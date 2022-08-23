Skip to content
Tagged with cnn
, conservative group
, Conservative lawyer
, Dark Money
, dark money donation
, donald trump
, donation
, donor
, drew griffin
, Happening Now
, jake tapper
, latest News
, Lawyer
, Leonard Leo
, Marble Freedom Trust
, New conservative group
, politics
, Supreme Court whisperer
, The Lead
, trump
this is everything wrong with this country
I WATCH TV AND AND SEND CASH TO JESUS
That’s legalized bribery. And the people taking it can make changes to laws that prevent it.
@Robert Arthurs lmao, the top 10 godzillionares in Merica are alllll reichwingers
That’s why we make politicians take an oath so when these politicians become elected officials they don’t use their power to change the laws to keep themselves in power without accountability.
That’s why they take an oath. It’s supposed to be a promise they will be servants of the people and never abuse their power.
If there’s no oath to hold these elected officials accountable we the people become subservient.
@Blitz 2021 Does that excuse it then?
This is the problem with this Country! People think they can buy into politics! Obsession with Money doesn’t help anyone!
Louis Brandeis said “You can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few or you can have a democracy but you cannot have both”
That is the crux of the problem.
@Hilary Miseroy they do not know where it comes from and that IS the whole point.
@W U what about him?
“1.6 billion dollars. It is, according to experts, a staggering amount.”
Good thing we have experts to tell us that.
😂 Sad but true.
I found that under my couch cushions.
@Kevin Skiles from a mayor’s wife in Russia
I suspected the amount was big, maybe even large but that’s why i am not an expert. I guess this is what they mean by nuanced reporting. When are the Peabody’s given out?
Trump will have his hand out, as if he wasn’t already receiving something.
@worthey1969 His golfing trips cost the taxpayers 10 times his salary clown…He golfed for over a year in office
@Marty Marl make sure to vote for Trump 2024 brotha
Buying SC judges. It’s laughable that the SC tried to pass itself off as an impartial institution.
@Armastat 🤣
@Janzzen Shhh child. go back in with the other kids. The adults are talking here.
@Armastat _Shhh child. go back in with the other kids. The adults are talking here._
🤣🤣🤣
You cant deny that you admitted the SC is not impartial so you attack the poster. LOL.
Another reason for a No Political Campaign Donation Bill.
Each candidate is given 30 or so minutes on a free broadcast government channel to explain their stance on issues and what is important to them, etc…. Followed by statistics on their votes for Bills if they’re serving currently and those from any terms served previously.
No donations, contributions, or gifts.
Other countries do this… why not us??
I still don’t understand how requiring your name if you donate is somehow a 1st amendment violation. Citizen United ruling was crap
Dems get free advertising on every news network except for fox 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😍🤣🤣
@Charles Oliver you think we should have an ID to vote or anybody.
@C P do you think political parties should pick who can and cannot vote?
Or in a country where you need massive amounts of money to run the campaign, have candidates draw the same amount from a pool of public campaign funds. Use your taxes for the public for a change instead of kicking it all up to the companies that strangle you.
There must be a cap on campaign donations! This is literally someone buying politicians.
@TRUMP JR yep. Wait….is this jr?
There should be laws against buying government officials.
End Citizens United!
OK when democrats do it tho right?
@Brupe Boring your find out some day
Stop being anti Semitic, Jewish billionaires can donate to whomever they want
@Dr. Lecter 😂🤣😂🤣👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍 Remember the silent H in Democrat stands for Honesty 🤦🏻♂️
@Chad Simmons the bs overload indicator in the center of your forehead is lit up like time square
Politicians and Religion are the most easily corrupt things in life
Politics is supposed to be Machivellian. Religion is supposed to be good. I actually like politics better.
How sad a 90 year old business man giving away his riches to a party whom that money will only benefit themselves.
How much good he could have done with that money for the people who need it most. Sad.
I hope every last cent is squandered and misappropriated.
@Denize untied states could of ended hunger around the world with the money they are sending Ukraine for a stupid war.
Doesn’t this prove that the U.S. has the best government money can buy ?
For the rich!
Good one !
I agree but I would like to speak with the manager. We are not getting our monies worth.
With the exception of the last guy… He had a gang of money but he definitely was not the best !!!
This sounds very dangerous.
The Federalist Society has gone from a legit political faction to a deluded cult of personality.
Mmm nope, they always were up to no good. As you can see
The true Illuminati.
This needs to be investigated and the laws need to be changed.
Imagine being smart enough to be that rich and at the same time being that stupid to give it to politicians?
This is the most important story of the news cycle. Don’t stop talking about this until we know the name Leonard Leo like we know the Koch’s by name.
What about George Soros?
@W U How about you outline the details of Soros’ actions as a lead in to what prompted your actual question which, you have to admit, is pretty vague.
This is why it is so odd that some in the Working Class believe that Republicans are fighting for the little guy. Judges placed by Republicans played a huge roll in these loopholes.
Rep scams them and they know it….craxy
It’s very concerning when a record political donation is going to someone who has done enormous harm already. This should ring alarm bells for anyone who values democracy.
No it doesn’t..people vote not money. Education matter.
can you imagine what he wants in return? basically he himself will be ruling from the shadows.
How can that be?!!! This is outrageous! Dark money, no tax?!!!
Politics in US is such dirty business. We have some nerve telling other countries how to run.