen violates it and gets caught.
Stop the crap MAGAit.
100%
@William Winn well said.
If you want to move boxes, you call movers. If you want somebody to handle up what you know is in boxes, you call your attorneys.
Accountability for all! Perhaps there needs to be a look at why these important documents are not being secured/handled properly…
This will go absolutely no where, even though a VP has no clearance to have documents to begin with.
This is a felony for a VP to have documents like that.
“How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible,” Joe Biden after he found out that his nurse forgot to change his depends.