Missing Jamaican Fishing Boat | 10 of 15 Honduran Crew Members Found | TVJ News – July 15 2021

There's a sigh of relief within the fishing industry in Jamaica this evening, as 10 of the 15 crew members who were missing on a fishing boat have been found.
This don’t smell good
Maybe piracy ?
Not impossible
You’re prayers was answered but the prayers of the ss Jesus slave ship is still not yet answered!!
The boat jus sink wid di coke !!!
What happened to today’s July 16th MIDDAY NEWS???? i can hear Giovanni reporting but I don’t see him presenting the news.
To god be the glory, thank you jesus
The coke move go through!
Something went wrong