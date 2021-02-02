Motive Identified in Church Killing | Arrest Imminent in 24 hrs. – February 1 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Jehovah God do not leave us nor forsake us
Too much to gain to lose oh can a person go into a place of god to kill a person there don’t respect god but I can tell everyone in the being it was to but when god get ready we all got to move
These people don’t care anymore them go anywhere now a days
AMEN, HALLELUJAH TO THAT
The hearts of many have become desperately wicked smh.
Since creation, and it has been so in Jamaicans for the longest while, don’t be fooled because this happened in a place of worship, and I saw a recorded conversation between a well known entertainer and a known gangster boasting about him going into a church to shoot someone.
The police the fi let them out and mek the community member kill them
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…..,,,,,,,,,,,
Amen to that ,,,whatever you do make sure you name is written in the Lamb book of life,,, be not afraid of what men can do to your body, god has your spirit
I allegedly believe citizens want to help but them don’t trust the authority
People will say what they want cause they are not in the other person shoe
I agree
@Ann Gore Exactly
@Isoline Adamson That is so true,,,
@Ann Gore agree ,but alot if them are Gaining from these perpetrators
Let’s hope the person involved in the shooting and the mastermind involved in the planning of the crime are both caught and brought to justice.
And kill
Killed???? YEs all of them be put to death , stop taking Taxpayers money and feed criminal and killers,,, as long as they are or apart of it, Get Rid of it ,,,
Chang is clueless
Nuh him alone deh hole a dem from top to battam… All wah roll in a.barrell..
Incompetent
If you check by to the late 1970s every national security ministers has failed, it not about the man, it’s a failure of overall governance.
And useless. Clueless and useless
What happen to the death penalty the prime minister soft
I agree ,,but it’s not the prime minister alone it’s the whole delegate, they needed to bring back Capitol punishment for these crimes
I dont care who you beeeeeeee,,,,,,He,, she or the Old lady ,when you wrong you wrong
Her name was ringing a bell and when I decided to look her up on FB mi frighten fi si sey we were in the same form together at St Andrew High. Christ knows, that was a horrible way for her to go and its a reminder that not even in God House yuh safe! Dis truly is disturbing. 😞
The government na duh nothing bout it till when it reach a him door way. Kmft.
Which might never happen.. so darn sad.. government is so rubbish in this country.
Crime come out of a yard a home a house a community the government dont live in with the crime responsibility start a yard no excuse for parents who habour crime in home and partake in it .
This man I’m not sure what he’s talking about these type of incident is nothing new crazy people do these things all the time and I have nothing to do with no sign people will never ever like me why I tell it like it is even the folks at RJR damn do not like me you think I care for 10 second hell to the no
There was a time when a church was considered a sacred place. This speak to how low this society has fallen when a criminal does not fear gunning down a woman in a church in broad daylight. This makes me long for the time when our creator will remove the wicked including useless government and allow obedient mankind to live in peace. My heart goes out to her family.
They need to bring back the death penalty, screw these so called humanitarian activists, when you killed someone you have no humanitarian rights period .
The police commissioner it’s time for him to go sit down I’m not impressed
Right now Jamaica needs Adams back on the ground
He does absolutely nothing.
Condolences to the family such a sad story but gone where the days when person can worship without concern these days is different the church leaders need to implement strategy to protect there members during worship hours God gave us wisdom let’s use it
I don’t know this woman but my heart cries 😭for her and her family. My homeland 🇯🇲is bleeding 🩸
The government needs to call out for help Jamaica need help with the gun man them
Let’s see how many years this contract killer will get. Him should face the death penalty the government is too soft on crime.
We need to start hanging for these vicious crime once more.
The chair is ok or injection
‘Capital punishment’ i.e. the death penalty need to be re-instituted!
HORACE CHANG IS READING FROM HIS TELEPROMPTER, HE HAS NO FEELINGS FOR HIS JAMAICAN PEOPLE WHO ARE SUFFERING FROM THIS CRIME MONSTER!!