More Soldiers Under Investigation – October 15 2020

The DPP ago let them go
How could this be a cause for concerns? Two soldiers made a breach and said was rectified by their superiors….far as am concerned that took care of itself…
Somebody who wasn’t going to get piece of the cut talked….that simple. I don’t think it’s the first 👍
This Horace Chang he is something else. The 700 gangs he is talking about is in both the JDF and JCF. It is now a proven fact as we can all see. This is just how the whole of Jamaica is being run the laws are there but no enforcement. The enforcers are all corrupted criminals. This is now a proven fact of what the population of this island has been saying for a very long time that the security forces cannot be trusted.
Criminal joined the JDF and Police force in Jamaica and commit crimes in uniform,I don’t think the security force turned them into criminal, they had that mentality and mindset, before they joined the force, and now while in uniform they get to embarass themselves and the Jamaican Security Forces buy committing various crimes.
No drug dealer naw corrupt nobody dem corrupt themselves. Satisfy with what u are been paid
These things happen when ur staff is not properly paid it’s not right but these things will happen… Even the top tear members or doing it, it’s inly a matter of time before they come toight.
U guys r late , even the ambulance are use to transport guns and weed , lots of time u hear sirens and no one is in them
😂😂😂😂😂
Give Chang a script writer and some acting lessons
Give dem some a BILL GATES AND THE CHINEY MONEY THAT GOVERNMENT GET.
if the van as a tracking device i would track them to hold the othet party that is received the goods take 1 stone and catch 2 birds
So true but one have to say who is the other party , could they have connection with both police and the army
Exactly why they didnt wait and catch every one WHO is involve, stupid on their part or they didnt want the big waile to be cought ,if the are under servalance then more should have gotten cought from pick up point to THE final destination
@Dave Barrett thank you you see what im saying
No INTELLIGENCE, unuh always glad fi point out the corrupt Police/soldiers but unu defend the thieving Politicians
Word
Most of those soldiers and police are bloody criminals , Trust.
🤔If they were not on duty then why them have the service vehicle in there position??????
A politician n senior ranking officers a. Corrupt the force Horace Chang. U should know more than anybody
Who authorized the use of the JDF vehicle by these two corporals? Higher ranking personnel might have been involved. This appears to be a huge drug operation beyond the scope of just these corporals.
The government must stop fight against magurna
Legalize it. Allow people to make a living this is legal in the U.S. low pay and hard conditions in jamaica are a factor. Marijuana is a plant not a drug.
Red Fence fi dem criminal boys dem is part of the murder of innocent people 🇯🇲. Chang not even a cup of Mountain Peak coffee can wake u up!!! U permanently asleep
Send them a prison for 99 years.send a strong message
A the criminal them whe Andrew Holiness and the corrupt chief of stall recruit in the system