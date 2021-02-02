Motive Identified in Church Killing | Arrest Imminent in 24 hrs. – February 1 2021

TOPICS:
Motive Identified in Church Killing | Arrest Imminent in 24 hrs. - February 1 2021 1

February 2, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

44 Comments on "Motive Identified in Church Killing | Arrest Imminent in 24 hrs. – February 1 2021"

  1. Collel Blake | February 1, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Jehovah God do not leave us nor forsake us

  2. Nadine wonderfully done Mckein | February 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Too much to gain to lose oh can a person go into a place of god to kill a person there don’t respect god but I can tell everyone in the being it was to but when god get ready we all got to move

  3. Kanaika | February 1, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    The hearts of many have become desperately wicked smh.

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM | Reply

      Since creation, and it has been so in Jamaicans for the longest while, don’t be fooled because this happened in a place of worship, and I saw a recorded conversation between a well known entertainer and a known gangster boasting about him going into a church to shoot someone.

    • Tyrone Aird | February 1, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      The police the fi let them out and mek the community member kill them

  4. GLEN CAMPBELL | February 1, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…..,,,,,,,,,,,

    • jafferay harris | February 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      Amen to that ,,,whatever you do make sure you name is written in the Lamb book of life,,, be not afraid of what men can do to your body, god has your spirit

  5. Isoline Adamson | February 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    I allegedly believe citizens want to help but them don’t trust the authority

  6. Michael Humphrey | February 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    Let’s hope the person involved in the shooting and the mastermind involved in the planning of the crime are both caught and brought to justice.

  7. Andrew Harriott | February 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Chang is clueless

  8. Marguerite Flash | February 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    What happen to the death penalty the prime minister soft

    • jafferay harris | February 1, 2021 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      I agree ,,but it’s not the prime minister alone it’s the whole delegate, they needed to bring back Capitol punishment for these crimes

    • jafferay harris | February 1, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      I dont care who you beeeeeeee,,,,,,He,, she or the Old lady ,when you wrong you wrong

  9. Jacqui Miller | February 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    Her name was ringing a bell and when I decided to look her up on FB mi frighten fi si sey we were in the same form together at St Andrew High. Christ knows, that was a horrible way for her to go and its a reminder that not even in God House yuh safe! Dis truly is disturbing. 😞

  10. Bev Spence | February 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    The government na duh nothing bout it till when it reach a him door way. Kmft.

    • S Maharg | February 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      Which might never happen.. so darn sad.. government is so rubbish in this country.

    • true talker kale | February 1, 2021 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      Crime come out of a yard a home a house a community the government dont live in with the crime responsibility start a yard no excuse for parents who habour crime in home and partake in it .

  11. Dennis Jones | February 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    This man I’m not sure what he’s talking about these type of incident is nothing new crazy people do these things all the time and I have nothing to do with no sign people will never ever like me why I tell it like it is even the folks at RJR damn do not like me you think I care for 10 second hell to the no

  12. Marjorie Norman | February 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    There was a time when a church was considered a sacred place. This speak to how low this society has fallen when a criminal does not fear gunning down a woman in a church in broad daylight. This makes me long for the time when our creator will remove the wicked including useless government and allow obedient mankind to live in peace. My heart goes out to her family.

    • Appachie | February 2, 2021 at 4:34 AM | Reply

      They need to bring back the death penalty, screw these so called humanitarian activists, when you killed someone you have no humanitarian rights period .

  13. Dennis Jones | February 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    The police commissioner it’s time for him to go sit down I’m not impressed

  14. orville cole | February 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    Condolences to the family such a sad story but gone where the days when person can worship without concern these days is different the church leaders need to implement strategy to protect there members during worship hours God gave us wisdom let’s use it

  15. Chocolate Pickney Hairstyles | February 1, 2021 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    I don’t know this woman but my heart cries 😭for her and her family. My homeland 🇯🇲is bleeding 🩸

  16. Robert Fast | February 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    The government needs to call out for help Jamaica need help with the gun man them

  17. Night Fam26 | February 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Let’s see how many years this contract killer will get. Him should face the death penalty the government is too soft on crime.

  18. Arnold Linton | February 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    We need to start hanging for these vicious crime once more.

  19. Janet Swearing | February 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    ‘Capital punishment’ i.e. the death penalty need to be re-instituted!

  20. Media Truth | February 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    HORACE CHANG IS READING FROM HIS TELEPROMPTER, HE HAS NO FEELINGS FOR HIS JAMAICAN PEOPLE WHO ARE SUFFERING FROM THIS CRIME MONSTER!!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.