Negril, Jamaica Party Boat which Capsized was Operating Illegally | TVJ News – May 4 2021

TOPICS:
Negril, Jamaica Party Boat which Capsized was Operating Illegally | TVJ News - May 4 2021 1

May 5, 2021

 

The Tourism Product Development Company has revealed that the party boat that capsized in Negril, Westmoreland over the weekend was operating illegally TVJ news has also been informed that the police are far advanced in their investigations.

42 Comments on "Negril, Jamaica Party Boat which Capsized was Operating Illegally | TVJ News – May 4 2021"

  1. Coral Wallace | May 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Putting the tourist and worker at risk charge him bigggggg

    • Peter bryian | May 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      Everyone on the boat should be charged also because them breaking the disaster management risk act an if it’s was local we would be charged

    • Kenlar Thompson | May 5, 2021 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Tourist put themselves at risk..they are the one chose to follow the locals and break the law

    • Coral Wallace | May 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      @Kenlar Thompson I ment every guest

    • Sixpondidice Chaas | May 5, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      The tourists don’t care and as long as it is a party for the weekend it was okay. Them Miami folks didn’t care none and neither did the owner (not legal ) and neither did Paxton.

  2. Errol Lyle | May 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Y is there a party boat operating legally or illegally its covid

  3. Genchfa Manfunzi | May 5, 2021 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Indiscipline in high and low places.

  4. Norman Tulloch | May 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Them hype sah never see this before 🙄

  5. DeAndre Small | May 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    We need everyone on the boat to be charged because of they’re ova the limits of people that should be gather, an if was local we would all be charged not because them are tourist

  6. Sean Clue | May 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    I truly hope that stringent legal action will be taken against them

    • Caz Robinson | May 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

      Your laughing.. next week the same boat back at sea.

    • Sixpondidice Chaas | May 5, 2021 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      White owner and wealthy Catamaran owner so probably not. People from Miami came for it but Jamaican Tiki Party Cruise been running before and during Easter lock down. $$$$ is made and nothing else seems to matter.

  7. Saleem Hines | May 5, 2021 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Mek sure seh uno charge the white lady wah build the boat t

    • Sixpondidice Chaas | May 5, 2021 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      Right? She has no work permit nor does she have life guard license yet Paxton took the boat out knowing it had engine problems. This will be a true test to see how ridiculously easy it is to break the law if you have money.

  8. lorna emery | May 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Are you going to charge every jackmandora on that boat ??? Tourist or not ..hope so..more than average #

  9. Sade Lewin | May 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    This is not real🤣🤣🤣. It’s serious and funny at the same time I am just happy that no one died. Like really party on land and the sea. We Jamaicans are something else.

  10. Angellin Taylor | May 5, 2021 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Charge them,all and sundry,every last one and charge the operator bigly.

  11. Empress Strong | May 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Yes man!

  13. Lijanouy Graham | May 5, 2021 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    😢

  14. Green Rose | May 5, 2021 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    Andrew seh Island Wide Lockdown…But he didn’t mention the sea.. 🧠🤏🏽 smart! 😂

  15. Damion Russell | May 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    His mask is so protecting him,when it’s not fitted properly and he is talking about safety and protection

  16. Violet Hayles | May 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    😅😅😅😅😅😅oh my lord. iam laughing how ever nothing goes on punished. ..they can be lucky. They are alive 😷😷😷why are they partying is it OK ..

  17. Nerissa Stone | May 5, 2021 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Dem lucky two sharks never out dey curfew and dem bout dem a go pon boat a party. Dem lucky bad

  18. Hewlett Samuel | May 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Lol tht DJ was not losing no equipments

  19. Doreena Hamilton | May 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    Knowing how corrupt authorities are nothing will come from this investigation. So to protect ourselves and the well needed visitors, we’ll have to check out the licenses when booking any trips 😀. Thank God everyone safe.

    • Sixpondidice Chaas | May 5, 2021 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      And ask to see life guard license as the white washed-out blonde don’t have work permit or license but again money talks.

  20. Marcia Clarke | May 5, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    .

