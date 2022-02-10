32 comments

  4. God bless this mum, my heart breaks for her as . In her last days on earth she now has to feel the pain of loosing her boy, this shouldn’t be. Just terrible…..

    Reply

    4. @CitiZEN Cat It is NOT “normal” for a Mother/parent to have to bury their child . It has been 3 yrs and 3 weeks since losing my son a week after his 26th birthday . There is absolutely NOTHING normal about the state of hell and agony I exist in now . I am not the same person I was , the person I was is gone , I have no idea who I am anymore or am supposed to be . No part of any of this is “normal” . For you to just brush off a Mother losing her child as “no big deal” is absolutely disgusting and ignorant . smdh

      Reply

    5. @William Steed Millions and millions of women feel the same way you do. They don’t want to lose their right to chose what they want to do with their own bodies.

      Reply

  5. Just heartbreaking, my heart hurts for this dear mother. My condolences to you and his children, and I pray God will lift some of the pain that you are enduring during this time.

    Reply

  6. I’m so sorry to see this sweet lady crying because she lost her son to covid. May her heart be comforted that he is no longer suffering.

    Reply

  8. I’m so so sorry mommy 😘😘 , no mother should never have to deal with this kinda pain. These truckers on the other hand not gonna listen to anybody, all we can do is wish them luck and let them decide for themselves.

    Reply

  11. I’m so sorry for your loss. Grief is one of the most difficult things you will experience in Life. I urge you to avoid the other comments here. Take solace in your friends, family, and if you have one, your house of worship. You have a void in your life now that seems impossible to bear. Someday, I pray that your pleasant memories will bring you peace, even though the void remains. Truthfully we always miss our loved ones who leave us. Remember that your son is safe now, and that you loved him as much as you could. Think of the most loving times that your two shared.

    Reply

  13. I feel so sorry for her loss.

    GOD BLESS her.

    She raised her son with all her heart.

    GOD BLESS You and your family before you have to say the same speech of wisdom for your loved one.

    Reply

  14. Brave truckers fighting for freedom! May this trucker rest in peace and look down from above with pride at his colleagues !

    Reply

  15. My deepest and heartfelt condolences for her and the family that her pasted son left. Though her words were meant in the type of kindness expressed by her trucker son, I do believe their protest will care less.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.