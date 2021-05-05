Negril, Jamaica Party Boat which Capsized was Operating Illegally | TVJ News – May 4 2021

The Tourism Product Development Company has revealed that the party boat that capsized in Negril, Westmoreland over the weekend was operating illegally TVJ news has also been informed that the police are far advanced in their investigations.

