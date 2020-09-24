Mother Found. Now in Police Custody – September 24 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
I’m glad that someone is in custody for abusing that infant.
Bravooo👍🏾who would do that to a child/baby😥😥
Mi glad them find the parent, then too rude man
Very good JCF, justice must be swift for this kid.
Good Job JCF and the OCA and CDA. And to all who sent out the video for help
Good job, this child need help
The best things for her and the child is for her to get caught. From this experience she will be a better mother. She need help not punishment.
Best comment this me see so far…respect
The only way she don’t need punishment is unless she’s not in good mental health. God almighty man, even a blind man would no that’s not healthy for an adult much less a child. I realize they constantly doing this kind of things to children, and taking it as a joke..
Both would be appropriate actually.
If everytime people do bad things is just help help help. They will never stop doing what they doing.
They take this thing for a joke. They don’t see this is a serious thing it’s Child Abuse
There are two Jamaica’s, one for the haves and one for the have nots.
Cruelty to children has nothing to do with haves, and have nots… This is blatant cruelty. Irresponsibility, criminal!
Patricia Barnes I think you ought realize the the comment was not related to the child. That’s ridiculous! but to the application of the DMA against the clubs and party folks from uptown and downtown. What a stretch when we want to say something negative.
This is not due to have nots. It is carelessness & irresponsible behaviour. Stop having kids you can’t or don’t want to look after. One of the best way to remain poor is to keep having kids you can’t support.
Any body no see this child abuse video upsetting is heartless.
Facts
@Jay Gee pp
Ppp
I hate the mask no matter which one I choose , but no choice that’s the way it is
Jamaica is waking up; give God the glory!
Take all the pickney them away and send the parents to jail they have no parenting skills.
This is where parents comes in it’s not teachers alone parent have to really assist their child/children at home to read and write
Get the man also who hand the child alcohol
I have 3 boys and when they little I know where they at all times children need protection and guidance
These young girl have baby and done no to take care of them it is ashame lock her up
What a world the enemy is really in charge of some people life.
God blessed these people with children and they abuse them in every way.Whats wrong with these parents are they sick in there head.
Babies having babies, how baby going to know how to raise a child, all this is a joke for them😔