Mother Found. Now in Police Custody – September 24 2020

TOPICS:
September 24, 2020

 

Trusted News
30 Comments on "Mother Found. Now in Police Custody – September 24 2020"

  1. Negreta Unstoppable | September 24, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    I’m glad that someone is in custody for abusing that infant.

  2. Marcia Sassi | September 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Bravooo👍🏾who would do that to a child/baby😥😥

  3. Tanesha Hope | September 24, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Mi glad them find the parent, then too rude man

  4. everdon wilson | September 24, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    Very good JCF, justice must be swift for this kid.

  5. Marsha Vonessa Stone | September 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Good Job JCF and the OCA and CDA. And to all who sent out the video for help

  6. Nordia Mayne | September 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    Good job, this child need help

  7. Barrington Thompson Foundation | September 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    The best things for her and the child is for her to get caught. From this experience she will be a better mother. She need help not punishment.

    • CHINEY SPARKES AUDIO | September 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

      Best comment this me see so far…respect

    • Keishy Lopez | September 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      The only way she don’t need punishment is unless she’s not in good mental health. God almighty man, even a blind man would no that’s not healthy for an adult much less a child. I realize they constantly doing this kind of things to children, and taking it as a joke..

    • Living on Purpose !! | September 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

      Both would be appropriate actually.

    • barrington barriffee | September 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      If everytime people do bad things is just help help help. They will never stop doing what they doing.

  8. Bobby lee Mitchell | September 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    They take this thing for a joke. They don’t see this is a serious thing it’s Child Abuse

  9. Winston Watson | September 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    There are two Jamaica’s, one for the haves and one for the have nots.

    • Patricia Barnes | September 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      Cruelty to children has nothing to do with haves, and have nots… This is blatant cruelty. Irresponsibility, criminal!

    • Winston Watson | September 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      Patricia Barnes I think you ought realize the the comment was not related to the child. That’s ridiculous! but to the application of the DMA against the clubs and party folks from uptown and downtown. What a stretch when we want to say something negative.

    • M Bailey | September 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      This is not due to have nots. It is carelessness & irresponsible behaviour. Stop having kids you can’t or don’t want to look after. One of the best way to remain poor is to keep having kids you can’t support.

  10. Civic Masters | September 24, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Any body no see this child abuse video upsetting is heartless.

  11. Maggie Edwards | September 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    I hate the mask no matter which one I choose , but no choice that’s the way it is

  12. Magnus Dixon | September 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is waking up; give God the glory!

  13. bridget payne | September 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    Take all the pickney them away and send the parents to jail they have no parenting skills.

  14. Novlyn Sinclair | September 24, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    This is where parents comes in it’s not teachers alone parent have to really assist their child/children at home to read and write

  15. Auntty Unruley | September 24, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Get the man also who hand the child alcohol

  16. Myrtle Wrigt | September 24, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    I have 3 boys and when they little I know where they at all times children need protection and guidance

  17. Davion Ellis | September 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    These young girl have baby and done no to take care of them it is ashame lock her up

  18. Leonie Hendrickson | September 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    What a world the enemy is really in charge of some people life.

  19. Everything Beautiful | September 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    God blessed these people with children and they abuse them in every way.Whats wrong with these parents are they sick in there head.

  20. Nadine Clarke | September 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Babies having babies, how baby going to know how to raise a child, all this is a joke for them😔

