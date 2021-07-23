Mother of Beaten 4 Yr Old Speaks | TVJ News – July 22 2021

We have the disturbing details of the moments leading to the death of four-year-old Nashon Brown. The child was severely beaten by his stepfather at the home in Willowdene, St. Catherine. On July 22nd, our reporter sat down with the mother of the deceased child who we will call "Rosie". It's not a real name but, because of the feared backlash she's asked us to conceal her identity.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday